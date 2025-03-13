METAVISIO (THOMSON COMPUTING): METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing Signs a Memorandum of Understanding with BKB Energy for the Development of a Data Center in South Korea

A Strategic Partnership for a Large-Scale Project in a Yeongwol-gun Mining Site:

Major Investment: Up to $900 million in convertible bonds

Strategic Infrastructure: High-capacity 260 MW data center, validated by KEPCO

GPU Supply and Technical Expertise: Provided by THOMSON Computing

Dammarie-les-Lys, France, March 13, 2025, METAVISIO (THOMSON Computing) (FR00140066X4; ticker: ALTHO), a French company specializing in the design, production, and commercialization of computers and hardware/software solutions, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between its subsidiary TECHNOLOGY 1 THOMSON Computing (TTC) and BKB Energy Co., Ltd. (BKB) for the development of a large-scale data center in South Korea. This project, based in a Yeongwol-gun mining site, will leverage a 260 MW power supply validated by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), along with an ongoing feasibility study and environmental assessment.

A Strategic Collaboration for an Ambitious Technology Project

Under this agreement, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing, through TECHNOLOGY 1 THOMSON Computing, and BKB Energy commit to working together on several key initiatives:

Major Investment: Up to $900 million will be invested in convertible bonds issued by BKB Energy.

Rapid Execution: The investment will be deployed within six months.

Strategic Partnership: TECHNOLOGY 1 THOMSON Computing will provide its technical expertise and ensure GPU supply for the data center's infrastructure.

Long-Term Vision: This partnership paves the way for further technology collaborations, particularly in GPU supply for future projects.

A Leading Partnership for Technological Innovation

"This project aligns with METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing's strategy to develop high-performance computing infrastructures and strengthen its role in artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies. Through our partnership with BKB Energy, we are contributing to an innovative and sustainable data center project in South Korea," said Stéphan Français, President of METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing.

"We are excited to collaborate with METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing on this high-potential project, combining energy expertise with technological innovation. This partnership represents a major step forward in developing South Korea's digital infrastructure," added Si Woo Chung, President of BKB Energy Co., Ltd.

A Rigorous Due Diligence Process

Before making any final investment decision, TECHNOLOGY 1 THOMSON Computing and BKB Energy will conduct a comprehensive due diligence process, covering:

Regulatory Analysis: Verification of permits, land acquisitions, and legal requirements.

Financial and CAPEX Study: Assessment of construction costs, financing structure, and expected profitability.

Power Supply Agreement: Review of KEPCO's contract, substation development, and cost reduction analysis.

Construction and Operations Plan: Evaluation of contractors, project timeline, and risk management strategies.

Legal and Contractual Structure: Analysis of existing agreements and investment protection clauses.

BKB commits to providing all necessary documents, enabling TECHNOLOGY 1 THOMSON Computing to finalize its analysis and negotiation of the definitive contract within three months.

Toward a Definitive Agreement Under Strict Conditions

TECHNOLOGY 1 THOMSON Computing's final commitment to the project is contingent upon:

Successful completion of the due diligence process.

Mutual agreement on investment contracts.

Approval by TECHNOLOGY 1 THOMSON Computing's investment committee.

Compliance with all local and international regulatory requirements.

Key Next Steps

The parties have defined a clear roadmap to ensure the successful execution of the project:

Signing of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to ensure information confidentiality.

Due diligence phase and technical discussions, with scheduled meetings for project evaluation.

Drafting of the final investment agreement, covering financial terms and necessary contractual agreements.

A Strategic Growth Lever

Through this partnership, METAVISIO is strengthening its expansion strategy, particularly in the German and European markets. This initiative is fully aligned with the company's growth strategy, which continues to focus on technological innovation and the development of its distribution network.

About BKB Energy Co., Ltd

BKB Energy Co., Ltd is a South Korean energy company specializing in high-capacity power infrastructure development and supply. Headquartered in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, BKB operates across Asian and global markets, providing energy solutions for industrial, technology, and data center sectors. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the company actively invests in renewable energy and high-efficiency power distribution. BKB Energy manages a diversified portfolio worth several hundred million dollars, securing long-term energy contracts with major industrial players.

More information: http://www.bkbkorea.com

About METAVISIO-THOMSON Computing

METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing (FR00140066X4; ticker: ALTHO), is a French company specializing in the research, design, and commercialization of laptops under the THOMSON Computing brand. Founded in 2013, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing offers, in 52 countries, a range of products featuring the latest technologies at the best prices. »

More information: www.metavisio.eu

Press & Investor Relations Contact: Gabriel Rafaty: metavisio@aimpact.net

