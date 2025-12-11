Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a leading provider of residential solar energy solutions, is pleased to announce, further to its news release of October 31, 2025, that it has issued 468,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share to an arm's length creditor (the "Creditor") in settlement of debt in the amount of $46,800.00 (the "Shares for Debt Settlement") for legal services provided to the Company by the Creditor.

All the Shares to be issued in connection with the Shares for Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day ending on April 11, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

