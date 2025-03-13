SS&C ALPS Advisors Announces Share Split of the ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL)

DENVER, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C ALPS Advisors announced today that the Board of Trustees of the ALPS ETF Trust has approved a 3-for-1 split of the shares of the ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSE Arca: EQL).

The split of EQL will be effective at the market open on April 1, 2025. EQL will continue to trade on the NYSE Arca under the same ticker symbol.

Fund Name Ticker CUSIP Split Ratio Record Date Pay Date Ex-Date ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF EQL 00162Q205 3:1 3/26/2025 3/31/2025 4/1/2025

The split will increase the number of EQL's shares outstanding and will proportionately lower the price of the shares for EQL, without affecting the total value of the shares outstanding, except with respect to the redemption of fractional shares, as discussed below.

As a result of the share split, a shareholder of EQL could potentially hold fractional shares. However, fractional shares cannot trade on NYSE Arca, EQL's primary listing exchange. Post-split fractional shares will be redeemed for cash and sent to the broker of record. This redemption may cause some shareholders to realize a gain or loss, which could be a taxable event for those shareholders. Otherwise, the split will not result in a taxable transaction for shareholders of EQL. Some brokerage charges may apply as a result of the split and are not charges imposed by ALPS Advisors, Inc.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-866-759-5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemable.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

The Fund's investment performance, because it is a fund of funds, depends on the investment performance of the Underlying Sector ETFs in which it invests.

An investment in the Fund is subject to the risks associated with the Underlying Sector ETFs that comprise the Underlying Index. The Fund will indirectly pay a proportional share of the asset-based fees of the Underlying Sector ETFs in which it invests.

The Fund is considered non-diversified and as a result may experience greater volatility than a diversified fund.

The Fund employs a "passive management" - or indexing - investment approach and seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund is not "actively" managed. Therefore, it would not necessarily sell or buy a security unless that security is removed from or added to the underlying index, respectively.

ALPS Advisors, Inc., registered investment adviser with the SEC, is the investment adviser to the Fund. ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Fund.

Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $26.84 billion under management as of December 31, 2024, SS&C ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

