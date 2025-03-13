VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com announces the return of the Habitat brand to shops with Fabrique de Styles

Press release

13 March 2025. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces the grand return of Habitat, the iconic design brand since 1964, to shops following the reopening of its online shop in June 2024. True to its innovative spirit, Habitat has chosen to partner with the young Bordeaux-based brand Fabrique de Styles and is launching exclusive corners in 24 shops across France. This is a unique opportunity to rediscover the brand's iconic designs and explore new creations throughout France.

With this strategic shift, Habitat is adopting an omnichannel approach, offering a hybrid customer journey that combines the flexibility of digital with the proximity of physical shops. This partnership between the 2 homeware players is a natural fit, as both share the same ambition: to offer inspiring and accessible collections to all.

A hybrid, enhanced customer experience

This partnership reflects a complementary aspect of the Habitat brand, offering customers an in-store experience to discover and test products, while benefiting from the expert advice of Fabrique de Styles salespeople. This approach, inspired by the legacy of Sir Terence Conran, Habitat's visionary founder, reflects the company's desire to diversify its services to meet the diverse needs of consumers. True to its mission, Habitat continues to make design accessible and essential in everyday life, combining style and functionality for all.

Lucie Crouzet, Habitat Brand Director, states: "Working with Fabrique de Styles allows us to diversify the shopping experiences we offer our customers. While the digital experience remains at the heart of our vision - accessible to all and without barriers - we know that the in-store experience is just as important to many of our customers.

Inspired by the legacy of Sir Terence Conran, who founded Habitat with the idea that design should be beautiful, functional and accessible, this partnership reflects our DNA: being close to people, wherever they are.

By combining our expertise with that of Fabrique de Styles, we are reaffirming our commitment to making design closer, more inspiring and always more accessible."

A partnership built on shared values

Highly appreciated by the French and a key player in the country's design scene, Habitat is always keen to get closer to its customers. It was therefore only natural that this partnership with Fabrique de Styles, the homeware department store, took place. Experiencing strong growth and firmly established over the past 5 years, with some thirty shops throughout France, the Bordeaux-based company has made its mark in the home furnishings market, positioning itself as a genuine partner for French and European brands in the sector. Since its creation, it has placed great emphasis on local production, with 30% of its products made in France and 15% made in Europe. By combining its digital expertise with that of in-store sales, Habitat will be able to strengthen its direct link with its loyal customers.

Candice Duchesne, Fabrique de Styles offer manager, adds: " Fabrique de Styles was born out of the desire of home design enthusiasts to highlight brands that can inspire people's everyday lives. And what better brand than Habitat to embody design accessible to all? Obviously, welcoming their furniture into our shops is a great opportunity to contribute to the relaunch of this iconic brand, which we all love personally. But most importantly, it's a natural extension of our concept, which promotes the expertise of the finest brands for the entire home. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly for our customers, the opportunity to discover these models in-store will allow them to fully appreciate the brand's fine finishes, and allow them to try out the comfort of the sofas, tables and other armchairs in the collection."

An exclusive offering and customizable models

A selection of furniture, combining iconic pieces and new designs from the brand, is available to buy in around twenty Fabrique de Styles stores across France. These pieces can be found in dedicated corners in the furniture section of the stores. This range complements the brand's existing offering, with models that combine design and practicality. These include iconic pieces such as the Posada and Montino sofas, which can be fully customized in terms of size and fabric, and the Drio solid oak table, which can seat from 4 to 10 guests in the blink of an eye.

In these corners, customers will also find the brand's fabric and leather bar, enabling certain creations to be customized with a wide selection of coverings. This initiative illustrates the brand's commitment to offering unique, custom-made options perfectly suited to each interior.

About Habitat:

Founded in 1964 by Sir Terence Conran in London, the Habitat brand revolutionised interior design and made it accessible to everyone. The brand quickly established itself as a benchmark for cheerful, pop design, frequented by celebrities and adopted around the world. Knighted for his contributions to design, Sir Terence has always maintained a close link with the Habitat brand. Today, after a period of transition, the brand is back with the ambition of perpetuating this vision by offering creations that combine aesthetics, functionality and innovation, while remaining faithful to the original spirit.

About Fabrique de Styles :

Fabrique de Styles, the home department stores. This chain of shops specialising in furniture and decoration is a genuine partner for French and European brands in the sector. Their in-store itinerary features around ten departments dedicated to the world of the home (decoration, furniture, groceries, wellbeing, gifts, children, fresh plants, etc.) and more than 12,000 quality products to treat yourself, furnish your home and look after your entire home. The brand, which was launched in Bordeaux in 2019, already has 34 shops, 24 of which are franchises, with a further ten or so scheduled to open by 2025.

About Vente- unique .com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

