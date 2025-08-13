Anzeige
WKN: A40CFY | ISIN: CA3499421020 | Ticker-Symbol: F4S0
Tradegate
13.08.25 | 15:35
6,100 Euro
+1,33 % +0,080
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTUNA MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTUNA MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0406,06015:58
6,0406,06015:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2025 11:06 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fortuna Mining Corp.: Fortuna drills 22.7 g/t gold over 21.6 meters at Southern Arc, Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to report additional exploration drilling results from the Southern Arc deposit at the Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal, following the July 7, 2025 resource update (see Fortuna news release dated August 5, 2025).

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, "Exploration drilling at the Southern Arc deposit has continued beyond the data cut-off date for its maiden resource estimate, returning several high-grade intercepts. Highlights include drillhole DSDD488, which intersected 22.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 21.6 meters from a downhole depth of 53 meters."

Mr. Weedon continued, "These results further demonstrate the potential for resource growth at Diamba Sud. The deposit remains open to the south, east, and at depth, with current drilling only extending to approximately 150 meters. Drilling is scheduled to resume in September, following the end of the rainy season, with further results expected by year-end."

Southern Arc Deposit Drilling highlights include

DSDD418:6.3 g/t Au
23.3 g/t Au
14.2 g/t Au
17.9 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 18.2 meters from 31 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 40 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 42 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 45 meters
DSDD440:6.3 g/t Au
10.3 g/t Au
10.6 g/t Au
10.4 g/t Au
19.4 g/t Au
3.7 g/t Au
13.6 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 16.8 meters from 30 meters,including
over an estimated true width of 1.1 meters from 30.7 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 34 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 41 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 43 meters
over an estimated true width of 11.0 meters from 54.2 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 54.1 meters
DSDD444:4.5 g/t Au
14.0 g/t Au
33.5 g/t Au
13.0 g/t Au
13.1 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 32.0 meters from 30 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 40 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 45 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 48 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 58 meters
DSDD4621:9.7 g/t Au
21.9 g/t Au
18.4 g/t Au
13.4 g/t Au
14.2 g/t Au
16.8 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 20.8 meters from 117 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 2.2 meters from 120.3 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 124 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 129 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 133 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 140 meters
DSDD4841:4.2 g/t Au
13.3 g/t Au
14.6 g/t Au
18.4 g/t Au
13.2 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 31.2 meters from 5 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 7 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 15 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 19 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 32 meters
DSDD4871:7.8 g/t Au
33.6 g/t Au
20.5 g/t Au
11.1 g/t Au
13.2 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 22.4 meters from 31 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 44 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 51 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 53 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 56 meters
DSDD4881:22.7 g/t Au
258.8 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 21.6 meters from 53 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 66 meters
DSR933:6.7 g/t Au
21.6 g/t Au
36.1 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 4.0 meters from surface, and
over an estimated true width of 6.4 meters from 65 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 67 meters
DSR9761:4.9 g/t Au
19.4 g/t Au		over an estimated true width of 23.2 meters from 51 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 3.2 meters from 63 meters

Note:

1. Not included in the resource estimate; see Fortuna news release dated August 5, 2025

Exploration drilling at Southern Arc has been a key focus for the Diamba Sud project with a further 152 reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond core drill holes for a total of 21,234 meters completed since the previous exploration update (see Fortuna news release dated May 27, 2025). The program at Southern Arc has been paused for the rainy season with drilling expected to resume in mid-September.

Of the 152 drill holes, 53 were completed after the data cutoff for Southern Arc's maiden Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 3.9 Mt averaging 1.57 g/t Au and containing 194 koz of gold (see Fortuna news release dated August 5, 2025) and will, along with additional drilling planned for the fourth quarter of 2025, be included in an updated resource estimate planned for the first quarter of 2026. Details of the completed holes are presented in Appendix 1.

Mineralization at Southern Arc occurs as variable fine stockwork vein arrays to diffuse pyrite-silica flooding and has a strong correlation with certain of the tectonic breccias and carbonate units (refer to Figures 1 to 3) and commonly demonstrates an extensive hematite alteration association, similar to the other prospects and deposits at Diamba Sud.

Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the south and east.

Figure 1: Southern Arc Section 600NE

Southern Arc Section 600NE

Figure 2: Southern Arc Section 650NE

Southern Arc Section 650NE

Figure 3: Southern Arc Section 700NE

Southern Arc Section 700NE

Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.

All RC drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported by Company vehicle or commercial courier to ALS Global's preparation laboratories in Kedougou, Senegal or Bamako, Mali, with prepared sample pulps then transported via commercial courier to ALS Global's analytical facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Samples returning assays >10 ppm Au were reanalyzed using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS Global laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunamining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, the Mineral Resource estimates at Diamba Sud; the Company's proposed exploration plans at Diamba Sud; statements pertaining to the potential for resource growth at Diamba Sud statements about the Company's business strategies, plans and outlook; the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of inflationary pressures on the Company's business and operations; the future results of exploration activities; expectations with respect to metal grade estimates and the impact of any variations relative to metals grades experienced; assumed and future metal prices; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; and the future financial or operating performance of the Company. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "proposed", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "anticipated", "estimated" "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; uncertainty relating to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; uncertainty relating to capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns; risks relating to the Company's ability to replace its Mineral Reserves; risks related to the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves; risks associated with mineral exploration and project development; uncertainty relating to the repatriation of funds as a result of currency controls; environmental matters including obtaining or renewing environmental permits and potential liability claims; uncertainty relating to nature and climate conditions; laws and regulations regarding the protection of the environment (including greenhouse gas emission reduction and other decarbonization requirements and the uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of omnibus Bill C-59 and the related amendments to the Competition Act (Canada); risks associated with political instability and changes to the regulations governing the Company's business operations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business; risks associated with war, hostilities or other conflicts, such as the Ukrainian - Russian, and Israeli - Hamas conflicts, and the impacts they may have on global economic activity; risks relating to the termination of the Company's mining concessions in certain circumstances; developing and maintaining relationships with local communities and stakeholders; risks associated with losing control of public perception as a result of social media and other web-based applications; potential opposition to the Company's exploration, development and operational activities; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing for planned exploration and development activities; property title matters; risks related to the ability to retain or extend title to the Company's mineral properties; risks relating to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by the Company; impairments; risks associated with climate change legislation; reliance on key personnel; adequacy of insurance coverage; operational safety and security risks; legal proceedings and potential legal proceedings; uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; risks relating to a global pandemic, which could impact the Company's business, operations, financial condition and share price; competition; fluctuations in metal prices; risks associated with entering into commodity forward and option contracts for base metals production; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; tax audits and reassessments; risks related to hedging; uncertainty relating to concentrate treatment charges and transportation costs; sufficiency of monies allotted by the Company for land reclamation; risks associated with dependence upon information technology systems, which are subject to disruption, damage, failure and risks with implementation and integration; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including, but not limited to, the accuracy of the Company's current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and effect of global and local inflation; the duration and impacts of geo-political uncertainties on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

All reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. All Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1

Drill holes completed after July 7, 2025, are shown in italics

HoleIDEasting (WGS84_29N)Northing (WGS84_29N)Elev. (m)EOH1,2 Depth (m)UTM AzimuthDipDepth2,3 From (m)Depth2 To (m)Drilled2 Width (m)ETW4 (m)Au (ppm)Hole Type5Area
DSDD4082325991426198145110150-50424864.81.5DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4092326661426221146147150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4102325881426263146164150-50394343.22.2DDSouthern Arc
6172118.80.9DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4112325561426219145134150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4122326311426245146150150-5013013332.41.8DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4132327171426204145119150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4142324041426439148150150-50687464.84.5DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4152325891426101143146150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4162326741426174145152150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4172324541426461148117150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD418232366142636414712690-503153.7522.7518.26.3DDSouthern Arc
incl404110.823.3DDSouthern Arc
and424310.814.2DDSouthern Arc
and454721.617.9DDSouthern Arc
6171108.01.9DDSouthern Arc
DSDD419232602142626214611490-5091343.25.5DDSouthern Arc
incl101221.6Core LossDDSouthern Arc
and121310.821.2DDSouthern Arc
DSDD420232563142626114613790-5098.3990.70.628.5DDSouthern Arc
DSDD421232405142636014710890-5056.4561.354.93.96.8DDSouthern Arc
incl586021.614.5DDSouthern Arc
DSDD422232218142613214511390-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4232326011426078142125335-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4312323501426410147237150-5058.3634.73.89.8DDSouthern Arc
incl585910.657.8DDSouthern Arc
841042016.02.7DDSouthern Arc
incl878810.813.3DDSouthern Arc
and949510.818.3DDSouthern Arc
121133.7512.7510.23.7DDSouthern Arc
incl12712810.817.3DDSouthern Arc
141146.154.11.3DDSouthern Arc
incl14214310.8Core LossDDSouthern Arc
1561913528.01.9DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4332323031426394147129150-50919764.83.8DDSouthern Arc
incl929310.810.7DDSouthern Arc
1031201713.67.9DDSouthern Arc
incl11011221.646.6DDSouthern Arc
and119119.50.50.419.4DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4342323801426482148172150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD435232442142641614792150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD436232388142643714892150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD437232173142613414519890-50909554.01.0DDSouthern Arc
DSDD438232409142630414781150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4392323251426355147113150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4402328661426115144144330-5022.2263.83.02.6DDSouthern Arc
30512116.86.3DDSouthern Arc
incl30.7321.351.110.3DDSouthern Arc
and343732.410.6DDSouthern Arc
and414210.810.4DDSouthern Arc
and434410.819.4DDSouthern Arc
and454610.821.2DDSouthern Arc
54.26813.811.03.7DDSouthern Arc
incl555610.813.6DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4412323381426463148137150-50117.3512911.659.31.4DDSouthern Arc
DSDD442232197142620114610190-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4432327991426122145105330-5021086.40.8DDSouthern Arc
16291310.43.0DDSouthern Arc
3745.558.556.80.8DDSouthern Arc
5166.615.612.55.0DDSouthern Arc
incl58.45601.551.211.6DDSouthern Arc
and626310.824.2DDSouthern Arc
7576.21.21.05.7DDSouthern Arc
DSDD444232380142638514784150-5030704032.04.5DDSouthern Arc
incl404221.614.0DDSouthern Arc
and454610.833.5DDSouthern Arc
and485021.613.0DDSouthern Arc
and585910.813.1DDSouthern Arc
DSDD445232176142616314514090-50868932.41.8DDSouthern Arc
DSDD446232403142638714765150-500242419.24.5DDSouthern Arc
incl3410.8Core LossDDSouthern Arc
and141510.811.1DDSouthern Arc
and171810.812.2DDSouthern Arc
and192010.815.5DDSouthern Arc
DSDD447232743142614314599330-5053.55584.453.65.0DDSouthern Arc
incl565710.815.1DDSouthern Arc
7680.754.753.81.3DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4482324191426415147101150-500353528.03.0DDSouthern Arc
incl3410.8Core LossDDSouthern Arc
and161710.810.8DDSouthern Arc
and222310.818.0DDSouthern Arc
DSDD449232454142638814780150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4502328821426077143135330-50687243.22.2DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4512325811426489146110150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4522324371426489148143150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4532325611426272146170150-508799129.61.5DDSouthern Arc
1031221915.20.9DDSouthern Arc
1341491512.05.4DDSouthern Arc
incl13914121.615.6DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4542328541426075144165330-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4552325651426304146176150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4562325371426251145156150-5010511054.01.7DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4572327341426227145123150-5057741713.66.1DDSouthern Arc
incl676810.812.5DDSouthern Arc
and697121.616.4DDSouthern Arc
and737410.816.5DDSouthern Arc
919432.48.4DDSouthern Arc
incl939410.814.7DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4582327811426220144140150-502143.452218.04.5DDSouthern Arc
incl353610.812.7DDSouthern Arc
and384132.416.4DDSouthern Arc
11912897.20.7DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4592324721426085142110150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4602328101426257143183150-50167180.71411.01.7DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4612328691426207143185150-50788797.26.2DDSouthern Arc
incl818321.620.1DDSouthern Arc
1551752016.00.9DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4622329131426251143159150-501171432620.89.7DDSouthern Arc
incl120.312332.221.9DDSouthern Arc
and12412732.418.4DDSouthern Arc
and12913010.813.4DDSouthern Arc
and13313410.814.2DDSouthern Arc
and14014221.616.8DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4632328891426230143149150-508394118.84.2DDSouthern Arc
incl909110.826.9DDSouthern Arc
116132.416.413.15.0DDSouthern Arc
incl12412510.810.1DDSouthern Arc
and130132.421.917.0DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4642324671426355147108150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4652328071426213144169.5150-5091564.81.4DDSouthern Arc
687575.62.1DDSouthern Arc
92103118.81.1DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4662329491426170143168150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4672327971426118144184150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4682326941426082144185150-50126137118.81.0DDSouthern Arc
16216643.25.2DDSouthern Arc
incl16216310.811.0DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4692328421426105144131150-5073.588.51512.08.4DDSouthern Arc
incl808332.421.6DDSouthern Arc
and8687.21.21.011.8DDSouthern Arc
929975.63.4DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4702327631426110144157150-5013814132.43.7DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4712328601426076143161150-5036.3469.77.81.5DDSouthern Arc
55.8575.4519.615.73.3DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4722329601426216143161150-501331491612.86.5DDSouthern Arc
incl13513832.417.2DDSouthern Arc
and13914010.820.7DDSouthern Arc
154.85159.64.753.82.7DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4732325541426339146231150-50979810.813.7DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4742329831426171143143150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4752329691426254143140150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4762324981426323145252150-5012312632.41.7DDSouthern Arc
151161.510.58.40.7DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4772328791426094144166150-5056.569.312.7510.23.7DDSouthern Arc
incl575810.811.6DDSouthern Arc
and6666.60.60.515.3DDSouthern Arc
79.59010.58.411.9DDSouthern Arc
incl808443.221.4DDSouthern Arc
and888910.815.7DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4782327401426275144119150-5031.45386.555.23.5DDSouthern Arc
incl32.3330.70.610.8DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4802328931426117143179150-5022.753512.259.86.4DDSouthern Arc
incl272810.814.1DDSouthern Arc
and303221.620.8DDSouthern Arc
5086.236.229.02.5DDSouthern Arc
139.2144.55.254.22.3DDSouthern Arc
160.31621.71.43.2DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4812327171426265145119150-505365129.66.1DDSouthern Arc
incl596010.811.5DDSouthern Arc
and616210.812.0DDSouthern Arc
and646510.814.6DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4822326851426240146137150-50727421.610.8DDSouthern Arc
incl737410.813.4DDSouthern Arc
100.8104.53.652.93.9DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4832323081426459148249150-5016217197.21.3DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4842329231426118143161150-505443931.24.2DDSouthern Arc
incl7810.813.3DDSouthern Arc
and111210.8Core LossDDSouthern Arc
and151721.614.6DDSouthern Arc
and192010.818.4DDSouthern Arc
and323421.613.2DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4852328671426157143179150-50586464.83.9DDSouthern Arc
incl636410.814.9DDSouthern Arc
69922318.41.3DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4872329051426062143128150-5031592822.47.8DDSouthern Arc
incl444621.633.6DDSouthern Arc
and515210.820.5DDSouthern Arc
and535521.611.1DDSouthern Arc
and565710.813.2DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4882328991426165143152150-5053802721.622.7DDSouthern Arc
incl636410.827.4DDSouthern Arc
and666821.6258.8DDSouthern Arc
and6969.90.850.713.4DDSouthern Arc
and777810.817.0DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4892328251426079144182150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4902323901426463148123150-50NSI DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4912327251426076144200150-50113118.25.24.23.6DDSouthern Arc
1221472520.04.8DDSouthern Arc
incl13213310.810.6DDSouthern Arc
and13513610.810.6DDSouthern Arc
and13813910.815.1DDSouthern Arc
and14014110.810.9DDSouthern Arc
18719697.21.0DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4922327251426036143152150-506880129.63.8DDSouthern Arc
incl686910.814.3DDSouthern Arc
and727310.815.3DDSouthern Arc
and75.8771.21.019.0DDSouthern Arc
961121612.85.7DDSouthern Arc
10310632.416.2DDSouthern Arc
128139.811.89.43.2DDSouthern Arc
DSR8952322981426361147132150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR8962325721426139143132150-507989108.01.4RCSouthern Arc
9510164.84.5RCSouthern Arc
incl959610.819.7RCSouthern Arc
12212643.26.9RCSouthern Arc
incl12212310.826.4RCSouthern Arc
DSR8972327511426211145143150-50303886.41.7RCSouthern Arc
DSR8982327141426298145174150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR8992326941426341145186150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9002326361426327146102150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9012326561426261146144150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9022324701426010141102150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9032324991426048141100150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9042325491426073142102150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9052323671426373147162150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9082323561426429148138150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9092325131426256145126150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9102324921426186143138150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9112324621426232144120150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9122328391426260143180150-50848621.68.2RCSouthern Arc
incl858610.815.7RCSouthern Arc
16517275.60.8RCSouthern Arc
DSR9132327571426331144156150-5011912232.44.1RCSouthern Arc
DSR9142325481426288146180150-50838964.84.5RCSouthern Arc
DSR9152322621426400148156150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9162322211426378147162150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR927232282142607814412090-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR928232240142607714413290-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR929232283142603114311490-50687021.63.6RCSouthern Arc
DSR930232244142602814410490-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR931232181142624814613290-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9322329101426139143144330-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9332327861426147145102330-500554.06.7RCSouthern Arc
incl2310.810.6RCSouthern Arc
657386.421.6RCSouthern Arc
incl677032.436.1RCSouthern Arc
and717210.852.2RCSouthern Arc
DSR9342327651426112145120330-5059731411.23.5RCSouthern Arc
DSR9352326581426146145162330-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9362326431426069143108330-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR937232380142625314560150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR938232360142629114684150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR939232401142627014590150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9402325191426441148162150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9412324981426476148162150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9422324001426493148150150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9432328171426147144126330-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9442328391426105144168330-504510.86.7RCSouthern Arc
25381310.45.9RCSouthern Arc
incl343621.615.9RCSouthern Arc
44844032.02.4RCSouthern Arc
incl646510.813.3RCSouthern Arc
DSR9452328621426170143128330-50991141512.01.3RCSouthern Arc
DSR9462328891426130143162330-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9472327391426106144132330-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9482327181426080144120330-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9492326971426081144168330-5013113543.22.3RCSouthern Arc
1481641612.82.3RCSouthern Arc
incl15715810.813.6RCSouthern Arc
DSR9502325781426084142138150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9512326101426324146138150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9522326131426371145104150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9532325151426289146186150-50981192116.84.0RCSouthern Arc
incl11411510.845.7RCSouthern Arc
and11711810.811.0RCSouthern Arc
1521782620.84.4RCSouthern Arc
incl15715921.618.8RCSouthern Arc
and16616710.813.0RCSouthern Arc
DSR9542329361426202143114150-50961131713.63.9RCSouthern Arc
incl10310410.819.6RCSouthern Arc
and10911010.824.2RCSouthern Arc
DSR9552329151426191143108150-50831032016.02.6RCSouthern Arc
incl9910010.818.4RCSouthern Arc
DSR9562328571426141144132150-50303886.42.1RCSouthern Arc
6172118.82.8RCSouthern Arc
incl697010.812.9RCSouthern Arc
831102721.62.2RCSouthern Arc
incl919210.811.5RCSouthern Arc
1151281310.46.6RCSouthern Arc
incl12212532.418.2RCSouthern Arc
DSR9572328201426193144156150-5044763225.62.3RCSouthern Arc
DSR9582327631426187145108150-50152386.41.1RCSouthern Arc
4254129.61.3RCSouthern Arc
5870129.60.5RCSouthern Arc
89101129.61.5RCSouthern Arc
DSR9592327631426243144162150-5041571612.81.3RCSouthern Arc
DSR9602328591426282143111150-5091102118.84.0RCSouthern Arc
incl979810.821.4RCSouthern Arc
DSR9612327851426306143186150-5017217421.63.0RCSouthern Arc
DSR9622323241426440148156150-5012312743.23.5RCSouthern Arc
13914564.83.7RCSouthern Arc
incl14014110.812.2RCSouthern Arc
15315632.41.7RCSouthern Arc
DSR9632328831426295143162150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9642324751426474148150150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9652324891426442147162150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9662325121426401147180150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9672325311426374146162150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9682326281426148145162150-5012212310.88.1RCSouthern Arc
DSR9692326471426112144138150-5034511713.61.3RCSouthern Arc
596343.21.6RCSouthern Arc
67861915.21.5RCSouthern Arc
incl858610.810.2RCSouthern Arc
DSR9702327851426069143108150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9712328441426032143144150-50606443.22.6RCSouthern Arc
788021.64.6RCSouthern Arc
DSR9722328131426019143120150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9732325371426160143150150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9742324741426264145162150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9752329801426119143126150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9762329621426110143126150-5051802923.24.9RCSouthern Arc
incl636743.219.4RCSouthern Arc
DSR9772329601426162143128150-5095107129.64.3RCSouthern Arc
DSR9782327661426064143108150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9792327461425990142120150-5060802016.03.3RCSouthern Arc
incl626310.819.9RCSouthern Arc
849286.41.4RCSouthern Arc
99111129.62.6RCSouthern Arc
DSR9802327481426033143108150-50828754.01.8RCSouthern Arc
9310186.40.7RCSouthern Arc
DSR9912326931425987142126150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc
DSR9922326921426031142126150-507183129.62.0RCSouthern Arc
incl767710.810.0RCSouthern Arc
881021411.21.0RCSouthern Arc
DSR993232443142635014760150-50NSI RCSouthern Arc

Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole
2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place
3. NSI: No significant intercepts
4. ETW: Estimated true width
5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/992285df-91d1-42ac-a55c-303c03450396

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa97a35a-6273-42d9-8558-f62a373f53c9
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e4303c3-d816-480a-a619-3f67e3de0d14
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd07810d-e755-49d1-97f5-95f811f4d1e8


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
