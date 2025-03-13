DJ PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Focus Entertainment Publishing, Games Workshop, and Saber Interactive Announce the Development of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Focus Entertainment Publishing, Games Workshop, and Saber Interactive Announce the Development of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 13-March-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, March 13, 2025, 5:45 pm CET Focus Entertainment Publishing, Games Workshop, and Saber Interactive Announce the Development of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 PARIS, FRANCE - March 13, 2025 - Focus Entertainment Publishing, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment Group (FR0012419307 - ALPUL), Games Workshop, and Saber Interactive are proud to announce the development of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3, the next installment in the legendary franchise set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Space Marine 2 continues to captivate players, and this new edition promises an even more immersive experience, staying true to the Warhammer 40,000 universe, with intense, brutal, and spectacular gameplay. "We have been honored by the incredible response from fans following the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. We will continue to support the game with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years. Today, we are thrilled to announce that the adventure will continue with Space Marine 3. Players can look forward to an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games. Developed in close collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will take the genre to new heights by introducing large-scale battles that are even more spectacular," said John Bert, Deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment Publishing, a subsidiary of the PULLUP Entertainment Group. "Space Marine 2 has proven to be a transformative game for Saber. It is the culmination of everything we have learned about game development in our 25 years in the business. We are now starting to develop Space Marine 3, a game that carries with it tremendous expectations from our rapidly expanding fanbase. While we will continue to support and grow the Space Marine 2 universe over the coming years, we will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third installement. We view this as an opportunity to create a true love letter to the Warhammer 40.000 universe." said Matthew Karch, CEO of Saber Interactive. More information on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will be revealed at a later date. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, continuously enriched with additional content since its launch, will maintain an ambitious content roadmap in the coming years, including the upcoming release of the Horde mode. About PULLUP Entertainment With over 600 employees across Europe and a revenue of EUR187 million in 2023/24, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through: Two Publishing Divisions: -- FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. -- DOTEMU, a specialist in independent and retro gaming, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Streets of Rage 4. Six Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure: -- DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), LEIKIR STUDIO ( Metal Slug Tactics), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP). -- SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films. Find all financial information about PULLUP Entertainment at www.pullupent.com Upcoming Event: 2024/25 Annual Revenue Announcement - April 17, 2025 (after market close) Contacts Investors Relations Press Relations Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer Clémence Bigeon Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 E-mail: IR@pullupent.com E-mail: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com Jean Benoît Roquette Constance Baudry Tél: + 33 6 33 67 79 49 Tel: +33 (0) 6 82 43 69 62 E-mail: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr E-mail: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com

