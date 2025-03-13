WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, brick-and-mortar retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) initiated its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company expects revenue growth in a mid-single-digit percentage basis, in anticipation of increased costs, including the current level of tariffs.On average, three analysts polled expect the company to report revenue growth of 2.59 percent to $506.28 million for the year.The company also expects pre-tax income to range from a low-single-digit decline to low-single-digit growth.On Wednesday, the Company's Board of Directors declared a 10 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share that will be paid on April 10, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of March 27, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX