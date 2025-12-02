Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) today announced that its signed project backlog has exceeded $4 million, providing solid visibility heading into 2026. This follows the Company's strongest quarter to date for the three months ended September 30, 2025, in which Stardust Solar delivered record revenue of $1.78 million (+99% YoY), a gross margin of 44% (vs. 31% in Q3 2024), and its first-ever EBITDA-positive quarter.

2026 Growth Outlook

Organic Franchise Expansion:

Stardust Solar expects to add approximately 25-50 new franchise territories in 2026, supported by continued demand for residential and commercial solar solutions. As the franchise network scales, management anticipates improved system-wide operating leverage. The Company has also expanded internationally, with new locations established in the Caribbean and Zambia, demonstrating the adaptability and scalability of the franchise model.

Commercial Project Growth:

With internal expertise now in place to manage commercial installations, the Company anticipates a meaningful increase in commercial project activity in 2026. This aligns with broader market demand for distributed energy solutions in Canada, United States and internationally.

Mergers & Acquisitions:

The Company continues to evaluate acquisition opportunities that complement its existing operations. Several potential transactions are currently under review as part of the Company's growth strategy for 2026.

Q3 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights (Three months ended September 30, 2025)

Record revenue: $1.78M (+99% YoY), the highest quarterly revenue in Company history.

Gross margin: 44% (vs. 31% in Q3 2024); year-to-date margin also 44% (vs. 29% in YTD 2024).

EBITDA: $16,293, representing the Company's first EBITDA-positive quarter.

Net loss improvement: Net loss narrowed to $25,018 (loss per share: $0.00), improving from a 39% loss margin in Q2 to 1% in Q3.

Operating expenses: $812,628 (+14% YoY), reflecting higher advertising, promotional, professional, and administrative costs associated with growth and public-company requirements.

Record signed contracts: $2.55M of new contracts in Q3 (+206% YoY), increasing total backlog to $4.4M as at September 30, 2025 (+38% vs. June 30, 2025).

Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents of $340K at quarter-end (vs. $171K at June 30, 2025).

Operating cash flow: Positive $131K - the Company's first positive operating cash flow quarter since going public.

Year-to-Date and Trailing Twelve-Month Results

Nine months ended September 30, 2025, revenue: $3.99M, up 40% from $2.85M in the prior-year period.

TTM revenue: Approximately $4.8M, representing a 32% increase from ~$3.6M in the comparable 12-month period.

"Q3 demonstrates the scaling potential of our model," said Mark Tadros, Founder & CEO. "We delivered record revenue, improved margins, positive operating cash flow, and a significant increase in signed contracts that expanded our backlog to $4.4 million. The narrowing of our quarterly net loss to $25,000 reflects disciplined cost management and stronger system-wide performance. Our priorities remain converting backlog into revenue, supporting franchise partners as they grow, and maintaining a balanced approach to capital allocation."

Non-IFRS Measures

This release references non-IFRS measures including "signed contracts" and "backlog." These metrics do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to those used by other issuers. Backlog represents the aggregate value of solar projects not yet executed across the franchise network and is intended to illustrate network-wide activity and future revenue potential. These measures should not be considered substitutes for IFRS financial results.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor specializing in renewable energy installation services, including solar photovoltaic systems, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. The Company provides franchisees with end-to-end business management support, technical training, engineering services, equipment distribution, and project management resources. With operations across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and Zambia Stardust Solar supports the growing adoption of clean energy solutions while contributing to economic development and long-term sustainability.

