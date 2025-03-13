All economic indicators are positive.

Consolidated turnover of €2,295.9 million (€2,118.0 million in 2023);

EBITDA at €410.6 million (€352.1 million in 2023);

EBIT at €330.4 million (€292.7 million in 2023)

Group net profit at €211.1 million (€186.7 million in 2023)

Approval of the proposed dividend distribution of €1.15 per share.

Today the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the draft financial statement for the year 2024, which will be submitted for approval to the Shareholders' Meeting to be held in a single call in Turin on 23 April 2025.

The Reply Group closed 2024 with a consolidated turnover of €2,295.9 million an increase of 8.4% compared to €2,118.0 million in 2023.

All indicators are positive for the period. Consolidated EBITDA was €410.6 million, an increase of 16.6% compared to €352.1 million at December 2023.

EBIT, from January to December, was at €330.4 million, which is an increase of 12.9% compared to €292.7 million at December 2023.

The Group net profit was at €211.1 million. In 2023, the corresponding value was €186.7 million.

Following the results achieved in 2024, the Reply Board of Directors decided to propose a dividend distribution of €1.15 per share to the next Shareholders' Meeting, which will be payable on 21 May 2025, with the dividend date set on 19 May 2025 (record date 20 May 2025).

As at 31 December 2024, the Group's net financial position has been positive at €349.1 million (204.9 million at 31 December 2023). As at 30 September 2024, the net financial position was positive at €312.6 million.

The Board of Directors also approved the Consolidated Sustainability Statement, contained in the Group's Annual Report and prepared for the first time in accordance with the requirements of Legislative Decree No. 125 of 6 September 2024, which implemented the relevant EU regulations on the 'Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive' (CSRD).

'2024 closed with very positive results for Reply,' stated Mario Rizzante, Reply's Chairman, 'confirming once again our ability to interpret market needs and develop cutting-edge digital solutions in an increasingly dynamic and complex global context. In a macroeconomic scenario characterised by uncertainties and deep transformations, we have continued to grow, supported by the solidity of our model based on a network of highly specialised companies.'

'This positioning,' continues Mario Rizzante, 'has allowed us to be among the first on the market to offer innovative, integrated and competitive solutions able to make the most of the ever-increasing spread of artificial intelligence within corporate systems, strengthening our leadership position in the fields of digital creativity, system integration and consulting.'

'In the last twelve months,' concludes Mario Rizzante, 'artificial intelligence has crossed the threshold of innovation to become an essential pillar of industrial and social transformation. Our clients are asking us for applications that no longer merely improve existing processes, but support the introduction of new operational methods, new business models, and enable the development of entire categories of products and services that were previously unthinkable.'

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

