Gentoo Media Inc: Gentoo Media - Minutes from Special Meeting of Shareholders

ST JULIANS, Malta, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Special Meeting of Shareholders in Gentoo Media Inc. (the "Company") was held today, 13 March 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden. Shareholders representing 51.18% of the shares entitled to vote were present in person or by proxy.

The Special Meeting of Shareholders resolved to delist the Company's shares from Euronext Oslo Børs. The Company will maintain the listing of the shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Company will prepare and submit an application to delist the shares to Euronext Oslo Børs, and given an approval from Euronext Oslo Børs, a delisting is expected to be effected by the end of Q2 2025. The Company's share registry will continue in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext Securities Oslo - 'VPS') with the shares held in Euroclear Sweden mirrored via a nominee account in the VPS. Thus, shareholders are not required to take any action to move their shares in connection with the delisting.

There were no other items on the agenda, and the minutes from the Special Meeting of Shareholders will be uploaded on the Company's website, www.gentoomedia.com.

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com

