DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Geotab and its affiliates announced a collaboration with Thermo King, a strategic brand of Trane Technologies (TT), to integrate Thermo King's TracKing Pro telematics data into Geotab's platform, providing fleet managers in North America with near real-time visibility and control over their cold chain operations. The integration will be accessible through Geotab's MyGeotab platform, providing a user-friendly interface for managing cold chain operations.Sabina Martin, Geotab's VP, Product Management, said:' By combining Thermo King's TracKing telematics and deep expertise in transport refrigeration with Geotab's robust telematics platform, we are empowering fleets to optimize their cold chain operations, reduce risks, and improve overall efficiency.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX