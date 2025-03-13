VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Provides Business Update and Outlines Market Dominance Strategy for 2025 Expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), a market leader in initial public offering (IPO) advisory, cybersecurity, enterprise AI, and AI infrastructure, announced an update on its strategic expansion plan and vision for market dominance across Asia and the Middle East. With an ambitious multi-phase roadmap, the Company aims to drive growth and solidify its position as an industry leader through 2025 and beyond.

IPO Advisory Business: Expanding Beyond Malaysia

As an established player in the Nasdaq IPO consulting industry in Malaysia, VCI Global has successfully guided multiple companies to market listings, including Sagtec Global Limited, Founder Global Limited, YY Group Holding Limited, and others. The Company is now expanding aggressively into Asia and the Middle East, with a particular focus on Greater China, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, and Dubai to meet growing market demand. As part of this expansion strategy, VCI Global will establish offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Indonesia in April 2025. At the same time, the Company is actively pursuing exclusive regulatory partnerships to secure early market leadership in these regions.

Cybersecurity Business, Enterprise AI, and AI Infrastructure: Securing High-Growth Markets

In the high-growth cybersecurity sector, VCI Global has secured exclusive rights to offer the military-grade data security solution, CyberSecure. Powered by AI, this solution provides advanced features such as real-time threat detection, virus defense, data encryption, and multi-channel backup. An online launch is scheduled for March 19, 2025.

Building on this momentum, VCI Global is capitalizing on the rising demand for AI infrastructure. The Company will launch its AI Integrated Server on March 27, 2025, followed by the AI Cloud Platform on April 18, 2025. The AI Integrated Server is designed to address enterprise privacy concerns, providing end-to-end, tailored solutions with built-in security and compliance features for industries such as healthcare and legal services. Meanwhile, the AI Cloud Platform aims to serve multinational corporations by enabling advanced AI capabilities without the need for costly on-premises hardware.

To ensure sustainable growth, the Company is actively collaborating with government agencies, technology firms, and cloud service providers to establish long-term AI infrastructure partnerships.

New Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Developments

VCI Global is making strategic moves to strengthen its operational footprint and diversify revenue streams. In April 2025, the Company will establish offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Indonesia, focusing on providing IPO consulting services and AI products to support its ongoing regional expansion.

In parallel, VCI Global is expanding into the semiconductor industry through a partnership with Kinesis Manufacturing Solutions Sdn Bhd to build India's first semiconductor wire manufacturing plant. Operations are slated to begin in the third quarter of 2025, with a single production line projected to generate up to US$50 million in revenue, achieving a return on investment within 12 months.

Further reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth, VCI Global is conducting due diligence for the acquisition of a 1.14-megawatt (MW) solar farm in Novo Selo, North Macedonia. The farm is connected to the national grid under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Mega Concept LLC Skopje, ensuring stable revenue streams tied to HUPX pricing. Additionally, the project generates revenue through carbon credits, with an estimated payback period of approximately 9 years.

"Our strategies aren't just about market entry - they're about market dominance. By leveraging our leadership in IPO advisory, cybersecurity, and AI businesses, we're building an integrated ecosystem for sustained growth. The upcoming semiconductor wire plant in India and our exploration of solar energy reflect our commitment to innovation and sustainability. We're moving with speed, precision, and strategic focus to position VCI Global as the leader in these high-growth sectors," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

