MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, has reported a dramatic fall in the flow of illegal aliens into the country.U.S. Border Patrol's nationwide apprehensions averaged approximately 330 per day in February, the first full month since President Donald Trump issued new executive orders to secure the border. This is the lowest nationwide average apprehensions in CBP history.Southwest border apprehensions plunged to less than 300 per day, CBP says in its operational statistics for February.'The men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection continue to aggressively implement the President's Executive Orders to secure our borders, and as a result of this leadership, we have achieved historic lows in border apprehensions,' said Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner.In February, the Border Patrol security officials arrested 8,347 illegal aliens crossing the southwest border between ports of entry. This constitutes a 71 percent decrease from January, when USBP apprehended 29,101 aliens, and a 94 percent decrease from February 2024 when USBP apprehended 140,641 aliens.'President Trump and Secretary Noem have sent a clear message: if you cross the border illegally, you will be deported without an opportunity to try another day, or in a few hours. As a result, CBP encounters with illegal aliens have decreased dramatically,' the agency said in a press release.CBP said that with support from the Department of Defense, it has dramatically increased active patrols of international borders.CBP's Office of Field Operations encountered 3,362 inadmissible aliens at ports of entry along the southwest border in February. That constitutes a 90 percent decrease from January 2025 when OFO encountered 32,346 inadmissible aliens, and a 93 percent decrease from February 2024 when OFO encountered 49,272 inadmissible aliens.