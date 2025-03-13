Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has contracted a diamond drill to further test the high-grade Blue Sky, Thunder and Thunder North gold discoveries on the Company's Rabbit North property near Kamloops, British Columbia (see Fig. 1) in preparation for a major, ~3000-m drilling campaign to systematically assess the overall economic potential of the large, orogenic gold system controlling the mineralization.

Blue Sky Zone

Four holes are currently planned for Blue Sky to test the vertical and lateral continuity of both the wide (31.5 m down-hole), high-grade (4.15 g/t) Au zone intersected near the bottom of discovery hole No. RN-24-055 (see Fig. 1) and the thick (158 m vertically), overlying interval of low-grade (0.75 g/t) Au mineralization (see January 8, 2025 press release).

The high-grade gold zone was intersected at a vertical depth of ~200 m but the glacial till down-ice from Hole 055 is strongly anomalous in gold grains, suggesting that the gold zone extends to surface. Most of the proposed holes will be positioned to intersect the gold zone closer to surface and thus will be significantly shorter than Hole 055, potentially allowing more than four holes to be drilled.

Thunder North Zone

Two holes stepping east from Hole 056 at 50 m intervals are currently planned at Thunder North to test the lateral continuity of the exceptional gold intersection obtained from that hole (15.85 m of 5.80 g/t Au; see Fig. 1). These holes will be similar in length to Hole 056.

Thunder Zone

Although the Thunder Zone was discovered in February 2023 and the discovery hole, No. 041, obtained two strong, closely spaced (10 m apart) intersections of 3.28 g/t Au over 13.3 m and 2.16 g/t Au over 10/1 m (see Fig. 1), no follow-up holes were drilled because Hole 041 also intersected a zone of porphyry Cu-Au-Mo mineralization (Rainbow) that initially appeared to be more important than the gold zone. One or two holes stepping east from Hole 041 at 50 m intervals are currently planned to test the eastern continuity of Thunder.





Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

