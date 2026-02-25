Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
WKN: A40CFY | ISIN: CA3499421020 | Ticker-Symbol: F4S0
Tradegate
25.02.26 | 11:32
11,700 Euro
+1,30 % +0,150
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTUNA MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTUNA MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,55011,75011:44
11,55011,75011:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2026 11:10 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fortuna Mining Corp.: Fortuna intersects 6.0 g/t gold over 24.1 meters at Southern Arc, Diamba Sud Project, Senegal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to report the latest batch of exploration drilling results from the Southern Arc deposit at its Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. A further 44 reverse circulation and diamond drill holes, totalling 7,518 meters, have been completed at Southern Arc since the previous exploration results update in December 2025 and were incorporated into the expanded Diamba Sud mineral resource (refer to Fortuna news release dated February 19, 2026, "Fortuna expands Indicated Mineral Resource by 73% to 1.25 million gold ounces, Diamba Sud Project, Senegal").

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented "Infill and extension drilling at Southern Arc continues to strengthen the scale and confidence of the deposit, contributing to the updated and expanded updated Mineral Resource of 6 million tonnes averaging 1.9 g/t Au, containing 367,000 gold ounces, making it today the largest single mineral deposit at the growing Diamba Sud Project." Mr. Weedon concluded, "Southern Arc remains open at depth and along strike to both the southwest and northeast, with drilling continuing. Importantly, most drilling across the total project area is considered relatively shallow at less than 200 meters depth, underscoring the potential for further resource growth at Diamba Sud."

Southern Arc Drilling highlights

DSDD606:8.4 g/t Au
22.4 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 10.4 meters from 136 meters including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 145 meters
DSDD608:6.0 g/t Au
20.0 g/t Au
29.8 g/t Au
13.9 g/t Au
3.0 g/t Au
18.6 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 24.1 meters from 80 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 80 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 84 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 109 meters,
over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 167 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 176 meters
DSDD612:6.4 g/t Au
12.6 g/t Au
2.4 g/t Au
10.7 g/t Au
10.3 g/t Au
25.5 g/t Au
19.0 g/t Au		over an estimatedtrue width of 4.6 meters from 102 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 106 meters
over an estimated true width of 6.2 meters from 115.3 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 118 meters
over an estimated true width of 7.2 meters from 135.45 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.2 meters from 135.45 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 139 meters
DSDD614:10.1 g/t Au
13.7 g/t Au
16.5 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 12.1 meters from 141.75 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 146 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 4.0 meters from 148 meters
DSDD642:2.3 g/t Au
10.9 g/t Au
11.5 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 36 meters from 229 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 246 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 248 meters
DSR1039:5.2 g/t Au
43.8 g/t Au
12.4 g/t Au
36.1 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 24 meters from 90 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 95 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 100 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 112 meters

At Southern Arc, key objectives include continuing step-out drilling to test strike and depth extensions along strike to the southwest, northeast, and south, where mineralization remains open (see Figures 2 and 3). For example, drill hole DSDD606 (Figure 2) returned 8.4 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 10.4 meters from 136 meters and downhole, and a further 2.6 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 10.6 meters from 181 meters, highlighting the open nature of the system. Additional step-out drilling to test depth and strike projections is planned for the second quarter of 2026 along with re-entry and deepening of historic hole DSR936, which previously terminated short of the mineralized zone.

Mineralization at Southern Arc occurs as variable fine stockwork vein arrays and diffuse pyrite-silica flooding, with a strong spatial association to hydrothermal breccias and carbonate units (Figures 2 and 3). The system commonly exhibits extensive hematite alteration, consistent with mineralization observed at other prospects at Diamba Sud.

Drilling is continuing with 5 drill rigs across the project site testing multiple targets.

Figure 1: Diamba Sud Gold Project: Location of Mineral Resource Deposits

Diamba Sud Gold Project: Location of Mineral Resource Deposits

Figure 2: Diamba Sud Gold Project: Southern Arc deposit - section 700NE. (For details of past release, refer to Fortuna news release dated August 13, 2025, "Fortuna drills 22.7 g/t gold over 21.6 meters at Southern Arc, Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal")

Diamba Sud Gold Project: Southern Arc deposit - section 700NE. (For details of past release, refer to Fortuna news release dated August 13, 2025,

Figure 3: Diamba Sud Gold Project: Southern Arc deposit - Section 675NE. (For details of past release, refer to Fortuna news release dated August 13, 2025, "Fortuna drills 22.7 g/t gold over 21.6 meters at Southern Arc, Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal")

Diamba Sud Gold Project: Southern Arc deposit - Section 675NE. (For details of past release, refer to Fortuna news release dated August 13, 2025,

Moungoundi Drilling Highlights

DSDD639:15.8 g/t Au
44.1 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 4.8 meters from 16 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 17 meters
DSDD654:7.8 g/t Au
6.2 g/t Au
16.8 g/t Au
40.9 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 35 meters
over an estimated true width of 9.6 meters from 53 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 53 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 55 meters
DSDD662:7.2 g/t Au
27.6 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 9.6 meters from 42 meters,including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 51 meters
DSR1022:2.2 g/t Au
15.7 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 19.2 meters from 35 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 57 meters

A further 46 reverse circulation and diamond core drill holes, totalling 4,471 meters, have been completed at Moungoundi since the previous exploration update and have been incorporated into the recently updated Diamba Sud Mineral Resource estimate. The program was designed to upgrade resource confidence through infill drilling while also expanding the mineralized footprint through step-out drilling. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, and additional drilling is planned to test for potential extensions and possible structural links to the adjacent Western Splay deposit.

Mineralization at Moungoundi occurs within intercalated hydrothermal breccias, carbonate metasedimentary units, and granitic to dioritic intrusive rocks. Mineralization is typically associated with vein arrays preferentially hosted within hydrothermal breccias.

Area D, Karakara, and Kassasoko Infill Drilling Highlights

Area D
DSDD652:

2.7 g/t Au
13.2 g/t Au
2.8 g/t Au
12.6 g/t Au
13.8 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 28 meters from 21 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 30 meters
over an estimated true width of 37.6 meters from 60 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 75 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 91 meters
DSDD655:46.3 g/t Au
724.0 g/t Au
21.5 g/t Au
14.3 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 43 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 44 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 52 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 54 meters
Karakara
DSDD643:

36.3 g/t Au
105.0 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 48 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 50 meters
Kassasoko
DSR1054:

1.3 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 22.4 meters from 26 meters
DSR1059:1.4 g/t Auover an estimated true width of 12.0 meters from 25 meters

An additional 17 infill drill holes, totaling 1,773 meters, were completed at Area D, Kassasoko, and Karakara (Figure 1). The program was designed to enhance resource confidence by targeting areas previously classified as Inferred Mineral Resources within the recently released updated Diamba Sud Mineral Resource.

Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported by Company vehicle or commercial courier to ALS Global's preparation laboratories in Kedougou, Senegal with prepared sample pulps then transported via commercial courier to ALS Global's analytical facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Samples returning assays >10 ppm Au were reanalyzed using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS Global laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunamining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, the Mineral Resource estimates at Diamba Sud; the Company's proposed exploration plans and timelines at Diamba Sud; statements regarding potential for future resource growth at Diamba Sud; statements about the Company's business strategies, plans and outlook; the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of inflationary pressures on the Company's business and operations; the future results of exploration activities; expectations with respect to metal grade estimates and the impact of any variations relative to metals grades experienced; assumed and future metal prices; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; and the future financial or operating performance of the Company. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "proposed", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "anticipated", "estimated" "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; uncertainty relating to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; uncertainty relating to capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns; risks relating to the Company's ability to replace its Mineral Reserves; risks related to the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves; risks associated with mineral exploration and project development; uncertainty relating to the repatriation of funds as a result of currency controls; environmental matters including obtaining or renewing environmental permits and potential liability claims; uncertainty relating to nature and climate conditions; laws and regulations regarding the protection of the environment (including greenhouse gas emission reduction and other decarbonization requirements and the uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of omnibus Bill C-59 and the related amendments to the Competition Act (Canada);risks associated with political instability and changes to the regulations governing the Company's business operations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business; risks associated with war, hostilities or other conflicts, such as the Ukrainian - Russian, and Israeli - Hamas conflicts, and the impacts they may have on global economic activity; risks relating to the termination of the Company's mining concessions in certain circumstances; developing and maintaining relationships with local communities and stakeholders; risks associated with losing control of public perception as a result of social media and other web-based applications; potential opposition to the Company's exploration, development and operational activities; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing for planned exploration and development activities; property title matters; risks related to the ability to retain or extend title to the Company's mineral properties; risks relating to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by the Company; impairments; risks associated with climate change legislation; reliance on key personnel; adequacy of insurance coverage; operational safety and security risks; legal proceedings and potential legal proceedings; uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; risks relating to a global pandemic, which could impact the Company's business, operations, financial condition and share price; competition; fluctuations in metal prices; risks associated with entering into commodity forward and option contracts for base metals production; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; tax audits and reassessments; risks related to hedging; uncertainty relating to concentrate treatment charges and transportation costs; sufficiency of monies allotted by the Company for land reclamation; risks associated with dependence upon information technology systems, which are subject to disruption, damage, failure and risks with implementation and integration; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including, but not limited to, the accuracy of the Company's current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and effect of global and local inflation; the duration and impacts of geo-political uncertainties on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

All reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. All Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1: Diamba Sud Gold Project drill program details of the drill holes and assay results

HoleIDEasting (WGS84_29N)Northing (WGS84_29N)Elev. (m)EOH1,2 Depth (m)UTM AzimuthDipDepth2,3 From (m)Depth2 To (m)Drilled2 Width (m)ETW4 (m)Au (ppm)Hole Type5Area
Area D
DSDD652232784142942318010990-60101664.81.1DDArea D
21563528.02.7DDArea D
including303110.813.2DDArea D
601074737.62.8DDArea D
including757610.812.6DDArea D
including919432.413.8DDArea D
DSDD655232770142945018011590-65161932.42.9DDArea D
233075.61.8DDArea D
363821.63.6DDArea D
43601713.646.3DDArea D
including444510.8724.0DDArea D
including525310.821.5DDArea D
including545510.814.3DDArea D
778143.21.9DDArea D
10510832.44.8DDArea D
Karakara
DSDD6402317731428156150114270-55618129.61.8DDKarakara
2233118.80.9DDKarakara
DSDD6432316311428153154100270-50485132.436.3DDKarakara
including505110.8105.0DDKarakara
DSDD646231649142820615480270-508.5134.503.61.2DDKarakara
50.8532.201.84.2DDKarakara
including52.5530.500.412.6DDKarakara
DSDD648231900142817115192270-507186.515.312.20.6DDKarakara
Kassasoko
DSR1054231749142591014595150-55920118.81.3RCKassasoko
26542822.41.3RCKassasoko
DSR10552317381425933145102150-55NSI RCKassasoko
DSR10562316871425937144100150-55283575.61.0RCKassasoko
8294129.61.0RCKassasoko
DSR1057231656142594914480150-55303997.22.0RCKassasoko
Including303110.810.9RCKassasoko
DSR10582316261425906145102150-554171310.40.9RCKassasoko
253497.20.8RCKassasoko
596121.63.3RCKassasoko
DSR10592316151425930145102150-55122197.20.7RCKassasoko
25401512.01.4RCKassasoko
DSR10602316031425947145102150-5515291411.21.2RCKassasoko
DSR10612315791425941145140150-5027573024.00.9RCKassasoko
DSR10622315571425940145100150-55NSI RCKassasoko
DSR10632315441425871145100150-55858721.64.8RCKassasoko
919764.83.3RCKassasoko
DSR10642315291425892145140150-55NSI RCKassasoko
Moungoundi
DSDD630230869142683115415290-50586132.45.2DDMoungoundi
Including606110.811.1DDMoungoundi
DSDD63123082814269011539890-6012251310.42.1DDMoungoundi
343843.24.2DDMoungoundi
Including353610.810.3DDMoungoundi
768154.01.7DDMoungoundi
DSDD634230777142689915413190-6060741411.21.2DDMoungoundi
DSDD636230916142685315410090-50596232.42.4DDMoungoundi
DSDD63723087314268991558390-58NSI DDMoungoundi
DSDD638231014142664915274270-55NSI DDMoungoundi
DSDD639230885142693215611690-55162264.815.8DDMoungoundi
Including171921.644.1DDMoungoundi
DSDD641231014142667415274270-55NSI DDMoungoundi
DSDD644231017142669815363270-55NSI DDMoungoundi
DSDD6472310421426726154101270-55949621.65.0DDMoungoundi
DSDD65023087014269801578690-6063652.01.62.6DDMoungoundi
69.4766.65.32.2DDMoungoundi
DSDD651231000142675215462270-555105.04.07.2DDMoungoundi
Including891.00.818.6DDMoungoundi
DSDD65423066614268011528190-5535372.01.67.8DDMoungoundi
536512.09.66.2DDMoungoundi
Including53541.00.816.8DDMoungoundi
Including55561.00.840.9DDMoungoundi
DSDD65623069514268241529890-5514206.04.83.3DDMoungoundi
Including16171.00.810.9DDMoungoundi
31387.05.61.3DDMoungoundi
DSDD657230716142685315312290-55777921.65.4DDMoungoundi
10610821.69.3DDMoungoundi
Including10710810.817.2DDMoungoundi
DSDD658230866142685215412390-50NSI DDMoungoundi
DSDD65923093514267991549090-55122086.40.8DDMoungoundi
DSDD66023072214267941526090-55NSI DDMoungoundi
DSDD661230820142688115410390-50131854.04.0DDMoungoundi
Including141510.816.3DDMoungoundi
DSDD66223086214267761536790-554254129.67.2DDMoungoundi
Including515321.627.6DDMoungoundi
DSDD663230758142682315112390-55NSI DDMoungoundi
DSDD664230884142680015310490-55NSI DDMoungoundi
DSDD66523096314266771527490-55616875.63.1DDMoungoundi
DSDD666231000142677315465270-55101886.41.5DDMoungoundi
3041118.82.0DDMoungoundi
DSDD66723093914267751538590-55303221.64.9DDMoungoundi
DSR1018230965142677515410290-55113129.62.0RCMoungoundi
28441612.82.1RCMoungoundi
Including383910.815.7RCMoungoundi
DSR101923088514267751536090-55222421.69.2RCMoungoundi
Including222310.816.9RCMoungoundi
DSR102023093414267251537890-55NSI RCMoungoundi
DSR102123096214267031529690-55899343.22.3RCMoungoundi
DSR10222310391426674152102270-5535592419.22.2RCMoungoundi
Including575810.815.7RCMoungoundi
6576118.82.7RCMoungoundi
Including686910.8LossRCMoungoundi
DSR10232310621426701153120270-55NSI RCMoungoundi
DSR1024231017142672715390270-55NSI RCMoungoundi
DSR10252310451426750154102270-55NSI RCMoungoundi
DSR102623096214266541526090-55NSI RCMoungoundi
DSR102723091514268301549090-505062129.60.9RCMoungoundi
DSR1028230936142670515210290-55NSI RCMoungoundi
DSR1029230912142672415212090-558294129.61.0RCMoungoundi
DSR1030230799142682715311490-55NSI 0.0 RCMoungoundi
DSR103123082414268261537290-55112097.21.4RCMoungoundi
253497.20.6RCMoungoundi
DSR1032230791142688315410290-50NSI RCMoungoundi
DSR1033230815142684915410890-55192786.40.8RCMoungoundi
DSR1034230780142682615314490-55162375.61.1RCMoungoundi
DSR1035230836142677615310890-55NSI RCMoungoundi
DSR10362310741426774155114270-55NSI RCMoungoundi
DSR10372310651426728154138270-55NSI RCMoungoundi
DSR1038230816142697915611490-55929310.817.7RCMoungoundi
Southern Arc
DSDD6012327351426119145101150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6022328881426004144140150-5012813021.62.5DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6032327561425965143137150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6042326951426193146158150-506375129.62.2DDSouthern Arc
Including717210.820.0DDSouthern Arc
122.71263.32.64.3DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6052329141426143144129150-502749.722.718.22.0DDSouthern Arc
79.7877.35.82.6DDSouthern Arc
Including80811.31.010.5DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6062329001426269144207150-5097107108.01.5DDSouthern Arc
1361491310.48.4DDSouthern Arc
Including14214310.810.7DDSouthern Arc
Including14514721.622.4DDSouthern Arc
17017443.23.7DDSouthern Arc
Including17017110.811.4DDSouthern Arc
181194.313.310.62.6DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6072327721425945143119150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6082328921426204143204150-5080110.1530.1524.16.0DDSouthern Arc
Including808110.820.0DDSouthern Arc
Including848732.429.8DDSouthern Arc
Including109110.1510.813.9DDSouthern Arc
124.41294.63.73.0DDSouthern Arc
1671841713.63.0DDSouthern Arc
Including17617710.818.6DDSouthern Arc
195.751993.252.611.9DDSouthern Arc
Including1961982.251.815.5DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6092329361426231143210150-50112120.38.36.62.3DDSouthern Arc
19519943.22.5DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6102328851426134144140150-50475364.81.4DDSouthern Arc
6378.615.612.55.5DDSouthern Arc
Including6970.31.31.023.3DDSouthern Arc
Including7677.30.950.812.5DDSouthern Arc
103109.456.455.23.6DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6112327961425902143143150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6122329111426222144174150-50102107.85.84.66.4DDSouthern Arc
Including106107.81.81.412.6DDSouthern Arc
115.31237.76.22.4DDSouthern Arc
Including11811910.810.7DDSouthern Arc
135.45144.59.057.210.3DDSouthern Arc
Including135.451371.551.225.5DDSouthern Arc
Including13914010.819.0DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6132328831426186143167150-50697897.22.4DDSouthern Arc
83981512.01.5DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6142328761426256144243150-50141.75156.8515.1012.110.1DDSouthern Arc
Including14614710.813.7DDSouthern Arc
Including14815354.016.5DDSouthern Arc
180.519110.508.42.0DDSouthern Arc
19620486.44.0DDSouthern Arc
Including20220310.823.9DDSouthern Arc
225.452326.555.21.5DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6152327981425944143122150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6162329741426195143150150-50126138.1512.159.72.0DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6172328551426187144164150-5087.7594.757.005.66.4DDSouthern Arc
Including929421.618.0DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6182327301425967142140150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6192328571426232144222150-5015316297.23.4DDSouthern Arc
Including15415510.819.9DDSouthern Arc
17317521.65.0DDSouthern Arc
193197.954.954.02.3DDSouthern Arc
20521054.01.0DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6202328651426045144150150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6212329711426142144121150-5010310410.85.4DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6222327861425965143195150-5084.2585.51.251.06.2DDSouthern Arc
97.2105.07.86.21.6DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6232327191425988142134150-5065.276.6511.459.22.6DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6242326711426026142147150-5012913675.61.3DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6252328331426224144210150-50162043.21.7DDSouthern Arc
778364.81.6DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6262329421426149144125150-509610154.01.1DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6272327971426091145137150-5075921713.61.0DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6282328171425974143234150-5089.610616.413.12.8DDSouthern Arc
Including10110210.813.8DDSouthern Arc
14214975.61.5DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6292327751426273144249150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6322326381426028142201150-508384.11.10.925.5DDSouthern Arc
18519386.40.9DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6332327901426017143318150-50871102318.40.9DDSouthern Arc
12913675.61.1DDSouthern Arc
179.751833.252.68.0DDSouthern Arc
Including18118210.813.7DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6352328421425984143222150-5080.2832.802.22.0DDSouthern Arc
9310512.009.61.8DDSouthern Arc
14318643.0034.41.7DDSouthern Arc
19019775.60.8DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6422328201426293143294150-50929532.42.1DDSouthern Arc
99108.19.17.32.6DDSouthern Arc
17918454.01.7DDSouthern Arc
2292744536.02.3DDSouthern Arc
Including24624710.810.9DDSouthern Arc
Including24824910.811.5DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6452330021426203143180150-50154161.57.52.32.9DDSouthern Arc
Including159160.251.252.314.0DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6492328411426312144300150-5083104.7527.121.72.3DDSouthern Arc
DSDD6532327971426286144285150-5017317632.42.0DDSouthern Arc
18018775.61.4DDSouthern Arc
243246.63.62.93.5DDSouthern Arc
DSGT0172330171426051143120300-6049712215.46.1DDSouthern Arc
Including505110.713.7DDSouthern Arc
Including585910.714.0DDSouthern Arc
Including606332.116.6DDSouthern Arc
DSR9802327501426033143191150-50828754.01.8RCDSouthern Arc
9310186.40.7RCDSouthern Arc
1191412217.63.1RCDSouthern Arc
Including13813910.833.4RCDSouthern Arc
DSR10392327831426117145138150-50808443.21.6RCSouthern Arc
901203024.05.2RCSouthern Arc
including959610.843.8RCSouthern Arc
including10010110.812.4RCSouthern Arc
including11211310.836.1RCSouthern Arc
13013332.42.0RCSouthern Arc
DSR10402327561426163145144150-500554.01.1RCSouthern Arc
141843.21.6RCSouthern Arc
29532419.22.0RCSouthern Arc
including444510.812.6RCSouthern Arc
818321.63.2RCSouthern Arc
DSR10412327481426094145105150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR1042232984142606514472150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR1043232432142643314880150-50394010.88.8RCSouthern Arc
575921.62.8RCSouthern Arc
DSR1044232320142631814696150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc

Notes:
1. EOH: End of hole
2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place
3. NSI: No significant intercepts
4. ETW: Estimated true width
5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2557841-5dd5-4d0b-9c74-2b675dd70fce

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0105f03-cf46-456d-9770-c4ff092f89ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e28d6846-dc25-4637-afb7-02b4677ab901

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/74984b8f-f283-42c9-af7b-0a6ef432ffbd


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
