Turnium expands product portfolio to drive new SaaS revenues across its growing global partner network

Newest product SD-WAN 6.8 officially released and deployed to Turnium's global channel partners

Turnium introduces SD-WAN 7.0 preview ("Laywire") - marking a significant leap forward in AI-based dynamic traffic steering and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) readiness

These software releases represent Turnium's transformative approach to SD-WAN technology, offering enhanced networking capabilities and streamlined management

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the official launch and release of SD-WAN 6.8, now successfully deployed to more than 50 of its 70 global channel partners.

"SD-WAN 6.8 is a competitive stake in the ground for AI-based dynamic traffic steering and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) readiness," said Doug Childress, Global Chief Executive Officer. "With improving gross margins and continued quarter-on-quarter revenue growth, we are leveraging these innovations and our expanding product portfolio to drive new SaaS revenues across our growing global partner network."

This latest product release delivers key advancements and sets the foundation for SD-WAN 7.0, reinforcing Turnium's leadership in secure, AI-driven networking.

Introducing SD-WAN 7.0 Preview ("Laywire")

As part of this release, Turnium is excited to introduce the SD-WAN 7.0 preview, codenamed "Laywire". This version presents a new vision for SD-WAN, enabling innovative use-cases that were previously challenging or impossible to implement thanks to dramatically improved throughput, scalability, and node-ratio density.

Childress further stated, "Feedback from our partner channel has been overwhelmingly positive, not just about the new features, but also about what's ahead. With the upcoming release of Version 7, we are set to redefine industry standards for speed and throughput."

SD-WAN 7.0 ("Laywire") - Enhancements and Features

SD-WAN 6.8 marks a significant leap forward towards SD-WAN 7.0's performance, scalability, and security. The preview of SD-WAN 7.0 ("Laywire") represents a transformative approach to SD-WAN technology, offering enhanced networking capabilities and streamlined management. We encourage all users to explore the new features and prepare for the upcoming SD-WAN 7.0 GA.

The initial preview release includes the numerous speed, scalability, and density improvements such as:

Enhancements Features Basic Interface Configuration: Static IPv4/IPv6 addresses with peer and gateway routing

DHCP support

Persistent configuration settings for service maintenance

Custom alternative interface names SD-WAN Peers (formerly tunnels): Support for multiple peers and overlays across nodes and failover configurations

Multi-level failover management by nodes Routing Improvements: Next-hop object-based routing for peers and local gateways

Support for multiple VRFs for routing separation

Traffic for multiple VRFs over single peers

Full-mesh topology Enhanced Orchestration and Configuration: Web interface-driven configuration of concentrator nodes

New orchestration mesh for reliable communication

Enhanced access rule configurations Expanded Distribution Support: SD-WAN 6.8 now supports the following operating system distributions: openSUSE Leap 15.6, 15.5, and 15.4

Debian 12 "Bookworm," Debian 11 "Bullseye". Management Server Key Enhancements: Runs on Debian 11 "Bullseye"

New frontend framework for SD-WAN 7.x nodes

Simplified dashboard UI

Improved API documentation - Stoplight Elements, Swagger-UI, and Redoc

Integration of TimescaleDB PostgreSQL extension Bonding Node Key Updates: Added support for Debian 11 "Bullseye" and Debian 12 "Bookworm"

Support for modern Ethernet speeds (2.5Gbit, 25Gbit, 40Gbit, 100Gbit)

Improved troubleshooting tools and system logging Introducing Laywire Node (SD-WAN 7.0): A key development in SD-WAN 7.0 is the introduction of the Laywire Node New command-line tool (Laywire) for real-time status checks and temporary configurations

Built-in multi-link caching DNS resolver

Monitors connectivity across multiple interfaces

Detects and rejects bogus results

Full traffic isolation for improved security and network efficiency

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

