BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Weibo Corp. (WB) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $8.87 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $83.22 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.Excluding items, Weibo Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $106.59 million or $0.40 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $456.83 million from $463.67 million last year.Weibo Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $8.87 Mln. vs. $83.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $456.83 Mln vs. $463.67 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX