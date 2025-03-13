Newtown Square, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Millennials are more stressed and sleep-deprived than any other generation, and money is largely to blame. According to a new survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Boiron, world leader in homeopathic medicines, more than half (55%) of millennials say stress frequently disrupts their sleep, and nearly half (41%) specifically cite financial worries as the reason they can't rest.¹

A recent nationwide survey of 2,000 Americans found that financial stress is the top concern across all generations, but millennials are feeling it the most. In response, many say they are actively seeking ways to manage both stress and sleep issues. Among all respondents, 65% reported use of some form of stress aid, with millennials leading the shift toward natural and holistic options - 76% prefer these types of remedies for stress, and 72% seek them for sleep. Many turn to music, hobbies, or herbal tea, while others use CBD or marijuana to cope with daily stress. More than half (55%) are open to trying homeopathic medicine for stress or sleep concerns.

"The data confirms what many of us in the healthcare field are already seeing - Stress is taking a major toll on younger generations, and it's directly affecting their health and sleep habits," said Dr. Payam Hakimi, a board-certified family physician. "It's encouraging to see that many are turning to holistic approaches to manage their stress and sleep. Finding solutions that align with individual lifestyles and wellness goals is key to successful long-term stress management."

The survey also revealed key differences in how stress and sleep challenges affect each generation. While financial concerns ranked as the top stressor across all age groups, Generation X reported the highest level of financial strain at 56%, while Generation Z had the lowest at 42%. Sleep struggles were widespread, with only 5% of respondents saying they "always" get a good night's sleep. Millennials and Gen Z were the most likely to use sleep aids (53%), compared to 43% of Gen X and 35% of baby boomers, highlighting generational shifts in sleep management and wellness habits.

To support those seeking holistic medicines, Boiron offers homeopathic sleep and stress aids, such as SleepCalm and StressCalm. SleepCalm provides a non-habit-forming, melatonin-free option to relieve occasional sleeplessness, restless sleep, and intermittent awakening.* For daytime stress relief, StressCalm offers non-drowsy relief for nervous tension, irritability, and fatigue due to everyday stress. * Both are available in a convenient meltaway tablet format for ages 12 and up.

For more information about survey, visit Boiron USA Press Room or contact the Boiron Information Center at 1-800-BOIRON-1 (1-800-264-7661) or email Info@Boiron.com.

About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment.

1. Boiron & Talker Research. Stress & Sleep Survey. Dec. 2024, among 2,000 U.S. adults.

*Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA evaluated.

