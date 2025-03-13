PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Focus Entertainment Publishing, Games Workshop, and Saber Interactive Announce the Development of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3

Anzeige
13.03.2025 18:21 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

13-March-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, March 13, 2025, 5:45 pm CET 
 
Focus Entertainment Publishing, Games Workshop, and Saber Interactive Announce the Development of Warhammer 40,000: 
Space Marine 3 
 
PARIS, FRANCE - March 13, 2025 - Focus Entertainment Publishing, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment Group 
(FR0012419307 - ALPUL), Games Workshop, and Saber Interactive are proud to announce the development of Warhammer 
40,000: Space Marine 3, the next installment in the legendary franchise set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. 
 
Space Marine 2 continues to captivate players, and this new edition promises an even more immersive experience, staying 
true to the Warhammer 40,000 universe, with intense, brutal, and spectacular gameplay. 
 
"We have been honored by the incredible response from fans following the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. We 
will continue to support the game with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years. Today, we are thrilled 
to announce that the adventure will continue with Space Marine 3. Players can look forward to an immersive campaign, a 
multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games. Developed in close 
collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will take the genre to new heights by introducing 
large-scale battles that are even more spectacular," said John Bert, Deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment Publishing, a 
subsidiary of the PULLUP Entertainment Group. 
 
"Space Marine 2 has proven to be a transformative game for Saber. It is the culmination of everything we have learned 
about game development in our 25 years in the business. We are now starting to develop Space Marine 3, a game that 
carries with it tremendous expectations from our rapidly expanding fanbase. While we will continue to support and grow 
the Space Marine 2 universe over the coming years, we will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and 
more spectacular game for the third installement. We view this as an opportunity to create a true love letter to the 
Warhammer 40.000 universe." said Matthew Karch, CEO of Saber Interactive. 
 
More information on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will be revealed at a later date. 
 
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, continuously enriched with additional content since its launch, will maintain an 
ambitious content roadmap in the coming years, including the upcoming release of the Horde mode. 
 
 
About PULLUP Entertainment 
With over 600 employees across Europe and a revenue of EUR187 million in 2023/24, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player 
in the video game and entertainment industry. 
 
The Group operates through: 
Two Publishing Divisions: 
   -- FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A 
  Plague Tale, SnowRunner, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. 
   -- DOTEMU, a specialist in independent and retro gaming, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Streets 
  of Rage 4. 
Six Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure: 
   -- DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), LEIKIR STUDIO ( 
  Metal Slug Tactics), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP). 
 
   -- SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films. 
 
Find all financial information about PULLUP Entertainment at www.pullupent.com 
 
Upcoming Event: 2024/25 Annual Revenue Announcement - April 17, 2025 (after market close) 
 
Contacts 
Investors Relations            Press Relations 
Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer Clémence Bigeon 
Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00        Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
E-mail: IR@pullupent.com         E-mail: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com 
 
Jean Benoît Roquette           Constance Baudry 
Tél: + 33 6 33 67 79 49         Tel: +33 (0) 6 82 43 69 62 
                     E-mail: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr 
E-mail: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP SM3 ENG 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 
         11 rue de Cambrai, bâtiment 28, Le beauvaisis, Parc Pont de Flandre 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
Internet:    www.focus-entmt.com 
ISIN:      FR0012419307 
Euronext Ticker: ALFOC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2100466 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2100466 13-March-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2025 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
