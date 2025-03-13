Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Tages: Die nächste Chance auf einen potentiellen Multi-Tenbagger
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 12 March 2025 were:

594.29p Capital only
596.68p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 125,000 Ordinary shares on 12th March 2025, the Company has 79,671,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 23,538,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


