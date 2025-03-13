WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting above average demand for this month's three-year and ten-year note auctions earlier this week, the Treasury Department on Thursday revealed this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted below average demand.The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.623 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.Last month, the Treasury sold $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.748 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.Earlier Thursday, the Treasury Department also announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.The Treasury said it plans to sell $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Tuesday.Last month, the Treasury sold $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting below average demand.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX