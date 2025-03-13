Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mr. Justin Gawn as a consultant to be a liaison in providing consultation and creating relationships with the institutional and retail investment communities. The company is also pleased to announce that it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (VLP) to initiate its market-making service to assist in maintaining an orderly trading market of the common shares of the company.

About Justin Gawn

Justin Gawn is a market trader, institutional and retail business developer with 27 years of experience in the financial services market. He began his career as an investment advisor with many brokerage firms. He has recently worked with dozens of mining companies of all sizes and specializes in creating relationships and procuring like-minded investors to align with our vision. For his services, Mr. Gawn will receive a total of $20,000 for a 3-month contract to be paid in advance.

About Venture Liquidity Providers

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the CSE and other applicable laws. For its services, the corporation has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for an initial term of three months, after which the engagement can be renewed on a month-to-month basis. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the corporation or VLP. The corporation and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the corporation or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only.

Both services will officially commence on March 15, 2025, and are subject to CSE approval.

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed, well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential assets. The company's flagship Phillips Township Property located in the Rainy River District of NW Ontario is comprised of 10,000-acres of highly prospective past-producing high-grade gold systems which includes a total of 18 mine shafts on site.

Golden Rapture is a newly listed issuer with 37,469,390 shares issued.

Forward-Looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244420

SOURCE: Golden Rapture Mining Corporation