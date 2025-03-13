Solvay S.A.: acquisition of own shares

Press release - Regulated information

Brussels, March 13, 2025, 6:00pm CEST

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Solvay SA hereby confirms that, as announced on March 6, 2025, the Company recently acquired a total of 175,300 shares of the Company on Euronext Brussels, for the purpose of meeting any delivery obligations of Solvay shares arising from grants of its 2025 long-term incentive plans.

Date of repurchase Number of shares Average price paid Max price paid Min price paid Total Market 07/03/2025 4,491 33.9106 34.74 32.62 152,292.50 AQEU 07/03/2025 26,132 33.9601 34.85 32.75 887,445.33 CEUX 07/03/2025 6,083 33.8991 34.81 32.64 206,208.23 TQEX 07/03/2025 48,848 33.9985 34.85 32.61 1,660,758.73 XBRU 10/03/2025 4,661 35.1788 35.92 34.15 163,968.39 AQEU 10/03/2025 32,300 35.2931 35.94 34.15 1,139,967.13 CEUX 10/03/2025 6,274 35.2099 35.93 34.16 220,906.91 TQEX 10/03/2025 46,511 35.1925 35.94 34.16 1,636,838.37 XBRU

As of March 10, 2025, Solvay held a total of 1,416,886 shares, spread out as follows:

1,220,974 Solvay shares held by Solvay SA; and

195,912 Solvay shares held by Solvay Stock Option Management SRL ("SSOM"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Solvay SA.

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations Peter Boelaert

+32 479 30 91 59



Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen

+32 484 65 30 47



Valérie Goutherot

+33 6 77 05 04 79



media.relations@solvay.com (mailto:media.relations@solvay.com) Boris Cambon-Lalanne

+32 471 55 37 49



Geoffroy d'Oultremont

+32 478 88 32 96



Vincent Toussaint

+33 6 74 87 85 65



investor.relations@solvay.com (mailto:investor.relations@solvay.com)

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of circa 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.7 billion in net sales in 2024, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Parisor follow Solvayon Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.

Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachment