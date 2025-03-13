Kingstone Companies, Inc.: Kingstone Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Core DPW Growth of 31% andCombined Ratio of 80% for Full Year 2024; Raises 2025 Guidance
KINGSTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2025 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The Company will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results conference call on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. With this release, the Company has provided an investor presentation that can be accessed through the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Company website (www.kingstonecompanies.com).
Key Financial and Operational Highlights
Quarters Ended
Years Ended
($ in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Direct premiums written1 - Core Business2
$
70,164
$
47,027
49.2
%
$
232,227
$
176,692
31.4
%
Net combined ratio
78.5
%
89.5
%
(11.0) pts
80.0
%
105.3
%
(25.3) pts
Net Income/(Loss)
$
5,439
$
2,946
84.6
%
$
18,358
$
(6,168
)
NM
Net Income/(Loss) per share - basic
$
0.44
$
0.27
63.0
%
$
1.60
$
(0.57
)
NM
Net Income/(Loss) per share - diluted
$
0.40
$
0.26
53.8
%
$
1.48
$
(0.57
)
NM
Return on equity - annualized
34.4
%
38.6
%
(4.2) pts
36.3
%
(17.5
)%
53.8 pts
Management Commentary
Meryl Golden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone, stated, "We ended the year with outstanding profitability and unprecedented growth in both the fourth quarter and full year 2024.
"Core business direct premiums written grew by 49% in the final three months due to market dislocation, leading to record annual growth of 31% for the full year. We remain committed to profitable growth by adhering to disciplined underwriting while delivering exceptional service to our producers and policyholders.
Ms. Golden continued, "From a profitability standpoint, we achieved our fifth consecutive quarter of profitability during the fourth quarter of 2024, with a combined ratio of 78.5%, an 11-percentage point improvement from the same period last year. While we experienced a moderate increase in large losses, as expected during the holiday season, our improvement was driven by lower frequency overall, no catastrophe losses, and a lower expense ratio.
"For the full year, our combined ratio improved remarkably by 25.3-percentage points to 80.0%. The loss ratio improvement was driven by lower frequency and severity, along with minimal impact from severe weather and catastrophe events. Even with bonuses to employees and profit sharing to producers due to our record profitability, we were able to lower our expense ratio by another 1.6 points to 31.3%."
Ms. Golden concluded, "Our continued success is rooted in disciplined execution, a commitment to operational excellence, and a deep understanding of market dynamics. 2024 was a pivotal year for Kingstone, with improvement in every dimension of our business, a testament to the commitment and tireless efforts of our dedicated teams.
We take great pride in the successful execution of our strategy and with favorable market conditions persisting, we are well-positioned to continue to capitalize on key opportunities. As we look ahead, we are committed to sustainable long-term profitability and value creation for our shareholders."
Guidance (see "Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements" below)
For 2025, the Company's full year expectations are calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $184 million, and are as follows:
Guidance Metrics
2025 - Current
2025 - Previous
Core Business2 direct premiums written growth
15% to 25%
15% to 25%
Combined ratio
81% to 85%
82% to 86%
Net income per share - basic
$1.90 to $2.30
$1.60 to $2.00
Net income per share - diluted
$1.75 to $2.15
$1.45 to $1.85
Return on equity
27% to 35%
24% to 32%
The following reflects the impact of dilution to total shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2024 and full year 2025 guidance:
Common Stock Metrics
Year Ended
2025E
(shares in millions)
December 31, 2024
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
11.5
13.3
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
12.4
14.2
Total shares outstanding as of end of period - basic
12.9
13.6
Total shares outstanding as of end of period - diluted
14.1
14.7
All changes to total shares outstanding - basic and diluted assumed for 2025 are primarily from the vesting of restricted shares and stock issued under our "at the market" offering.
Consolidated Financial Results
Consolidated Financial Results
Quarters Ended
Years Ended
($ in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Direct premiums written1
$
72,533
$
52,938
37.0
%
$
241,980
$
200,175
20.9
%
Net premiums earned
$
35,967
$
28,683
25.4
%
$
128,498
$
114,384
12.3
%
Net investment income
$
1,906
$
1,571
21.3
%
$
6,824
$
6,009
13.6
%
Net (loss)/gain on investments
$
(905
)
$
1,537
NM
$
415
$
2,135
(80.6
)%
Underlying loss ratio1
49.1
%
53.8
%
(4.7) pts
48.2
%
65.3
%
(17.1) pts
Net development of prior year losses
(0.4
)%
0.0
%
(0.4) pts
(1.4
)%
0.0
%
(1.4) pts
Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1
48.7
%
53.8
%
(5.1) pts
46.8
%
65.3
%
(18.5) pts
Catastrophe loss ratio1
0.0
%
3.0
%
(3.0) pts
1.9
%
7.1
%
(5.2) pts
Net loss ratio
48.7
%
56.8
%
(8.1) pts
48.7
%
72.4
%
(23.7) pts
Net underwriting expense ratio
29.8
%
32.7
%
(2.9) pts
31.3
%
32.9
%
(1.6) pts
Net combined ratio
78.5
%
89.5
%
(11.0) pts
80.0
%
105.3
%
(25.3) pts
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
9,303
$
4,201
121.4
%
$
30,516
$
(1,692
)
NM
Net Income/(Loss)
$
5,439
$
2,946
84.6
%
$
18,358
$
(6,168
)
NM
Net Income/(Loss) per share - basic
$
0.44
$
0.27
63.0
%
$
1.60
$
(0.57
)
NM
Net Income/(Loss) per share - diluted
$
0.40
$
0.26
53.8
%
$
1.48
$
(0.57
)
NM
Return on equity - annualized
34.4
%
38.8
%
(4.4) pts
36.3
%
(17.5
)%
NM
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
$
(3,135
)
$
4,845
NM
$
99
$
3,684
(97.3
)%
Operating net income/(loss)1
$
6,153
$
1,732
255.3
%
$
18,031
$
(7,855
)
NM
Operating net income/(loss) per share - basic1
$
0.49
$
0.16
206.3
%
$
1.57
$
(0.73
)
NM
Operating net income/(loss) per share - diluted1
$
0.46
$
0.15
206.7
%
$
1.45
$
(0.73
)
NM
Operating return on equity1
9.7
%
5.7
%
4.0 pts
35.6
%
(22.2
)%
NM
Operating return on equity1 - annualized
38.9
%
22.7
%
16.2 pts
35.6
%
(22.2
)%
NM
Book value per share - diluted
$
4.73
$
2.81
68.3
%
Book value per share - diluted excluding AOCI
$
5.59
$
3.80
47.1
%
NM = Not Meaningful
Core Business Results (New York Only)
The Company refers to its New York policies as its Core Business.
Core Business Results (New York Only)
Quarters Ended
Years Ended
($ in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Direct premiums written1, 3
$
70,164
$
47,027
49.2
%
$
232,227
$
176,692
31.4
%
Net premiums earned
$
34,700
$
25,740
34.8
%
$
121,168
$
99,346
22.0
%
Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3
48.4
%
52.8
%
(4.4) pts
45.8
%
61.4
%
(15.6)pts
Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3
0.0
%
1.6
%
(1.6) pts
1.3
%
4.4
%
(3.1)pts
Net loss ratio3
48.4
%
54.4
%
(6.0) pts
47.1
%
65.8
%
(18.7)pts
Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)
The Company has been aggressively reducing policy count in the Non-Core Business, subject to regulatory requirements.
Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)
Quarters Ended
Years Ended
($ in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Direct premiums written1, 3
$
2,370
$
5,911
(59.9
)%
$
9,754
$
23,482
(58.5
)%
Net premiums earned
$
1,268
$
2,943
(56.9
)%
$
7,330
$
15,038
(51.3
)%
Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3
56.0
%
62.4
%
(6.4) pts
64.1
%
91.4
%
(27.3) pts
Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3
0.0
%
15.7
%
(15.7) pts
11.5
%
24.9
%
(13.4) pts
Net loss ratio3
56.0
%
78.2
%
(22.2) pts
75.5
%
116.3
%
(40.8) pts
Premium and Policy Trends
Premium and Policy Trends
Quarter Ended
($ in thousands)
December 31, 2024
Sequential Change
September 30, 2024
Sequential Change
June 30, 2024
Sequential Change
March 31, 2024
Sequential Change
December 31, 2023
Core Business2
Direct premiums written1, 3
$
70,164
9.3
%
$
64,170
25.1
%
$
51,306
10.1
%
$
46,587
(0.9)
%
$
47,027
Policies in force
73,857
6.5
%
69,347
3.6
%
66,934
(0.1)
%
66,991
(0.9)
%
67,575
Non-Core Business2
Direct premiums written1,3
$
2,370
(3.5)
%
$
2,457
12.2
%
$
2,190
(20.0)
%
$
2,738
(53.7)
%
$
5,911
Policies in force
3,799
(31.4)
%
5,540
(24.2)
%
7,306
(19.5)
%
9,080
(16.1)
%
10,823
1These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".
2Kingstone refers to New York business as its "Core" business and business outside of New York as its "Non-Core" business.
3Core and Non-Core business direct premiums written, net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio are not based on GAAP. Net premiums earned is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to direct premiums written. Net loss ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio. The aggregate of Core Business and Non-Core Business direct premiums written, net loss ratios and catastrophe loss ratios is represented by direct premiums written, net loss ratios and catastrophe loss ratio, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".
Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures
Direct premiums written represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period.
Net premiums written are direct premiums written less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct premiums written and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct premiums written and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results. Direct premiums written and net premiums written are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net premiums earned, and do not reflect the Company's net premiums earned.
Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock- based compensation. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA.
Management uses adjusted EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock-based compensation, and may vary significantly between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.
Operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per shareis net income (loss) and basic income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share.
Management uses operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.
Operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share is net income (loss) and diluted income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share.
Management uses operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.
Operating return on equity is operating income (loss) divided by average equity. Return on equity is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating return on equity.
Management uses operating return on equity, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments, which may vary significantly between periods. Operating return on equity is provided as supplemental information, is not a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the Company's overall return on average common equity.
Underlying loss ratiois a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the GAAP net loss ratio excluding the effect of prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses.
Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The underlying loss ratio should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.
Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of catastrophes on the net loss ratio.
Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's net loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.
The table below reconciles direct premiums written to net premiums earned for the periods presented:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
%
%
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
(000's except percentages)
Direct Premiums Written Reconciliation:
Direct premiums written
$
72,533
$
52,938
37.0
%
$
241,980
$
200,175
20.9
%
Ceded written premiums1
(18,369
)
(15,554
)
18.1
(87,750
)
(91,518
)
(4.1
)
Net premiums written
54,165
37,384
44.9
154,230
108,657
41.9
Change in unearned premiums
(18,197
)
(8,701
)
109.1
(25,732
)
5,727
(549.3
)
Net premiums earned
$
35,967
$
28,683
25.4
%
$
128,498
$
114,384
12.3
%
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
1Net premiums written balances from prior year periods were reclassified to conform with current year presentation. The reclassification had no effect on the Company's previously reported financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.
The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
%
%
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
(000's except percentages)
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:
Net income (loss)
$
5,439
$
2,946
84.6
%
$
18,358
$
(6,168
)
NM
%
Interest expense
629
998
(37.0
)
3,514
4,003
(12.2
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,241
952
30.4
4,930
(1,197
)
NM
Depreciation and amortization
613
646
(5.1
)
2,449
2,973
(17.6
)
EBITDA
7,922
5,542
42.9
29,251
(390
)
NM
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
NM
297
-
NM
Net loss (gain) on investments
905
(1,537
)
NM
(415
)
(2,135
)
(80.6
)
Stock-based compensation
477
196
143.4
1,383
833
66.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
9,303
$
4,201
121.4
%
$
30,516
$
(1,692
)
NM
%
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share to basic operating net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Amount
Basic income per common share
Amount
Basic income per common share
Amount
Basic income per common share
Amount
Basic loss per common share
(000's except per common share amounts
and percentages)
Operating Net Income (Loss) and Operating Net Income (Loss) per Basic
Common Share Reconciliation:
Net income (loss)
$
5,439
$
0.44
$
2,946
$
0.27
$
18,358
$
1.60
$
(6,168
)
$
(0.57
)
Net loss (gain) on investments
905
(1,537
)
(415
)
(2,135
)
Less tax benefit (expense) on net (gain) loss
190
(323
)
(87
)
(448
)
Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes
715
$
0.06
(1,214
)
$
(0.11
)
(327
)
$
(0.03
)
(1,687
)
$
(0.16
)
Operating net income (loss)
$
6,153
$
0.49
$
1,732
$
0.16
$
18,031
$
1.57
$
(7,855
)
$
(0.73
)
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
12,482,146
10,761,763
11,478,899
10,756,487
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share to diluted operating net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Amount
Diluted income per common share
Amount
Diluted income per common share
Amount
Diluted income per common share
Amount
Diluted loss per common share
(000's except per common share amounts
and percentages)
Operating Net Income (Loss) and Operating Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share Reconciliation:
Net income (loss)
$
5,439
$
0.40
$
2,946
$
0.26
$
18,358
$
1.48
$
(6,168
)
$
(0.57
)
Net loss (gain) on investments
905
(1,537
)
(415
)
(2,135
)
Less tax benefit (expense) on net (gain) loss
190
(323
)
(87
)
(448
)
Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes
715
$
0.05
(1,214
)
$
(0.11
)
(327
)
$
(0.03
)
(1,687
)
$
(0.16
)
Operating net income (loss)
$
6,153
$
0.46
$
1,732
$
0.15
$
18,031
$
1.45
$
(7,855
)
$
(0.73
)
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
13,491,412
11,332,934
12,423,769
10,756,487
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and return on equity to operating return on equity for the periods indicated:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
(000's except percentages)
Operating Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation:
Net income (loss)
$
5,439
$
2,946
84.6
%
$
18,358
$
(6,168
)
NM
Net loss (gain) on investments
905
(1,537
)
NM
(415
)
(2,135
)
80.6
%
Less tax benefit (expense) on net loss (gain)
190
(323
)
NM
(87
)
(448
)
80.6
%
Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes
715
(1,214
)
NM
(327
)
(1,686
)
80.6
%
Operating net income (loss)
$
6,153
$
1,732
255.3
%
$
18,031
$
(7,855
)
NM
Operating Return on Equity Reconciliation:
Net income (loss)
$
5,439
$
2,946
84.6
%
$
18,358
$
(6,168
)
NM
Average equity
$
63,189
$
30,517
107.1
%
$
50,606
$
35,337
43.2
%
Return on equity
8.6
%
9.7
%
(1.1) pts
36.3
%
(17.5
)%
NM
Return on equity - annualized
34.4
%
38.8
%
(4.4) pts
36.3
%
(17.5
)%
NM
Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes
$
715
$
(1,214
)
NM
$
(327
)
$
(1,686
)
80.6
%
Average equity
$
63,189
$
30,517
107.1
%
$
50,606
$
35,337
43.2
%
Effect of net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes, on return on equity
1.1
%
(4.0
)%
NM
(0.6
)%
(4.8
)%
86.5
%
Operating net income (loss)
$
6,153
$
1,732
255.3
%
$
18,031
$
(7,855
)
NM
Operating net income (loss) - annualized
$
24,612
$
6,928
255.3
%
$
18,031
$
(7,855
)
NM
Average equity
$
63,189
$
30,517
107.1
%
$
50,606
$
35,337
43.2
%
Operating return on equity
9.7
%
5.7
%
4.0 pts
35.6
%
(22.2
)%
NM
Operating return on equity - annualized
38.9
%
22.7
%
16.2 pts
35.6
%
(22.2
)%
NM
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
The following table reconciles the underlying loss ratio and the net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Percentage Point
2024
2023
Percentage Point
Loss Ratio Reconciliation:
Underlying Loss Ratio
49.1
%
53.8
%
(4.7
)
pts
48.2
%
65.3
%
(17.1
)
pts
Effect of prior-year reserve development
(0.4
)%
-
%
(0.4
)
pts
(1.4
