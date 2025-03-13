Saint-Gobain Celebrates 360 Year Anniversary: Focus on Offsite Construction and Resilient Housing

Discover 360 years of construction, innovation and passion, as we travel the world to see Saint-Gobain teams in action!

In our first stop, we visit the United States of America, where climate expert François Gemenne learns how Saint-Gobain contributes to building homes that are more resilient through the use of offsite construction, a method where homes are built in a manufacturing facility and assembled onsite.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

