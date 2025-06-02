Newtown Square, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Restless nights caused by teething discomforts can be tough on babies and parents alike. Boiron, world leader in homeopathic medicines, now offers a gentle, plant-based solution with Camilia® Bedtime Liquid Doses. From the trusted Camilia brand, which parents have relied on for over 30 years, this homeopathic medicine is designed to relieve nighttime teething symptoms such as restlessness, irritability, painful gums and minor digestive upsets.* With Camilia Bedtime, soothing nighttime teething discomfort is as simple as twist and squeeze.

Camilia Bedtime is made with chamomile and other plant-based active ingredients to help calm restless nights. Its non-GMO formula is benzocaine-free with no preservatives, dyes, flavors, or sugar. Unlike teething gels and general pain relievers, it won't numb a baby's gag reflex or interfere with nursing. Convenient and hygienic, the pre-measured liquid doses don't need to be rubbed on gums, eliminating the mess of gels and oils and making it easy to comfort babies and toddlers at bedtime, whether at home or on the go.

"As a pediatrician, I often see parents struggling with their baby's teething discomfort, especially at night when symptoms can feel more intense," says Dr. Elisa Song, integrative pediatrician and author of "Healthy Kids, Happy Kids: An Integrative Pediatrician's Guide to Whole Child Resilience." "Many parents look for ways to soothe their little ones without over-medicating. A homeopathic option like Camilia Bedtime provides an alternative approach, helping families navigate this difficult phase with ease."

Recommended for babies and toddlers ages 1 month and older, Camilia Bedtime Liquid Doses come in a box of 30 pre-measured doses for $13.99. They are available over the counter at major retailers, independent pharmacies, and natural product stores nationwide, as well as online. Boiron's liquid dose line for babies and children also includes original Camilia Teething, Camilia Tummy, and ColdCalm Baby. Additionally, Boiron offers a variety of homeopathic medicines to support the health and well-being of the entire family.

To make teething relief even easier for parents, Boiron is offering a bundle featuring original Camilia, Camilia Bedtime, and a free gift. Available exclusively on BoironUSA.com, this convenient bundle will include original Camilia 30 Dose, Camilia Bedtime 30 Dose and a silicone teething ring for a retail price of $24.99.

About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment.



*Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA evaluated.

