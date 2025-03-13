WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Gas & Electric Co. or PG&E (PCG) announced Thursday that General Motors Co. (GM) has joined its residential Vehicle-to-Everything pilot program, providing eligible customers in Northern and Central California with incentivized pricing for qualifying GM Energy home energy products.GM Energy is working with utilities like PG&E to leverage GM's bidirectional EV charging technology, which allows compatible GM EVs to supply power back to homes during outages. In the future, it can support the grid by helping balance energy demand, with the goal of ultimately helping improve overall grid resiliency.Customers enrolled in PG&E's residential Vehicle-to-Everything pilot program can receive up to $4,500 in incentives off the price of qualifying GM Energy home products that enable bidirectional charging, such as the GM Energy V2H Bundle or Home System.Customers may also be eligible for additional incentives by participating in planned backup power events and by maintaining enrollment through the end of the pilot program.Charging data from the program will help PG&E and GM Energy evaluate the potential for bidirectional technology to provide value to customers and supporting grid resiliency, and to help scale bidirectional technology programs in California.GM EVs eligible for the program at the time of launch include the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, 2024 Cadillac Lyriq EV, 2024 GMC Sierra, and 2025 Cadillac Lyriq EV. GM anticipates adding all model year 2025 EVs to the pilot program soon.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX