Recurrent Energy Signs Power Purchase Agreement With Qualcomm in Spain

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2025 / Originally published by Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and a global developer, owner, and operator of solar and energy storage assets, announced today the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Qualcomm Incorporated, a leading-edge AI technology provider innovating to deliver intelligent computing and connectivity solutions.

Qualcomm entered the PPA to source renewable energy from a solar photovoltaic (PV) project developed by Recurrent Energy in Spain. Recurrent Energy plans to retain ownership and operational responsibilities of the plant upon its completion.

The project is expected to deliver significant local benefits by fostering socio-economic development and reduce the region's environmental footprint. In particular, it is projected to create more than 300 jobs during the construction phase and provide specialized job training to ensure stable, long-term employment opportunities for the local community.

Continue reading here.


Image courtesy of Recurrent Energy

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
