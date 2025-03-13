Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) (OTCQB: VLCJF) ("Velocity" or the "Company") provides an update on project generation work in northern Greece. The Company has been active in Greece for approximately 18 months, visiting historical mineral occurrences, completing geological mapping, rock sampling and prospecting. In connection with this generative strategy, the Company is pleased to announce that it has been granted an exploration license located in northern Greece ("Miriofito" or the "Property") (Figure 1).



Figure 1: Regional Map and location of the Miriofito Property showing location of major porphyry, epithermal and skarn / replacement deposits.

Miriofito Copper-Gold Mineralization

Historically reported copper-gold mineralization has been observed in outcrop by the Company's technical team during their reconnaissance work. Chip-channel rock sampling by the Company (n=36) over widths of 1m to 3m returned encouraging grades from below detection up to 6.61 g/t gold, 0.3% copper, and 4.2 g/t silver (Table 1).

Miriophito is a polymetallic copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc vein-replacement type system hosted in a carbonate rock environment at the strongly sheared contact with mica and amphibolite schists. Gold-bearing sphalerite-chalcopyrite-covelline-galena-pyrite quartz veins are found in carbonate and in a strongly sheared marble-schist contact as well as at places controlled by low-angle northwest faults in silicified mica gneiss.

The Company is targeting carbonate replacement mineralisation similar to that observed at the Olympias deposit which is owned by Eldorado Gold (15.1 Mt at 8.97 g/t gold, 146 g/t silver, 4.9% lead, and 6.5% zinc) and is part of the same belt. Copper-gold porphyry targets will also be evaluated due to the proximity of known porphyry deposits in the belt (Figure 1).

Readers are cautioned that the Olympias deposit discussed above is an adjacent property and that Velocity has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in the deposit, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties, and any production therefore or economics with respect thereto, are not in any way indicative of mineral deposits on Velocity's Miriofito property or the potential production from, or cost or economics of, any future mining of any of Velocity's mineral properties.

Next Steps

The planned work program includes stream sediment screening of the entire exploration license as well as regional and detailed geological mapping. Geochemical rock and soil sampling and hydrothermal spectral analysis. Various geophysical surveys are planned to include 110-line km of ground magnetics, 20-line km of IP Resistivity and ground gamma spectrometry. This initial work program is designed to delineate priority targets for drill testing and is expected to be the subject of a planned initial NI 43-101 Technical Report. The Company continues to evaluate additional staking and tender opportunities in the region.

Figure 2: Large mineralized boulder recorded in marble quarry displaying carbonate replacement pyrrhotite-magnetite+/-pyrite interlayer in marble. 1m chip channel sample (73998, Table 1) grades 6.61 g/t gold, 0.3% copper, with trace silver, zinc and lead.

Table 1: Chip -Channel Rock Sampling Results

Sample_ID Width (m) Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) VIN73964 1.00 0.597 1.6 415 922 107 VIN73965 1.50 0.628 4.5 1240 633 43 VIN73966 0.60 0.263 0.4 6 10 53 VIN73967 2.00 0.064 0 265 20 47 VIN73968 1.00 0.014 0 685 19 68 VIN73969 2.00 0.13 3.7 41 52 44 VIN73970 1.00 3.58 4.2 177 152 16 VIN73971 1.00 0.017 0 3 2 4 VIN73972 1.00 0.473 9.8 484 20020 105 VIN73973 1.00 0.01 0 15 45 9 VIN73974 1.00 0.047 0.7 103 4680 112 VIN73975 1.50 0.032 7.8 104 726 122 VIN73976 1.00 0.175 0.8 1075 1190 114 VIN73977 1.00 0.535 8.4 607 3210 463 VIN73978 1.50 0.045 0.9 422 842 92 VIN73979 1.00 0.023 0 41 116 184 VIN73980 1.00 0 0 10 77 57 VIN73981 0.50 0.009 0 80 50 196 VIN73982 0.50 0.005 0 26 10 56 VIN73983 0.50 0 0 77 6 51 VIN73984 1.00 0.013 0 41 13 50 VIN73985 1.00 0.171 0 197 19 32 VIN73986 1.00 0.007 0 100 8 8 VIN73987 1.00 0.017 0 59 14 43 VIN73988 1.00 0.012 0 16 16 38 VIN73989 1.00 0.083 0 54 10 25 VIN73990 1.00 0.014 0 44 11 92 VIN73991 1.00 0 0 3 5 12 VIN73992 1.00 0.037 0.3 68 123 6 VIN73993 3.00 1.28 0.5 1015 42 197 VIN73994 2.00 0.016 0.5 406 207 1535 VIN73995 1.00 0.046 5 1630 1150 1085 VIN73996 1.00 0.026 0 38 87 831 VIN73997 1.00 0 0 5 11 32 VIN73998 1.00 6.61 2.8 2980 29 105 VIN73999 1.00 0.018 0 83 13 60

Incentive Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted 3,565,000 common share stock options (each, an "Option") to various directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company and its affiliates. The Options entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $0.17 per share for a period of 5 years from the issue date. Options will vest over 3 years, beginning 6 months from the date of issue and vesting in equal tranches bi-annually thereafter. Including this issuance, the Company has now set Options representing 8.0% of the issued and outstanding stock.

About Miriofito

The Miriofito property falls within the Kilkis mineral district which is part of the Greek segment of the Serbo-Macedonian metallogenic province host of world class copper-gold deposits. The 9.72km2 property has potential for multiple mineral deposit types including carbonate replacement, vein and copper porphyry. The license is granted for an initial 3-year period. The project is in a remote, unpopulated area, located outside Natura 2000 environmental protection areas.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The work programs in Greece are designed and supervised by Georgi Magaranov, P. Geo., Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, consulting geologist who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to ALS Global laboratory in Romania for sample preparation and subsequent analysis. All rock samples are assayed using 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish and ME-ICP41. Quality Assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of standards and duplicates into the sample streams. Field duplicate samples are taken every 25 samples and standards and blanks are inserted after every 20th sample. All data collected in the field and assay results from the laboratories are routinely verified and entered in a master database.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by EurGeol Georgi Magaranov, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Magaranov is not independent of the Company as he is a consultant to the Company and holds incentive stock options.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a precious metal and copper explorer focused in Europe. Velocity has entered into definitive agreements to sell all of its Bulgarian assets, through a share purchase and option agreement made as of February 24, 2025 with Türker Global Madencilik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.. Closing is subject to customary conditions precedent, including, without limitation, receipt of all necessary shareholder, board, third party and regulatory (including TSXV) consents and approvals. The Transaction requires a favourable vote of 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Velocity shareholders and Velocity has set a shareholder meeting date of April 15, 2025, to approve the Transaction.

