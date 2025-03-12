BRT Apartments Corp. Files Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Statements

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE: BRT) announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial statements and supplemental financial information can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website under the caption "Financials - Quarterly Results."

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and, to a lesser extent, makes preferred equity investments in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2024, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 7,947 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multi-family properties. For additional information on BRT's operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com .

