Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

13 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 667.125p. The highest price paid per share was 672.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 662.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 525,367,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 782,722,734. Rightmove holds 10,964,130 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

370

664.000

16:08:10

941

664.000

16:08:10

235

664.000

16:08:10

2

664.000

16:08:10

48

664.000

16:07:16

155

664.000

16:07:16

225

664.000

16:07:16

546

664.200

16:06:10

450

664.400

16:06:10

443

664.400

16:06:10

961

664.400

16:05:10

299

664.000

16:03:57

348

664.000

16:03:57

744

663.400

16:01:56

667

663.600

16:00:22

567

663.800

16:00:08

552

664.000

15:59:21

552

664.000

15:58:14

135

663.800

15:57:04

645

665.000

15:54:57

462

665.400

15:54:52

131

665.400

15:54:52

176

665.800

15:53:05

373

665.800

15:53:05

542

666.000

15:53:05

256

666.200

15:53:05

15

666.200

15:53:05

1086

666.200

15:50:05

576

666.400

15:49:32

610

665.800

15:46:01

653

665.800

15:46:00

572

666.000

15:46:00

620

665.800

15:44:05

565

666.000

15:44:05

23

666.000

15:43:40

588

666.000

15:43:40

35

665.800

15:43:34

631

664.400

15:41:43

3

664.400

15:41:43

47

664.200

15:38:37

267

664.200

15:38:37

314

664.200

15:38:37

288

664.800

15:37:41

258

664.800

15:37:41

58

664.800

15:37:41

597

664.600

15:37:40

625

665.000

15:37:25

651

665.200

15:35:09

1468

665.400

15:34:15

658

665.000

15:32:10

71

665.200

15:29:10

600

665.200

15:29:10

559

665.600

15:28:58

549

665.600

15:28:58

119

665.400

15:26:01

575

665.400

15:26:01

57

665.400

15:26:01

599

665.400

15:26:01

629

665.200

15:23:15

607

665.400

15:23:00

625

665.800

15:20:42

135

666.000

15:20:37

430

666.000

15:20:37

555

666.000

15:20:37

16

666.200

15:20:34

562

666.200

15:19:45

164

666.200

15:19:45

2

666.200

15:19:45

77

666.200

15:19:45

596

666.000

15:18:27

262

665.600

15:15:55

393

665.600

15:15:55

316

665.600

15:15:03

111

665.600

15:15:03

618

665.800

15:12:17

86

666.000

15:11:45

225

666.000

15:11:45

600

666.000

15:11:45

555

666.400

15:09:41

647

666.800

15:08:45

554

667.200

15:08:16

572

667.200

15:08:16

584

667.400

15:07:42

627

667.400

15:05:42

637

667.400

15:04:17

621

667.400

15:04:17

541

667.400

15:02:44

382

667.400

15:02:44

77

667.400

15:02:44

99

667.400

15:01:44

104

667.400

15:01:44

827

667.400

15:01:32

530

666.800

14:59:10

565

666.800

14:57:10

459

666.800

14:55:11

184

666.800

14:55:11

115

666.800

14:55:11

573

667.000

14:55:00

757

667.200

14:54:07

649

667.000

14:52:51

5

667.000

14:52:51

571

667.000

14:52:51

655

666.200

14:48:26

552

666.400

14:46:58

615

666.600

14:45:58

540

666.800

14:45:37

387

667.200

14:45:37

614

667.000

14:45:37

126

667.000

14:45:37

387

667.200

14:45:37

476

667.000

14:44:12

885

667.000

14:43:54

953

667.000

14:41:53

100

667.000

14:41:14

750

667.000

14:40:41

6

667.000

14:40:22

7

667.000

14:40:22

633

667.000

14:40:22

4

667.000

14:40:22

277

667.000

14:40:22

329

666.200

14:35:24

503

666.200

14:35:24

546

666.400

14:35:24

500

666.200

14:33:44

600

666.400

14:33:44

776

666.000

14:31:25

567

666.200

14:28:54

619

666.400

14:28:45

608

666.400

14:28:45

621

666.600

14:28:01

554

666.600

14:26:01

630

666.400

14:23:02

1

666.400

14:23:02

600

666.800

14:21:05

576

666.800

14:21:05

719

666.800

14:19:55

388

667.000

14:19:55

256

667.000

14:19:55

257

666.800

14:16:30

88

666.800

14:16:30

285

666.800

14:16:30

187

666.800

14:16:30

345

666.800

14:16:30

541

666.800

14:16:30

580

666.400

14:13:50

894

666.400

14:13:50

356

665.600

14:11:32

364

665.600

14:11:32

582

665.800

14:06:22

580

666.200

14:05:59

639

666.400

14:05:48

969

666.800

14:05:32

219

666.600

14:05:32

345

666.600

14:05:32

465

666.800

14:05:04

144

666.800

14:05:04

550

667.000

14:04:54

446

665.600

14:02:31

100

665.600

14:02:31

553

665.200

13:56:27

18

665.600

13:56:21

600

665.600

13:56:21

817

665.800

13:56:18

597

665.800

13:56:18

597

666.400

13:53:50

571

666.400

13:53:50

468

666.400

13:50:50

144

666.400

13:50:12

567

666.400

13:49:52

580

666.400

13:49:52

653

666.600

13:46:58

69

666.000

13:44:55

230

666.000

13:44:55

345

666.000

13:44:55

42

666.800

13:43:01

183

666.800

13:43:01

400

666.800

13:43:01

633

666.800

13:43:01

1205

666.800

13:43:01

846

666.800

13:43:01

368

667.000

13:41:03

287

667.000

13:41:03

293

666.400

13:35:20

345

666.400

13:35:20

548

667.000

13:33:31

239

667.000

13:33:30

256

667.000

13:33:30

67

667.000

13:33:30

541

667.000

13:33:30

595

667.600

13:31:48

635

667.800

13:31:47

528

668.000

13:31:47

618

668.000

13:31:47

773

668.200

13:31:47

832

668.200

13:28:21

58

668.400

13:27:36

231

668.400

13:27:36

57

668.400

13:26:16

611

668.800

13:25:40

538

668.800

13:25:40

568

668.200

13:18:09

68

668.200

13:18:09

596

668.600

13:16:54

196

668.000

13:11:35

452

668.000

13:11:35

581

668.200

13:10:49

311

668.200

13:07:33

245

668.200

13:07:33

635

668.400

13:07:25

616

668.400

13:07:25

201

668.400

13:06:10

213

668.400

13:06:10

399

668.400

13:06:10

228

668.400

13:06:10

146

667.000

13:01:15

398

667.000

13:01:15

544

667.200

13:01:15

553

666.000

12:50:38

542

666.400

12:49:52

36

666.400

12:49:52

573

665.200

12:45:01

56

665.200

12:45:01

656

665.400

12:45:01

544

665.400

12:45:01

41

665.400

12:45:01

611

664.600

12:38:44

196

665.200

12:37:59

421

665.200

12:37:59

575

665.200

12:36:10

29

665.200

12:36:10

602

665.200

12:32:52

562

665.200

12:32:52

619

665.200

12:31:19

40

665.400

12:31:19

546

665.400

12:31:19

551

665.400

12:31:19

600

665.600

12:31:16

3

665.600

12:31:16

50

663.200

12:26:44

600

663.200

12:26:44

648

663.400

12:20:15

354

664.600

12:18:15

297

664.600

12:18:15

611

664.800

12:16:16

625

665.200

12:13:14

559

665.200

12:11:59

624

665.200

12:11:59

552

665.200

12:11:59

270

665.200

12:03:16

278

665.200

12:03:16

641

665.800

12:02:33

609

666.200

11:58:42

54

666.200

11:57:13

572

666.200

11:57:13

558

666.400

11:56:29

586

666.400

11:56:29

120

666.600

11:56:25

100

666.200

11:48:09

521

666.200

11:48:09

60

666.200

11:43:01

516

666.200

11:43:01

535

667.200

11:35:38

50

667.400

11:35:38

528

667.400

11:35:38

648

667.600

11:31:32

582

667.200

11:26:21

549

667.400

11:26:21

572

667.800

11:23:07

621

667.000

11:19:12

607

667.400

11:18:35

155

666.800

11:14:08

475

666.800

11:14:08

602

667.200

11:12:32

333

667.200

11:09:06

315

667.200

11:09:06

548

667.200

11:09:06

530

669.600

10:56:15

612

670.000

10:53:42

537

670.800

10:51:32

46

671.000

10:50:03

554

671.000

10:50:03

637

671.600

10:45:09

549

671.800

10:43:05

19

671.800

10:43:05

600

671.800

10:43:05

664

672.200

10:41:59

456

671.600

10:39:21

195

671.600

10:39:21

303

671.800

10:39:21

345

671.800

10:39:21

534

670.600

10:35:35

198

670.400

10:28:46

575

670.400

10:28:46

350

670.400

10:28:46

193

670.600

10:20:03

420

670.600

10:20:03

627

670.600

10:20:03

493

670.800

10:11:32

96

670.800

10:11:32

619

670.200

10:05:42

291

670.800

10:03:00

250

670.800

10:03:00

801

670.800

10:03:00

557

671.200

10:02:17

91

671.200

10:02:17

583

671.200

09:58:26

35

671.200

09:58:16

625

670.400

09:55:35

470

670.400

09:55:35

61

670.400

09:55:35

627

669.600

09:48:53

571

669.800

09:44:09

25

669.800

09:44:09

813

670.200

09:43:02

115

670.800

09:41:59

115

670.800

09:41:59

413

670.800

09:41:59

637

670.400

09:33:41

420

671.000

09:33:31

210

671.000

09:33:31

653

671.000

09:33:31

591

671.200

09:29:08

251

671.200

09:29:08

281

671.200

09:29:08

353

671.200

09:20:55

225

671.200

09:20:55

613

671.400

09:20:55

220

670.600

09:17:01

578

670.600

09:17:01

648

671.400

09:17:00

531

671.400

09:17:00

652

669.800

09:02:59

577

670.600

09:00:28

601

671.000

09:00:22

64

670.800

08:53:32

370

670.800

08:53:32

206

670.800

08:53:32

1088

670.800

08:53:32

607

670.400

08:48:10

647

670.200

08:45:50

638

671.600

08:39:25

578

671.800

08:39:22

622

670.000

08:30:47

538

670.600

08:30:44

636

670.800

08:29:38

551

671.400

08:29:34

13

670.000

08:24:25

595

670.000

08:24:25

623

670.200

08:24:00

627

669.400

08:22:51

604

669.600

08:22:51

657

669.600

08:22:28

680

669.800

08:22:28

551

667.200

08:17:39

577

667.200

08:16:16

569

667.600

08:13:07

594

667.600

08:12:01

627

667.800

08:12:01

715

667.800

08:12:01

622

663.800

08:07:24

346

664.200

08:07:24

252

664.200

08:07:24

892

663.200

08:05:24

573

663.600

08:05:06

106

663.800

08:04:33

600

663.800

08:04:33

568

664.200

08:04:33

158

663.800

08:02:59

578

663.800

08:02:59

606

663.800

08:02:59

468

663.800

08:02:59

629

664.200

08:02:46

71

662.800

08:02:23


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.