LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Children under eight should completely avoid slushy ice drinks containing glycerol, as they can cause serious illness, researchers warned in a recent peer-reviewed study published in the Archives of Disease in Childhood journal.The researchers examined 21 cases of children aged two to seven in the UK and Ireland. Most incidents occurred between 2018 and 2024, with many children falling acutely ill within an hour of consuming the drinks.Symptoms included loss of consciousness, dangerously high blood acidity, and low blood sugar. Four children required brain scans, and one suffered a seizure. Fortunately, all recovered quickly, researchers noted.Glycerol is a naturally occurring alcohol and sugar substitute that helps slushies maintain their smooth, semi-frozen texture by preventing the liquid from freezing solid. It is commonly used in food and beverages as a thickening agent and sweetener.Moreover, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has also advised against slushies for children under five and recommends a limit of one for those under 11. The concern is that rapid consumption can lead to glycerol intoxication, triggering shock, hypoglycemia, and fainting.'There is poor transparency around slush ice drink glycerol concentration; estimating a safe dose is therefore not easy,' the researchers said.'It is also likely that speed and dose of ingestion, along with other aspects such as whether the drink is consumed alongside a meal or during a fasting state, or consumed after high-intensity exercise, may be contributing factors.'Professor Ellen Crushell, the study's lead author from Dublin, warned that the reported cases might be just the 'tip of the iceberg,' as many children drink slushies daily without noticeable harm. However, she suggested a 'milder cohort' could be experiencing nausea and vomiting without requiring hospitalization.The study suggested that the rise in cases could be linked to slushies with reduced sugar content, which may appeal to health-conscious parents. In contrast, in countries without a sugar tax, slushies typically contain more glucose and little to no glycerol, the authors noted.'Younger children, especially those under eight years of age, should avoid slush ice drinks containing glycerol,' the authors noted. 'Clinicians and parents should be alert to the phenomenon, and public health bodies should ensure clear messaging.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX