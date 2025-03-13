Ethisphere Names Rockwell Automation as One of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies

Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices has recognized Rockwell Automation as one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies®.

This is the 17th time Rockwell has been included on this prestigious list which honors companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

"The work that we do every day makes our customers more resilient, agile, and sustainable, and how we do the work matters," said Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. "We are proud to be recognized once again by Ethisphere for our commitment to integrity, responsible operations, and meeting the highest ethical standards."

Ethics and integrity are among Rockwell's highest scoring drivers of employee engagement, nurtured and cultivated through a robust commitment and a strong "speak up" mindset, including the company's long-standing Ombuds program. Rockwell also requires 100% of its Board of Directors, employees, and contractors to complete an Annual Ethics Training, which is updated each year.

Rockwell was one of 136 honorees recognized in 2025 and is one of only two honorees in the Diversified Machinery industry. The ranking spans 19 countries and 44 industries. View the full list of 2025 honorees.

"Congratulations to Rockwell Automation, Inc. for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business - employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

Learn more about Rockwell's commitment to ethics and integrity.

