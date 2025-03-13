WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) released earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $21.68 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $22.27 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.Excluding items, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.24 million or $1.59 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $150.45 million from $149.28 million last year.Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $21.68 Mln. vs. $22.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.62 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $150.45 Mln vs. $149.28 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX