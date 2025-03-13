Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13
13 March 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 667.125p. The highest price paid per share was 672.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 662.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 525,367,216 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 782,722,734. Rightmove holds 10,964,130 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
370
664.000
16:08:10
941
664.000
16:08:10
235
664.000
16:08:10
2
664.000
16:08:10
48
664.000
16:07:16
155
664.000
16:07:16
225
664.000
16:07:16
546
664.200
16:06:10
450
664.400
16:06:10
443
664.400
16:06:10
961
664.400
16:05:10
299
664.000
16:03:57
348
664.000
16:03:57
744
663.400
16:01:56
667
663.600
16:00:22
567
663.800
16:00:08
552
664.000
15:59:21
552
664.000
15:58:14
135
663.800
15:57:04
645
665.000
15:54:57
462
665.400
15:54:52
131
665.400
15:54:52
176
665.800
15:53:05
373
665.800
15:53:05
542
666.000
15:53:05
256
666.200
15:53:05
15
666.200
15:53:05
1086
666.200
15:50:05
576
666.400
15:49:32
610
665.800
15:46:01
653
665.800
15:46:00
572
666.000
15:46:00
620
665.800
15:44:05
565
666.000
15:44:05
23
666.000
15:43:40
588
666.000
15:43:40
35
665.800
15:43:34
631
664.400
15:41:43
3
664.400
15:41:43
47
664.200
15:38:37
267
664.200
15:38:37
314
664.200
15:38:37
288
664.800
15:37:41
258
664.800
15:37:41
58
664.800
15:37:41
597
664.600
15:37:40
625
665.000
15:37:25
651
665.200
15:35:09
1468
665.400
15:34:15
658
665.000
15:32:10
71
665.200
15:29:10
600
665.200
15:29:10
559
665.600
15:28:58
549
665.600
15:28:58
119
665.400
15:26:01
575
665.400
15:26:01
57
665.400
15:26:01
599
665.400
15:26:01
629
665.200
15:23:15
607
665.400
15:23:00
625
665.800
15:20:42
135
666.000
15:20:37
430
666.000
15:20:37
555
666.000
15:20:37
16
666.200
15:20:34
562
666.200
15:19:45
164
666.200
15:19:45
2
666.200
15:19:45
77
666.200
15:19:45
596
666.000
15:18:27
262
665.600
15:15:55
393
665.600
15:15:55
316
665.600
15:15:03
111
665.600
15:15:03
618
665.800
15:12:17
86
666.000
15:11:45
225
666.000
15:11:45
600
666.000
15:11:45
555
666.400
15:09:41
647
666.800
15:08:45
554
667.200
15:08:16
572
667.200
15:08:16
584
667.400
15:07:42
627
667.400
15:05:42
637
667.400
15:04:17
621
667.400
15:04:17
541
667.400
15:02:44
382
667.400
15:02:44
77
667.400
15:02:44
99
667.400
15:01:44
104
667.400
15:01:44
827
667.400
15:01:32
530
666.800
14:59:10
565
666.800
14:57:10
459
666.800
14:55:11
184
666.800
14:55:11
115
666.800
14:55:11
573
667.000
14:55:00
757
667.200
14:54:07
649
667.000
14:52:51
5
667.000
14:52:51
571
667.000
14:52:51
655
666.200
14:48:26
552
666.400
14:46:58
615
666.600
14:45:58
540
666.800
14:45:37
387
667.200
14:45:37
614
667.000
14:45:37
126
667.000
14:45:37
387
667.200
14:45:37
476
667.000
14:44:12
885
667.000
14:43:54
953
667.000
14:41:53
100
667.000
14:41:14
750
667.000
14:40:41
6
667.000
14:40:22
7
667.000
14:40:22
633
667.000
14:40:22
4
667.000
14:40:22
277
667.000
14:40:22
329
666.200
14:35:24
503
666.200
14:35:24
546
666.400
14:35:24
500
666.200
14:33:44
600
666.400
14:33:44
776
666.000
14:31:25
567
666.200
14:28:54
619
666.400
14:28:45
608
666.400
14:28:45
621
666.600
14:28:01
554
666.600
14:26:01
630
666.400
14:23:02
1
666.400
14:23:02
600
666.800
14:21:05
576
666.800
14:21:05
719
666.800
14:19:55
388
667.000
14:19:55
256
667.000
14:19:55
257
666.800
14:16:30
88
666.800
14:16:30
285
666.800
14:16:30
187
666.800
14:16:30
345
666.800
14:16:30
541
666.800
14:16:30
580
666.400
14:13:50
894
666.400
14:13:50
356
665.600
14:11:32
364
665.600
14:11:32
582
665.800
14:06:22
580
666.200
14:05:59
639
666.400
14:05:48
969
666.800
14:05:32
219
666.600
14:05:32
345
666.600
14:05:32
465
666.800
14:05:04
144
666.800
14:05:04
550
667.000
14:04:54
446
665.600
14:02:31
100
665.600
14:02:31
553
665.200
13:56:27
18
665.600
13:56:21
600
665.600
13:56:21
817
665.800
13:56:18
597
665.800
13:56:18
597
666.400
13:53:50
571
666.400
13:53:50
468
666.400
13:50:50
144
666.400
13:50:12
567
666.400
13:49:52
580
666.400
13:49:52
653
666.600
13:46:58
69
666.000
13:44:55
230
666.000
13:44:55
345
666.000
13:44:55
42
666.800
13:43:01
183
666.800
13:43:01
400
666.800
13:43:01
633
666.800
13:43:01
1205
666.800
13:43:01
846
666.800
13:43:01
368
667.000
13:41:03
287
667.000
13:41:03
293
666.400
13:35:20
345
666.400
13:35:20
548
667.000
13:33:31
239
667.000
13:33:30
256
667.000
13:33:30
67
667.000
13:33:30
541
667.000
13:33:30
595
667.600
13:31:48
635
667.800
13:31:47
528
668.000
13:31:47
618
668.000
13:31:47
773
668.200
13:31:47
832
668.200
13:28:21
58
668.400
13:27:36
231
668.400
13:27:36
57
668.400
13:26:16
611
668.800
13:25:40
538
668.800
13:25:40
568
668.200
13:18:09
68
668.200
13:18:09
596
668.600
13:16:54
196
668.000
13:11:35
452
668.000
13:11:35
581
668.200
13:10:49
311
668.200
13:07:33
245
668.200
13:07:33
635
668.400
13:07:25
616
668.400
13:07:25
201
668.400
13:06:10
213
668.400
13:06:10
399
668.400
13:06:10
228
668.400
13:06:10
146
667.000
13:01:15
398
667.000
13:01:15
544
667.200
13:01:15
553
666.000
12:50:38
542
666.400
12:49:52
36
666.400
12:49:52
573
665.200
12:45:01
56
665.200
12:45:01
656
665.400
12:45:01
544
665.400
12:45:01
41
665.400
12:45:01
611
664.600
12:38:44
196
665.200
12:37:59
421
665.200
12:37:59
575
665.200
12:36:10
29
665.200
12:36:10
602
665.200
12:32:52
562
665.200
12:32:52
619
665.200
12:31:19
40
665.400
12:31:19
546
665.400
12:31:19
551
665.400
12:31:19
600
665.600
12:31:16
3
665.600
12:31:16
50
663.200
12:26:44
600
663.200
12:26:44
648
663.400
12:20:15
354
664.600
12:18:15
297
664.600
12:18:15
611
664.800
12:16:16
625
665.200
12:13:14
559
665.200
12:11:59
624
665.200
12:11:59
552
665.200
12:11:59
270
665.200
12:03:16
278
665.200
12:03:16
641
665.800
12:02:33
609
666.200
11:58:42
54
666.200
11:57:13
572
666.200
11:57:13
558
666.400
11:56:29
586
666.400
11:56:29
120
666.600
11:56:25
100
666.200
11:48:09
521
666.200
11:48:09
60
666.200
11:43:01
516
666.200
11:43:01
535
667.200
11:35:38
50
667.400
11:35:38
528
667.400
11:35:38
648
667.600
11:31:32
582
667.200
11:26:21
549
667.400
11:26:21
572
667.800
11:23:07
621
667.000
11:19:12
607
667.400
11:18:35
155
666.800
11:14:08
475
666.800
11:14:08
602
667.200
11:12:32
333
667.200
11:09:06
315
667.200
11:09:06
548
667.200
11:09:06
530
669.600
10:56:15
612
670.000
10:53:42
537
670.800
10:51:32
46
671.000
10:50:03
554
671.000
10:50:03
637
671.600
10:45:09
549
671.800
10:43:05
19
671.800
10:43:05
600
671.800
10:43:05
664
672.200
10:41:59
456
671.600
10:39:21
195
671.600
10:39:21
303
671.800
10:39:21
345
671.800
10:39:21
534
670.600
10:35:35
198
670.400
10:28:46
575
670.400
10:28:46
350
670.400
10:28:46
193
670.600
10:20:03
420
670.600
10:20:03
627
670.600
10:20:03
493
670.800
10:11:32
96
670.800
10:11:32
619
670.200
10:05:42
291
670.800
10:03:00
250
670.800
10:03:00
801
670.800
10:03:00
557
671.200
10:02:17
91
671.200
10:02:17
583
671.200
09:58:26
35
671.200
09:58:16
625
670.400
09:55:35
470
670.400
09:55:35
61
670.400
09:55:35
627
669.600
09:48:53
571
669.800
09:44:09
25
669.800
09:44:09
813
670.200
09:43:02
115
670.800
09:41:59
115
670.800
09:41:59
413
670.800
09:41:59
637
670.400
09:33:41
420
671.000
09:33:31
210
671.000
09:33:31
653
671.000
09:33:31
591
671.200
09:29:08
251
671.200
09:29:08
281
671.200
09:29:08
353
671.200
09:20:55
225
671.200
09:20:55
613
671.400
09:20:55
220
670.600
09:17:01
578
670.600
09:17:01
648
671.400
09:17:00
531
671.400
09:17:00
652
669.800
09:02:59
577
670.600
09:00:28
601
671.000
09:00:22
64
670.800
08:53:32
370
670.800
08:53:32
206
670.800
08:53:32
1088
670.800
08:53:32
607
670.400
08:48:10
647
670.200
08:45:50
638
671.600
08:39:25
578
671.800
08:39:22
622
670.000
08:30:47
538
670.600
08:30:44
636
670.800
08:29:38
551
671.400
08:29:34
13
670.000
08:24:25
595
670.000
08:24:25
623
670.200
08:24:00
627
669.400
08:22:51
604
669.600
08:22:51
657
669.600
08:22:28
680
669.800
08:22:28
551
667.200
08:17:39
577
667.200
08:16:16
569
667.600
08:13:07
594
667.600
08:12:01
627
667.800
08:12:01
715
667.800
08:12:01
622
663.800
08:07:24
346
664.200
08:07:24
252
664.200
08:07:24
892
663.200
08:05:24
573
663.600
08:05:06
106
663.800
08:04:33
600
663.800
08:04:33
568
664.200
08:04:33
158
663.800
08:02:59
578
663.800
08:02:59
606
663.800
08:02:59
468
663.800
08:02:59
629
664.200
08:02:46
71
662.800
08:02:23