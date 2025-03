RWE and TotalEnergies have signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) under which RWE will supply over 30,000 tons of green hydrogen per year to TotalEnergies' Leuna refinery in Germany from 2030 to 2044. French energy company TotalEnergies and German utility RWE have signed a 15-year green hydrogen purchase agreement (PPA). Under the deal, TotalEnergies will buy about 30,000 metric tons of green hydrogen annually from RWE for its Leuna refinery in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, starting in 2030. The agreement follows RWE's investment decision six months ago to build a 300 megawatt (MW) electrolysis ...

