Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 3H1) ("Nexus" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing drilling program at the Cree East Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (see Figure 1). Three drill holes, totaling 1,521 metres, have been completed in Area B as part of follow-up exploration targeting uranium mineralization.

Early results are highly encouraging, with one of the three holes returning elevated radiometric readings and all encountering significant structural disruption, hydrothermal alteration, and key geological features commonly associated with unconformity-related uranium deposits in the region. Notably, drill hole CRE-094 exhibited strong alteration patterns and elevated scintillometer counts associated with structural intervals throughout the graphitic pelite zone, reinforcing the potential for uranium mineralization.

Key Technical Highlights:

Drill hole CRE-094 (587m total depth) intersected the unconformity at 451m, with extensive hydrothermal alteration consisting of strong bleaching, limonite, clay, and sooty pyrite alteration in the lower sandstone column. The graphitic pelite zone showed multiple faulted and brecciated intervals associated with bleaching and chlorite alteration and with radiometric peaks up to 300 counts per second (cps) along re-activated structures.

Drill hole CRE-093 (581m total depth) intersected the unconformity at 438m, with moderate alteration. Structural analysis confirmed graphitic-pyritic fault zones with cataclastic deformation.

Drill hole CRE-092 was halted before reaching the target depth due to technical challenges. The lower sandstone column of CRE-092 was bleached with localized sooty pyrite alteration.

The drill program has successfully confirmed the presence of the targeted electromagnetic (EM) conductor, along with substantial structural deformation and elevated radioactivity (see Figure 2). These indicators suggest a favorable setting for uranium mineralization, warranting further step-out drilling. In comparison with other unconformity-hosted uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, drilling has observed similar alteration types, such as clay, limonite, and sooty pyrite in the sandstone. In the basement (below the unconformity), bleached and chlorite altered structurally-reactivated graphitic pelites have been observed which is also characteristic of the basement below these types of deposits.

We are extremely encouraged by the initial drill results at Cree East" commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO of Nexus Uranium. "The presence of strong alteration, fault structures, and elevated radiometric counts aligns with the geological framework necessary for uranium mineralization. These findings validate our exploration model and reinforce the potential of this underexplored region. With drilling ongoing, we are eager to continue refining our targets and advancing this exciting discovery."

Next Steps:

Drilling remains active at Area B, with a focus on testing additional zones up-dip from CRE-094 and along strike of the EM conductor. Exploration will continue as long as weather conditions allow, and further updates will be provided as results are received and analyzed.

Figure 1: Cree East Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/244399_104cf9df944d285d_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Cree East Plan View & Cross Section of CRE-094

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/244399_figure.jpg

Drillhole Details:

CRE-093: Drill hole CRE-093 was oriented at an azimuth of 325° and a dip of -80° was drilled for 581 meters, with the hole intersecting the unconformity at 438 metres downhole. The overlying Athabasca sandstones was strongly bleached and showed discrete zones containing sooty and pervasive pyrite. The graphitic pelite was intersected from 469.8 to 490.0 meters, about 30 meters down hole of the unconformity. The graphitic pelite displayed a cohesive cataclastic fault zone with subrounded feldspatic clasts suspended in a dark black matrix with quartz veining throughout. Moderately graphitic throughout, intervals contain bands of structurally concentrated graphite up to 1 mm thick and a wavy shear fabric. Chloritic alteration was weak to moderate from 17 meters below the unconformity to the end of the hole coincident with the chloritic alteration the final 50 meters of the hole the core was bleached with intervals of quartz flooding through brecciated zones containing pyrite and potassium feldspar.

CRE-094: Drill hole CRE094 was collared 200 metres southwest of hole CRE-093 and oriented at 300° at a dip of -70 and drilled for 587 meters, with the hole intersecting the unconformity at 451 metres. The overlying Athabasca sandstones displayed moderately to strongly bleached sections coincidental with moderate to strong sooty pyrite occurring from 256 to 448 meters. Graphitic pelite was intersected from 484.9 to 526 meters, 34 meters down hole of the unconformity. This zone was described as a dark fine grained graphitic pelite moderately chloritized with three zones hosting centimeter to decimeter brecciated to cataclastic faulting with abundant pyrite occurring as interstitial nodules and in veins throughout the fault structures and the pelite. Several of the brecciated intervals are radiometrically elevated with a peak of 300 cps at 505.1m associated with chlorite carbonate pyrite cohesive breccia. Chlorite alteration was moderate to strong from 449 meters to the end of the hole, dravite was observed in a fault breccia 5 meters below the graphitic pelite.

Table 1: Drill Collar Summary

Hole ID UTM_East UTM_North Collar Elevation (m) Azimuth (º) Dip (º) TD (m) CRE092 428,819.00 6363231 515 323 -80 353 CRE093 428,817.00 6363233 515 326 -80 581 CRE094 428,680.00 6363088 520 299 -70 587

Table 2: Scintillometer Counts & Core Photo from CRE-094

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/244399_104cf9df944d285d_004full.jpg

Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/244399_104cf9df944d285d_005full.jpg

Geochemical Assay Sampling and Scintillometer Readings

All drill core samples from the program will be shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in secure containment for preparation, processing, and multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion, and U3O8 wt% assay by ICP-OES using higher grade standards. Sample intervals are chosen based on downhole probing logs and scintillometer (CT007-M) peaks. Assay sample intervals comprise 0.25 - 0.8 metre continuous half-core split samples over the mineralized intervals. With all assay samples, one half of the split sample is retained and the other sent to the SRC for analysis. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by field staff and the SRC in accordance with quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures. Geochemical assay data are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by Nexus prior to disclosure.

All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined. The reader is cautioned that handheld scintillometer count per second (cps) readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. During active exploration programs drillholes are radiometrically logged using calibrated downhole GeoVista NGRS and TGGS (Triple GM) gamma probes which collect continuous readings along the length of the drillhole.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium Corp. is a multi-commodity development company focused on advancing the Cree East uranium project in the Athabasca Basin in addition to its precious metals portfolio that includes the Napoleon gold project in British Columbia and a package of gold claims in the Yukon. The Cree East project is one of the largest projects within the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan spanning 57,752 hectares (142,708 acres) and has seen over $20 million in exploration to date. The Napoleon project comprises over 1,000 hectares and prospective for multiple forms of gold mineralization, with exploration in the area dating back to the 1970s with the discovery of high-grade gold. The Yukon gold projects are comprised of almost 8,000 hectares of quartz claims prospective for high-grade gold mineralization with historical grab sampling highlights of 144 g/t gold.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren D. Robb, P.Geo. (BC), a Director and VP Exploration of Nexus Uranium Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