)%
-
%
(1.4
)
pts
Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes
48.7
%
53.8
%
(5.1
)
pts
46.8
%
65.3
%
(18.5
)
pts
Effect of catastrophes
-
%
3.0
%
(3.0
)
pts
1.9
%
7.1
%
(5.2
)
pts
Net loss ratio
48.7
%
56.8
%
(8.1
)
pts
48.7
%
72.4
%
(23.7
)
pts
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
December 31,
(unaudited)
Assets
Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
$5,959,265 at December 31, 2024 and $6,106,148 at December 31, 2023)
$
7,047,342
$
7,052,541
Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
$202,308,158 at December 31, 2024 and $164,460,942 at December 31, 2023)
186,893,438
148,920,797
Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $13,527,554 at December 31, 2024 and
$17,986,783 at December 31, 2023)
10,296,505
14,762,340
Other investments
4,380,656
3,897,150
Total investments
208,617,941
174,632,828
Cash and cash equivalents
28,669,441
8,976,998
Premiums receivable, net
21,766,988
13,604,808
Reinsurance receivables, net
69,322,436
75,593,912
Deferred policy acquisition costs
24,732,371
19,802,564
Intangible assets
500,000
500,000
Property and equipment, net
9,283,970
9,395,697
Deferred income taxes, net
5,597,920
10,551,819
Other assets
4,170,281
4,574,584
Total assets
$
372,661,348
$
317,633,210
Liabilities
Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
$
126,210,428
$
121,817,862
Unearned premiums
134,701,733
105,621,538
Advance premiums
3,503,063
3,797,590
Reinsurance balances payable
10,509,121
12,837,140
Deferred ceding commission revenue
11,541,239
9,460,865
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
8,315,893
4,350,546
Debt, net (current $6,849,257 and long-term $4,322,163 at December 31, 2024,
current $19,580,109 and long-term $5,663,421 at December 31, 2023)
11,171,420
25,243,530
Total liabilities
305,952,897
283,129,071
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares
-
-
Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 14,448,205
shares at December 31, 2024 and 12,248,313 shares at December 31, 2023;
outstanding 12,924,080 shares at December 31, 2024 and 10,776,907 shares at December 31, 2023
144,482
122,483
Capital in excess of par
89,063,326
75,338,010
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(12,175,476
)
(12,274,563
)
Accumulated deficit
(4,755,874
)
(23,114,310
)
72,276,458
40,071,620
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,524,125 shares at December 31, 2024
and 1,471,406 at December 31, 2023
(5,568,007
)
(5,567,481
)
Total stockholders' equity
66,708,451
34,504,139
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
372,661,348
$
317,633,210
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
Net premiums earned
$
35,967,212
$
28,682,796
$
128,497,920
$
114,384,263
Ceding commission revenue
4,967,198
4,659,550
18,837,946
21,053,494
Net investment income
1,906,461
1,571,474
6,823,590
6,008,682
Net (losses) gains on investments
(904,756
)
1,536,911
414,551
2,134,554
Other income
166,968
155,561
568,096
609,721
Total revenues
42,103,083
36,606,292
155,142,103
144,190,714
Expenses
Loss and loss adjustment expenses
17,509,224
16,296,645
62,634,716
82,849,210
Commission expense
8,840,787
8,143,255
33,929,333
33,364,629
Other underwriting expenses
7,017,007
6,036,080
25,692,727
25,909,962
Other operating expenses
813,963
588,462
3,634,583
2,456,473
Depreciation and amortization
613,429
645,749
2,448,932
2,973,440
Interest expense
629,474
997,967
3,513,655
4,002,531
Total expenses
35,423,884
32,708,158
131,853,946
151,556,245
Income (loss) from operations before taxes
6,679,199
3,898,134
23,288,157
(7,365,531
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,240,524
952,182
4,929,721
(1,197,185
)
Net income (loss)
5,438,675
2,945,952
18,358,436
(6,168,346
)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
Gross (increase) decrease in unrealized losses
on available-for-sale-securities
(3,971,325
)
6,131,195
111,446
4,644,308
Reclassification adjustment for net realized
losses included in net income (loss)
2,511
1,610
13,979
18,811
Net (increase) decrease in unrealized losses,
on available-for-sale-securities
(3,968,814
)
6,132,805
125,425
4,663,119
Income tax benefit (expense) related to items
of other comprehensive (loss) income
833,451
(1,287,889
)
(26,338
)
(979,254
)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(3,135,363
)
4,844,916
99,087
3,683,865
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
2,303,312
$
7,790,868
$
18,457,523
$
(2,484,481
)
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.44
$
0.27
$
1.60
$
(0.57
)
Diluted
$
0.40
$
0.26
$
1.48
$
(0.57
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
12,482,146
10,761,763
11,478,899
10,756,487
Diluted
13,491,412
11,332,934
12,423,769
10,756,487
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Accumulated
Capital
Other
Preferred Stock
Common Stock
in Excess
Comprehensive
Accumulated
Treasury Stock
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
of Par
Loss
Deficit
Shares
Amount
Total
Balance, October 1, 2023
-
$
-
12,227,562
$
122,275
$
75,153,808
$
(17,119,479
)
$
(26,060,262
)
1,471,406
$
(5,567,481
)
$
26,528,861
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
196,419
-
-
-
-
196,419
Vesting of restricted stock awards
-
-
25,888
259
(259
)
-
-
-
-
-
Shares deducted from restricted stock
awards for payment of withholding taxes
-
-
(5,137
)
(51
)
(11,958
)
-
-
-
-
(12,009
)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,945,952
-
-
2,945,952
Decrease in unrealized losses on available-
for-sale securities, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
4,844,916
-
-
-
4,844,916
Balance, December 31, 2023
-
$
-
12,248,313
$
122,483
$
75,338,010
$
(12,274,563
)
$
(23,114,310
)
1,471,406
$
(5,567,481
)
$
34,504,139
Accumulated
Capital
Other
Preferred Stock
Common Stock
in Excess
Comprehensive
Accumulated
Treasury Stock
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
of Par
Loss
Deficit
Shares
Amount
Total
Balance, October 1, 2024
-
$
-
13,818,950
$
138,190
$
84,334,037
$
(9,040,113
)
$
(10,194,549
)
1,506,654
$
(5,567,833
)
$
59,669,732
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
476,537
-
-
-
-
476,537
Vesting of restricted stock awards
-
-
72,361
724
(724
)
-
-
-
-
-
Shares deducted from restricted stock
awards for payment of withholding taxes
-
-
(22,577
)
(225
)
(349,325
)
-
-
-
-
(349,550
)
Exercise of stock options
-
-
34,038
341
63,544
-
-
17,471
(174
)
63,711
Exercise of warrants
-
-
243,856
2,439
(2,439
)
-
-
-
-
-
Issuance of common stock, net of
offering costs of $67,109
-
-
301,577
3,013
4,541,696
-
-
-
-
4,544,709
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,438,675
-
-
5,438,675
Increase in unrealized losses on available-
for-sale securities, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
(3,135,363
)
-
-
-
(3,135,363
)
Balance, December 31, 2024
-
$
-
14,448,205
$
144,482
$
89,063,326
$
(12,175,476
)
$
(4,755,874
)
1,524,125
$
(5,568,007
)
$
66,708,451
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Accumulated
Capital
Other
Preferred Stock
Common Stock
in Excess
Comprehensive
Accumulated
Treasury Stock
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
of Par
Loss
Deficit
Shares
Amount
Total
Balance, January 1, 2023
-
$
-
12,171,512
$
121,715
$
74,519,590
$
(15,958,428
)
$
(16,945,964
)
1,471,406
$
(5,567,481
)
$
36,169,432
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
832,597
-
-
-
-
832,597
Vesting of restricted stock awards
-
-
82,865
828
(828
)
-
-
-
-
-
Shares deducted from restricted stock
awards for payment of withholding taxes
-
-
(6,064
)
(60
)
(13,349
)
-
-
-
-
(13,409
)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,168,346
)
-
-
(6,168,346
)
Decrease in unrealized losses on available-
for-sale securities, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
3,683,865
-
-
-
3,683,865
Balance, December 31, 2023
-
-
12,248,313
122,483
75,338,010
(12,274,563
)
(23,114,310
)
1,471,406
(5,567,481
)
34,504,139
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
1,382,912
-
-
-
-
1,382,912
Vesting of restricted stock awards
-
-
518,405
5,184
(5,184
)
-
-
-
-
-
Exercise of stock options
-
-
71,997
721
63,516
-
-
52,719
(526
)
63,711
Issuance of common stock, net of
offering costs of $427,779
-
-
1,437,287
14,370
13,596,437
-
-
-
-
13,610,807
Exercise of warrants
-
-
304,413
3,045
(3,045
)
-
-
-
-
-
Shares deducted from restricted stock
awards for payment of withholding taxes
-
-
(132,210
)
(1,321
)
(1,309,320
)
-
-
-
-
(1,310,641
)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
18,358,436
-
-
18,358,436
Decrease in unrealized losses on available-
for-sale securities, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
99,087
-
-
-
99,087
Balance, December 31, 2024
-
$
-
14,448,205
$
144,482
$
89,063,326
$
(12,175,476
)
$
(4,755,874
)
1,524,125
$
(5,568,007
)
$
66,708,451
