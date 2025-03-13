Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its expanding presence in the Lone Star State with a new franchise awarded to James and Valerie Mosley in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Stardust Solar now has a total of 80 franchise territories across North America. This franchise forms part of the couple's investment in two territories, including one previously established in Columbia, South Carolina. With a growing population of over 7.5 million people, Dallas-Fort Worth is one of America's most dynamic regions for residential and commercial solar installations.

The Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) territory will initially encompass Arlington and Grand Prairie, positioning the new franchise at the heart of a fast-growing metropolitan area with significant demand for clean energy solutions. Supportive state incentives, favorable sunshine levels, and increased consumer interest in reducing energy costs have created a prime environment for solar adoption.

"Expanding into Dallas-Fort Worth reinforces our strategy of targeting high-growth regions with strong demand for solar energy," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO of Stardust Solar. "James Mosley's track record-both as a veteran and as a leader in the renewable space-makes him well-suited to champion our mission of delivering cost-effective, sustainable power to Texas communities."

Along with the DFW franchise, the Mosleys have the option to secure additional regional markets, which could represent up to 27 new territories and over $855,000 USD in potential franchise fees over the next 12 months, should they choose to exercise their option. This potential area development agreement could encompass further zones of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and even the greater San Antonio region, highlighting Stardust Solar's commitment to accelerating clean energy growth throughout the state.

"Dallas-Fort Worth is the perfect stage to showcase the impact of solar power," said James T. Mosley. "We look forward to helping families and businesses here reduce their carbon footprints while enjoying lower utility bills."

About Stardust Solar

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

