Fortuna Mining Corp.: Fortuna Extends High Grade Gold Mineralization at Sunbird, Including 6.1 g/t Au over 18.9 meters, Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to report results from ongoing exploration drilling at the Sunbird deposit, located at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire (see Figure 1). Recent drilling has successfully extended mineralization at depth and expanded a second high grade mineralized shoot.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, "Continued drilling at Sunbird confirms that high grade mineralization remains wide open at depth." Mr. Weedon added, "With five drill rigs currently focused on Sunbird, these results build on previously announced high grade drill intercepts and further underpin the potential for resource growth."

Sunbird Deposit Drilling Highlights

SGRD2473: 15.4 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 4.2 meters from 478 meters, including

26.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 480 meters SGRD2475: 4.1 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 13.3 meters from 504 meters, including

13.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 504 meters SGRD2477: 10.9 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 483 meters, including

23.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 485 meters 13.9 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 489 meters, including

27.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 492 meters SGRD2491: 5.2 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 8.4 meters from 513 meters, including

12.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 513 meters, and 14.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 521 meters 8.2 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 8.4 meters from 528 meters, including

29.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 533 meters SGDD148: 73.5 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 530 meters

6.1 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 18.9 meters from 564 meters, including

25.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 569 meters, and 27.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 574 meters, and 16.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 589 meters SGDD149: 13.0 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 4.2 meters from 686 meters, including

31.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 686 meters

A further 22 drill holes, totaling 9,816 meters, have been completed at the Sunbird deposit as part of the underground resource confidence infill and extension drilling program (see Figure 2). All drill holes were completed after the June 30, 2025 data cut-off date used for reporting the current Séguéla Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 20, 2026 ). Drilling focused on extending the lower shoot and has successfully delineated high grade gold mineralization approximately 400 meters beyond the existing Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves envelopes, with results including 13.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.2 meters from 686 meters depth in drill hole SGDD149. Infill drilling has also targeted the linkage between the upper and lower shoots, returning results such as 4.1g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 499 meters depth in SGRD2487.

Mineralization at the Sunbird deposit remains open at depth and along strike, with drilling expected to continue throughout 2026.

Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program.

Figure 1: Location of the Sunbird Deposit, Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire

Figure 2: Sunbird Deposit long-section - looking west, Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported by Company vehicle or commercial courier to either the ALS Global preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Cote d'Ivoire or the Bureau Veritas preparation and analytical laboratory in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. Sample pulps prepared by ALS Global were then transported via commercial courier to ALS's facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples at either ALS's Ouagadougou laboratory or Bureau Veritas' laboratory in Abidjan. Samples returning assays >10 ppm Au were reanalyzed using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, both ALS and Bureau Veritas laboratories inserted their own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunamining.com

Appendix 1: Séguéla Mine drill program: Sunbird Deposit drill holes and assay results

HoleID Easting

(WGS84_29N) Northing

(WGS84_29N) Elev.

(m) EOH1,2

Depth

(m) UTM

Azimuth Dip Depth2

From

(m) Depth2 To

(m) Drilled2

Width

(m) ETW3

(m) Au

(ppm) Hole

Type4 Area SGRD2472 742478 892511 554 540 90 -60 492 496 4 2.8 4.2 RCD Sunbird SGRD2473 742497 892536 552 500 90 -60 418 420 2 1.4 3.2 RCD Sunbird 478 484 6 4.2 15.4 RCD Sunbird Incl. 480 483 3 2.1 26.2 RCD Sunbird SGRD2474 742475 892537 551 60 90 -60 NSI RCD Sunbird SGRD2475 742478 892590 542 540 90 -60 504 523 19 13.3 4.1 RCD Sunbird Incl. 504 505 1 0.7 13.6 RCD Sunbird SGRD2476 742475 892713 526 560 90 -60 518 522 4 2.8 3.5 RCD Sunbird SGRD2477 742501 892563 551 507 90 -60 483 486 3 2.1 10.9 RCD Sunbird Incl. 485 486 1 0.7 23.5 RCD Sunbird 489 496 7 4.9 13.9 RCD Sunbird Incl. 492 495 3 2.1 27.5 RCD Sunbird SGRD2478 742473 892687 529 563.8 90 -60 513 515 2 1.4 3.5 RCD Sunbird SGRD2479 742475 892612 541 36 90 -60 Not sampled abandoned RCD Sunbird SGRC2480 742477 892612 541 594 90 -60 549 558 9 6.3 3.2 RCD Sunbird 562 565 3 2.1 15.8 RCD Sunbird Incl. 562 564 2 1.4 21.8 RCD Sunbird 569 571 2 1.4 5.7 RCD Sunbird SGRC2481 742451 892511 558 29 90 -60 Not sampled abandoned RCD Sunbird SGDD142 742446 892560 526 214.6 90 -60 Not sampled abandoned DD Sunbird SGRD2483 742449 892687 529 42 90 -60 NSI RCD Sunbird SGRD2484 742452 892661 533 627 90 -60 588 591 3 2.1 10.7 RCD Sunbird Incl. 589 590 1 0.7 27.9 RCD Sunbird SGRD2485 742448 892712 526 610 90 -60 581 584 3 2.1 5.7 RCD Sunbird SGRD2487 742477 892537 551 540.7 90 -60 499 516 17 11.9 4.1 RCD Sunbird Incl. 501 502 1 0.7 10.2 RCD Sunbird SGRD2490 742494 892485 543 48 90 -60 NSI RCD Sunbird SGRD2491 742476 892639 534 567 90 -60 513 525 12 8.4 5.2 RCD Sunbird Incl. 513 515 2 1.4 12.0 RCD Sunbird And 521 522 1 0.7 14.3 RCD Sunbird 528 540 12 8.4 8.2 RCD Sunbird Incl. 533 535 2 1.4 29.6 RCD Sunbird SGDD145 742425 892513 563 624.2 90 -60 587 590 3 2.1 2.7 DD Sunbird 593 596 3 2.1 8.1 DD Sunbird Incl. 594 596 2 1.4 11.0 DD Sunbird 602 611 9 6.3 4.3 DD Sunbird 614 618 4 2.8 8.0 DD Sunbird Incl. 616 617 1 0.7 11.1 DD Sunbird SGDD147 742391 892463 567 660.1 90 -60 104 106 2 1.4 3.2 DD Sunbird 624 627 3 2.1 5.4 DD Sunbird 634 647 13 9.1 3.9 DD Sunbird Incl. 642 643 1 0.7 10.9 DD Sunbird SGDD148 742425 892536 563 622 90 -60 530 531 1 0.7 73.5 DD Sunbird 564 591 27 18.9 6.1 DD Sunbird Incl. 569 570 1 0.7 25.4 DD Sunbird And 574 575 1 0.7 27.4 DD Sunbird And 589 590 1 0.7 16.8 DD Sunbird SGRD2489 742453 892488 558 610.6 90 -60 516 518 2 1.4 2.6 RCD Sunbird 546 547 1 0.7 6.9 RCD Sunbird SGDD149 742357 892411 565 720.1 90 -60 686 692 6 4.2 13.0 DD Sunbird Incl. 686 688 2 1.4 31.1 DD Sunbird

Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole

2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

3. NSI: No significant intercepts

4. ETW: Estimated true width

5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail





