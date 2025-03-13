Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY"), a Vancouver-based leader in artificial intelligence ("AI") and predictive modeling in mineral exploration, to refine and validate exploration plans and targets at the Griffon Gold Mine Project ("Griffon", or the "Project") in Nevada, USA.

DORA, VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, is the only platform that geologists can access directly and utilize for iterative predictive modeling in real time. The platform uses advanced and proprietary algorithms to generate a prospectivity score - known as a VRIFY Prospectivity Score ("VPS") - that identifies areas of potential mineralization. The VPS and models generated through DORA incorporate probabilistic values, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of the predictions (see Figure 1).

To power these insights, VRIFY's Geoscience and AI teams will work closely with Nevada Sunrise in compiling and cleaning decades of historical exploration data - including surface geological, geochemical, and geophysical results, as well as a digitized drill hole database - creating a comprehensive, high-quality dataset. By integrating Griffon's project-specific data with VRIFY's industry-leading database, DORA's proprietary algorithms will uncover patterns that would be time consuming and difficult, if not impossible, to extract through manual processes alone, delivering data-based insights and highlighting high-potential areas of mineralization.

Figure 1. Example of VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, DORA

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2799/244422_7b10e5b9d42dcb97_002full.jpg

"Our goal at Nevada Sunrise is to improve exploration efficiency and uncover value in our projects, which means embracing new technologies like VRIFY," said Warren Stanyer, President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "AI, when combined with expert geoscience teams, is a powerful tool that helps reduce bias and identify potential mineralization that might otherwise be overlooked. As AI becomes increasingly vital in exploration targeting, VRIFY's predictive technology represents a significant advancement for our project. We are excited to be part of this next step for Nevada Sunrise, VRIFY and the industry as a whole."

Using DORA, Nevada Sunrise will gain direct access to the web-based platform, receive comprehensive training, and be able to generate and iterate on their own predictive models, allowing for hands-on exploration targeting and validation.

"At VRIFY, we believe AI in mineral exploration shouldn't be a black box, which is why we've created DORA. DORA is an intuitive platform that puts the power of AI in the hands of technical teams that know the project best - accelerating exploration and identifying areas of high potential mineralization," explained Steve de Jong, CEO and co-founder of VRIFY. "By combining AI with the deep geoscience bench strength we have at VRIFY, we're helping companies like Nevada Sunrise gain a competitive edge. We believe this approach of integrating technology and experts is the future of the industry and can't wait to see how DORA helps drive discovery at the Griffon Gold Mine Project."

About VRIFY

VRIFY transforms mineral exploration using DORA, the world's first AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform that helps mining companies more effectively predict mineral deposits, assess exploration potential, communicate project value to investors, and secure investment. With nearly 200 companies across 70 countries partnering with VRIFY, including 26 early-adopter clients using DORA, they set the standard for analyzing and presenting exploration data. Their team of over 100 geoscientists, data scientists, developers, and industry professionals combines deep geological expertise with cutting-edge AI to deliver actionable insights and make discoveries.

To learn more about VRIFY visit https://vrify.com

About Griffon

Griffon is located approximately 50 kilometres (33 miles) southwest of Ely, Nevada and consists of 89 unpatented mineral claims totaling approximately 1,780 acres. The Project is within the fertile Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend in east-central Nevada, which is host to both past-producing and operating gold mines, and a number of significant gold deposits.

Nevada Sunrise announced the acquisition of Griffon in February 2025 (see Nevada Sunrise News Release dated February 20, 2025), and has engaged VRIFY to assist the Company in determining new target areas at the Project. Gold was mined at Griffon in two open pits from 1998 to 1999 and until its premature closure, was reported by the State of Nevada to have produced 62,661 ounces of oxide gold1. The Company believes that VRIFY has the potential to provide a refined and validated exploration plan that could lead to new gold discoveries at Griffon.

Griffon lies within a 60 kilometre (40 mile) section of the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend, which hosts the following gold mines and deposits (see Figure 2):

Pan Mine: Operated by Calibre Mining Corp., which hosts Measured and Indicated resources of 358,900 oz. gold and Inferred resources of 42,000 oz. gold2, and was reported as producing 35,267 oz. gold in 20243;

Gold Rock (formerly Easy Junior): Operated by Calibre Mining Corp., which hosts Measured and Indicated resources of 370,700 oz. gold and Inferred resources of 58,100 oz. gold4 and was reported as producing 12,100 ounces of gold in the years 1990 and 19975;

Figure 2: Griffon Gold Mine Project Location, White Pine County, Nevada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2799/244422_7b10e5b9d42dcb97_003full.jpg

Mt. Hamilton: Operated by an emerging public company, Bendito Resources Inc., which hosts Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 545,000 oz. gold and 4,459,600 oz. silver contained within Measured and Indicated resources of 727,000 oz. gold and 6,569,000 oz. silver, and Inferred resources of 119,000 oz, gold and 1,153,000 oz. silver6;

Green Springs: Owned by Orla Mining Ltd., and currently under option to Centerra Gold Inc. Historical production at Green Springs of 63,000 oz. of gold was reported from 1988 to 1991 under USMX Inc.'s heap leach operation7;

Lookout Mountain: Operated by Timberline Resources Corporation, which hosts Measured and Indicated resources of 423,000 oz. gold, and Inferred resources of 84,000 oz. gold. Historical production of 17,700 oz. gold was reported in 19878.

References:

1 Nevada Division of Minerals, "Major Mines of Nevada", published 1998 and 1999;

2 NI 43-101 Updated Technical Report on Resources and Reserves, Pan Gold Project, White Pine County, Nevada, prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. and Apex Geoscience Ltd., with an effective date December 31, 2022;

3 Calibre Mining Corp., News Release dated January 8, 2025;

4 Amended Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Gold Rock Project, White Pine County, Nevada, prepared by Fiore Gold Ltd. by Apex Geoscience Ltd. and John T. Boyd Company with an effective date of March 31, 2020;

5 Nevada Bureau of Mines & Geology, Special Publication, The Nevada Mineral Industry 1997;

6 NI 43-10 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Mt. Hamilton Gold and Silver Project, Centennial Deposit and Seligman Deposit. White Pine County, Nevada, prepared for Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and Ely Gold Minerals Inc. by SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc., with an effective Date of August 14, 2014;

7 Nevada Bureau of Mines & Geology, Special Publication, The Nevada Mineral Industry 1988, 1989, 1990 and 1991;

8 Technical Report, Lookout Mountain Project, Eureka County, Nevada, USA, prepared for Timberline Resources Corporation by RESPEC Company LLC, with an effective Date of September 1, 2023.

For more information about Griffon, including maps and photos, visit the Company's website at: www.nevadasunrise.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr., CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Allender has examined information regarding the historical exploration at Griffon, which includes his review of the historical sampling, analytical and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by operators unrelated to Nevada Sunrise and have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work in the Griffon property. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Griffon property.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Griffon Gold Mine Project, located approximately 50 kilometers (33 miles) southwest of Ely, NV.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. Gemini hosts an Inferred lithium resource estimate of 7.1 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, described in a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate for Gemini Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada", effective January 15, 2024, and dated March 8, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website: www.nevadasunrise.ca.

As a complement to its exploration projects in Esmeralda County, the Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

