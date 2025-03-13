NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - EquiLend, a global financial technology firm, Thursday announced a minority investment from an affiliate of The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.The investment would help the firm to enhance innovation and efficiency across the securities finance ecosystem. Moreover, BK will join a select group of planned initial users of EquiLend's source solution.In the pre-market hours, The Bank of New York Mellon's stock is trading at $80.36, down 0.50 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX