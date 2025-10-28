Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) today reported record quarterly results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and the Company's first-ever EBITDA-positive quarter. Q3 revenue reached a record $1.78M (+99% YoY) with a gross margin of 44% (31% in Q3 2024). The Company secured a record $2.55M (+206% increase YoY) in new signed contracts, lifting backlog to $4.4M total.

Q3 2025 Highlights (three months ended September 30, 2025)

Record revenue: $1.78M (+99% YoY), the strongest quarter in Company history.

Gross margin: 44% (vs. 31% in Q3 2024); year-to-date margin also 44% (vs. 29% in YTD 2024).

First-ever EBITDA-positive quarter: EBITDA of $16,293.

Nearing profitability: Net loss of $25,018 (loss per share $0.00); net loss margin improved from -39% ($475K net loss) in Q2 to -1% in Q3 (a 95% narrower loss QoQ).

Operating expenses: $812,628 (+14% YoY), reflecting higher advertising, promotion, professional and administrative costs tied to growth and public-company compliance.

Record signed contracts & visibility: $2.55M signed in Q3 (largest quarter to date), which is +206% increase YoY compared to $829K in Q3 2024, driving the total backlog to $4.4M (+38% vs. June 30, 2025).

Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents $340K at quarter-end (June 30, 2025 - $171K).

Operating cash flow: Positive $131K, the Company's first positive quarter since going public.

Year-to-Date and Trailing Twelve-Month Growth

Nine months ended Sept 30, 2025: Revenue $3.99M, up $1.14M (+40%) from $2.85M in the prior-year period.

TTM revenue: ~$4.8M, up 32% from ~$3.6M in the comparable prior-12-month period, underscoring sustained top-line momentum and diversified growth.

Management Commentary

"Q3 proves our model is scaling with discipline," said Mark Tadros, Founder & CEO. "We delivered record revenue, first-ever EBITDA positivity, a 44% gross margin, and a record quarter for signed contracts that pushed backlog to $4.4M. Most importantly, our net loss narrowed to just $25,000 with positive operating cash flow, showing clear progress toward consistent profitability. We are focused on converting backlog into revenue, supporting our franchise partners, and tightly managing working capital."

Outlook

Management expects to continue franchise expansion and direct product sales growth across Canada, the U.S. and internationally through 2026, with a sustained focus on working-capital optimization, supply-chain efficiency, and profitable franchise network scaling. (Forward-looking information; see "Regulatory Disclosure & Forward-Looking Information.")

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release refers to "signed contract", "backlog", which do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. The company backlog represents the aggregate dollar value of all solar projects that have not yet been executed across the Company's franchise network. Management believes the Company backlog is an important indicator of the overall strength and growth of the franchise network as they reflect the total activity generated by franchisees. The Company backlog is not equivalent to revenue recognized by the Company under IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for the Company's consolidated results. Rather, they are provided as supplemental information to illustrate the performance of the entire network, including projects generated at the franchise level.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

