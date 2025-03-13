WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cigna Group (CI) announced leadership changes. Brian Evanko has been named President and Chief Operating Officer, effective March 31. In January 2024, Evanko was named President and Chief Executive Officer for Cigna Healthcare. Also, Ann Dennison has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Cigna in early 2024 as Deputy CFO, Dennison was Executive Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer at Nasdaq.Nicole Jones will expand her portfolio of responsibilities to include Enterprise Marketing. Eric Palmer is departing The Cigna Group at the end of April. Palmer currently oversees the Evernorth Health Services business.The company reaffirmed projected full-year 2025 consolidated adjusted income from operations of at least $29.50 per share. The company also reaffirmed 2025 Evernorth pre-tax adjusted income from operations of at least $7.2 billion, and Cigna Healthcare pre-tax adjusted income from operations of at least $4.1 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX