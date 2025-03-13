Optia Data (https://optiadata.com), a leading provider of intelligent analytics and insights automation for the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, today announced its inclusion in the NielsenIQ Partner Network. This collaboration enables seamless data integration, providing CPG brands and retailers with faster access to insights, visualization, and reporting using NielsenIQ (http://www.nielseniq.com), a leading consumer intelligence company.

Through this collaboration, NielsenIQ and Optia Data customers benefit from powerful data harmonization and automation, enabling them to effortlessly combine reports, create bespoke dashboards, and extract critical insights. These capabilities help brands craft compelling sales presentations that strengthen relationships with retail partners and drive revenue growth.

"We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with NielsenIQ" said Dom Beary, CEO of Optia Data. "With decades of combined experience, we don't just advise-we deliver. Whether tackling one-off challenges or recurring pain points, our team provides tailored solutions that work. Let us handle the details-tell us what you need, and we'll make it happen."

By joining the NielsenIQ Partner Network, Optia Data eliminates tedious, time-consuming data tasks-simplifying workflows, enhancing data accessibility, and unlocking new growth opportunities. Together, NielsenIQ and Optia Data deliver efficient, seamless solutions, empowering businesses to save time, solve complex challenges, and make smarter, data-driven decisions that lead to exceptional business outcomes.

A Legacy of Innovation and Impact

Originally the services arm of a leading code-free data management platform, Optia Data evolved into a dedicated consultancy in response to client demand. Businesses valued the results but sought a fully managed solution, prompting the creation of Optia Data to handle data complexities on their behalf.

About the NielsenIQ Partner Network

The NielsenIQ Partner Network is an open ecosystem of tech-driven solution providers, serving retailers and manufacturers in the CPG, technology, and durables sectors. Since launching in 2016, the network has driven business value for hundreds of NielsenIQ clients by streamlining industry collaboration and delivering accurate, actionable insights tailored to clients' business needs. For more information, visit niq.com/partnernetwork

About Optia Data

Optia Data provides intelligent analytics and insights automation solutions designed to help CPG brands and retailers unlock the full potential of their data. By streamlining data integration, visualization, and reporting, Optia enables businesses to transform complex datasets into clear, actionable insights. With deep expertise in data harmonization and automation, Optia eliminates manual data bottlenecks, empowering sales teams to craft compelling presentations that drive retail growth. Whether integrating disparate data sources or building custom dashboards, Optia ensures brands make smarter, faster decisions to maximize market impact and revenue. For more information, visit optiadata.com.

