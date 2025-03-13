LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A groundbreaking daily pill for treating endometriosis symptoms has been approved for use on the NHS in England, offering a more convenient alternative to existing treatments. However, it will only be available to patients who have exhausted all other medical and surgical options.The new medication, known as relugolix combination therapy, has been approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). Unlike current injectable treatments, which require regular clinic visits, this pill can be taken at home, making the treatment more accessible.Described as a 'first-of-its-kind' treatment, the pill works by blocking specific hormones that contribute to endometriosis while simultaneously providing necessary hormone replacement therapy. This eliminates the need for multiple medications and reduces the risk of certain side effects associated with current hormone-suppressing injections.The new therapy is priced at 72 pounds for a 28-day supply, according to NICE. While it offers a faster and more convenient approach, it will only be made available on the NHS for women who have tried and found no relief from all other available treatments. This restriction means that only around 1,000 women per year are expected to be eligible for the medication.Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the womb lining grows in other parts of the body, such as the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and pelvic organs. This can cause severe pain, inflammation, and in some cases, fertility issues.Common symptoms include severe menstrual pain, painful bowel movements or urination, discomfort during sex, and chronic pelvic pain.The condition affects approximately one in 10 women of reproductive age, yet treatment options remain limited. While the new pill is a step forward, campaigners continue to demand for more accessible treatments and improved diagnostic methods.'Endometriosis UK believes that women and those assigned female at birth in the UK should be able to choose the right treatment and management options for them,' a spokesperson for Endometriosis UK told The Guardian.'We recommend that treatment decisions are always made in partnership with the individual and their medical practitioner. There are far too few options available due to the historic lack of research into endometriosis.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX