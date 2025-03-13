Entergy Corporation: 17 Local Environmental Partners Receive Entergy Grants To Protect Natural Resources

Entergy is helping 17 local environmental organizations protect our natural resources by contributing a total of $1 million in shareholder-funded grants through the company's Environmental Initiatives Fund.

"We know that protecting natural resources is foundational to helping our communities thrive," said John Weiss, Entergy's vice president of sustainability and environmental policy. "For 24 consecutive years, our shareholders have supported the work of community partners who are stewarding our local ecosystems to ensure a brighter future for both the customers we serve and the natural world."

Entergy's Environmental Initiatives Fund identifies projects or programs that improve the environment by reducing emissions, protecting natural resources, and restoring wetlands and forests. The fund also supports projects designed to educate Entergy's customers, employees, communities and owners on the value of natural resources and other environmental improvements.

Recipients of the 2024 Environmental Initiatives Fund grants include:

Lake Hamilton Fire and Rescue to purchase hazardous materials mitigation supplies for emergency response and containment in Lake Hamilton and Lake Catherine, Arkansas ($160,000).



Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. to build new enclosures to house education ambassador raptors and add flight cages for conditioning rehabilitated birds for release back to the wild. MWR plans to open the Valery E. Smith Nature Center as a free destination for the public in Coldwater, Mississippi ($72,000).



The Nature Conservancy Texas to steward the longleaf pine ecosystem in the 5,673-acre Roy E. Larsen Sandyland Sanctuary with a focus on wildfire risk prevention, invasive species control, and restoration of native ecosystem function in Kountze, Texas ($50,000).



Woodlands Conservancy to restore habitats for migratory birds in Belle Chasse, Louisiana ($37,000).



Urban Conservancy to support programming to educate residents about building climate resilience and biodiversity in the Melia and Pines Village neighborhoods of New Orleans, Louisiana ($25,000).

View the complete list of the 2024 grant recipients here.

Since 2001, Entergy shareholders have invested nearly $44 million in environmentally beneficial projects and programs through the Environmental Initiatives Fund. The fund also contributes to Entergy's leadership role as an advocate for and contributor to solutions to our most critical environmental challenges.

Learn more about Entergy's Environmental Initiatives Fund on our website.

2025 request for proposals now open

If you or someone you know has a project idea that promotes conservation, energy efficiency or delivers other environmental benefits, encourage them to review the Environmental Initiatives Fund's 25th request for proposals for funding on our website. Applications are due June 6 no later than midnight Central Time.

About Entergy

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability, resilience and growth of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

