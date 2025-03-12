Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Neue Kupfer-Entdeckung? Explorationsprojekt mit viel Potenzial vor dem Durchbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 985178 | ISIN: US0556453035 | Ticker-Symbol: WWA
Frankfurt
13.03.25
08:05 Uhr
17,124 Euro
+0,004
+0,02 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRT APARTMENTS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRT APARTMENTS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,20017,70011:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2025 21:48 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BRT Apartments Corp. Files Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Statements

Finanznachrichten News

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE: BRT) announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial statements and supplemental financial information can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website under the caption "Financials - Quarterly Results."

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and, to a lesser extent, makes preferred equity investments in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2024, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 7,947 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multi-family properties. For additional information on BRT's operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

Contact:

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone: (516) 466-3100
Email: investors@BRTapartments.com
www.BRTapartments.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.