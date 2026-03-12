Vancouver, British Columbia and Barrie, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company") announced the appointment of a new franchisee to serve the Barrie and Simcoe County region in Ontario. This addition represents another step in the Company's broader global expansion strategy, strengthening its franchise platform across key Canadian solar markets.

The Barrie and Simcoe County region represents a compelling market for solar adoption in Ontario, supported by strong population growth, residential development, and expanding commercial activity. Simcoe County is home to more than 540,000 residents and continues to grow faster than the provincial average, while Barrie ranks among Canada's fastest-growing mid-sized cities. The region's proximity to the Greater Toronto Area, combined with rising electricity costs and increasing demand for long-term energy cost stability, creates favourable conditions for distributed solar and energy storage solutions across residential and commercial sectors. The territory will be operated by Konstantin Dotsenko, General Manager, who will oversee local solar installation services and customer engagement across the region.

"Ontario continues to represent a compelling growth market for solar," said Mark Tadros, Chief Executive Officer of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. "Strengthening franchise representation in Barrie and Simcoe County enhances our installation network in a high-demand region and supports the continued scaling of our distributed solar platform."

Stardust Solar Barrie and Simcoe County will focus on providing residential and commercial solar installations, energy storage systems, and EV charging solutions designed to help customers reduce electricity costs while supporting the transition to cleaner energy. By enabling customers to generate their own clean electricity, solar systems can reduce long-term energy costs while providing greater energy independence and protection from rising utility rates as electricity demand continues to grow.

"Barrie and Simcoe County are dynamic communities with increasing interest in renewable energy solutions," said Konstantin D., General Manager of Stardust Solar Barrie and Simcoe County. "We look forward to supporting homeowners and businesses across the region with high-quality solar solutions designed for long-term performance and reliability."

Stardust Solar's franchise model combines local entrepreneurship with the Company's established operating platform, including training, engineering support, marketing systems, and operational resources. This framework empowers franchisees to deliver consistent service quality while benefiting from the scale and brand recognition of the Stardust Solar network.

The addition of the Barrie and Simcoe County franchise further supports Stardust Solar's growing footprint across Canada, the US and Internationally. Through its diversified solar platform, including installation services, training programs, and technology initiatives, the Company continues to support renewable energy adoption across residential, commercial, and utility-scale markets.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform, generating recurring revenues through clean-energy franchise installation operations, training and development licences and subscriptions and technology initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288246

Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.