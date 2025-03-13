Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV: FG) (OTC Pink: FGLDF) (FSE: 3FA) is pleased to announce the public release of high-resolution images from the first two drill holes of its late 2024 exploration program at the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project in Central Newfoundland. The images, now available on the Company's website and social media channels, provide an unprecedented visual insight into the early stages of the drilling campaign and the quality of recovery obtained.

"Our release of these high-resolution images marks a significant step forward in our exploration program," said Karim Rayani, CEO of Falcon Gold Corp. "They not only highlight the excellent quality of the core recovery but also provide tangible evidence of the promising geological features we are beginning to uncover at the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project. It's still early days in our first phase of exploration however we believe what we are seeing is evidence of an extensive mineralized system. We look forward to updating shareholders once we have further results."

Key Highlights:

Visual Progress: The released images showcase detailed views of the first core recovered from our late 2024 program, illustrating the promising geological characteristics and mineralization encountered in the initial two holes.

Exploration Milestone: This visual documentation supports previous press releases and reinforces the Company's robust exploration strategy in the Great Burnt camp, further validating geophysical targets identified during prior surveys and historical drilling.

Enhanced Transparency: By sharing these images, Falcon Gold aims to keep its stakeholders and the broader investor community well informed about the project's progress, underlining its commitment to transparency and open communication.





Great Burnt Project Core Image #1, Black Shale with Sulfide Mineralization



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4151/244469_8c53b342a4dfbaf9_001full.jpg





Great Burnt Project Core Image #2 , Close up View of Sulfide Mineralization in Shale



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4151/244469_8c53b342a4dfbaf9_002full.jpg





Great Burnt Project Core Image #3 , Sulfide Mineralization in Quartz Veins



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4151/244469_8c53b342a4dfbaf9_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Victor French, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which currently has an estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds multiple additional projects: the Viernes Gold/Silver/Copper project in the world-class copper cluster located in Antofagasta, Chile; the Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, claims in B.C.; the Great Burnt Copper Project Central Newfoundland, and most recently battery metals projects, Timmins West Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property Ontario, Outarde Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, HSP Nickel-Copper property in northern Quebec and the Havre St. Pierre Anorthosite Complex respectively.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

