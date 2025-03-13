Kingstone Companies, Inc.: Kingstone Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Core DPW Growth of 31% andCombined Ratio of 80% for Full Year 2024; Raises 2025 Guidance

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The Company will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results conference call on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. With this release, the Company has provided an investor presentation that can be accessed through the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Company website (www.kingstonecompanies.com).

Key Financial and Operational Highlights Quarters Ended Years Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Direct premiums written1 - Core Business2 $ 70,164 $ 47,027 49.2 % $ 232,227 $ 176,692 31.4 % Net combined ratio 78.5 % 89.5 % (11.0) pts 80.0 % 105.3 % (25.3) pts Net Income/(Loss) $ 5,439 $ 2,946 84.6 % $ 18,358 $ (6,168 ) NM Net Income/(Loss) per share - basic $ 0.44 $ 0.27 63.0 % $ 1.60 $ (0.57 ) NM Net Income/(Loss) per share - diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.26 53.8 % $ 1.48 $ (0.57 ) NM Return on equity - annualized 34.4 % 38.6 % (4.2) pts 36.3 % (17.5 )% 53.8 pts

Management Commentary

Meryl Golden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone, stated, "We ended the year with outstanding profitability and unprecedented growth in both the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

"Core business direct premiums written grew by 49% in the final three months due to market dislocation, leading to record annual growth of 31% for the full year. We remain committed to profitable growth by adhering to disciplined underwriting while delivering exceptional service to our producers and policyholders.

Ms. Golden continued, "From a profitability standpoint, we achieved our fifth consecutive quarter of profitability during the fourth quarter of 2024, with a combined ratio of 78.5%, an 11-percentage point improvement from the same period last year. While we experienced a moderate increase in large losses, as expected during the holiday season, our improvement was driven by lower frequency overall, no catastrophe losses, and a lower expense ratio.

"For the full year, our combined ratio improved remarkably by 25.3-percentage points to 80.0%. The loss ratio improvement was driven by lower frequency and severity, along with minimal impact from severe weather and catastrophe events. Even with bonuses to employees and profit sharing to producers due to our record profitability, we were able to lower our expense ratio by another 1.6 points to 31.3%."

Ms. Golden concluded, "Our continued success is rooted in disciplined execution, a commitment to operational excellence, and a deep understanding of market dynamics. 2024 was a pivotal year for Kingstone, with improvement in every dimension of our business, a testament to the commitment and tireless efforts of our dedicated teams.

We take great pride in the successful execution of our strategy and with favorable market conditions persisting, we are well-positioned to continue to capitalize on key opportunities. As we look ahead, we are committed to sustainable long-term profitability and value creation for our shareholders."

Guidance (see "Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements" below)

For 2025, the Company's full year expectations are calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $184 million, and are as follows:

Guidance Metrics 2025 - Current 2025 - Previous Core Business2 direct premiums written growth 15% to 25% 15% to 25% Combined ratio 81% to 85% 82% to 86% Net income per share - basic $1.90 to $2.30 $1.60 to $2.00 Net income per share - diluted $1.75 to $2.15 $1.45 to $1.85 Return on equity 27% to 35% 24% to 32%

The following reflects the impact of dilution to total shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2024 and full year 2025 guidance:

Common Stock Metrics Year Ended 2025E (shares in millions) December 31, 2024 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 11.5 13.3 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 12.4 14.2 Total shares outstanding as of end of period - basic 12.9 13.6 Total shares outstanding as of end of period - diluted 14.1 14.7 All changes to total shares outstanding - basic and diluted assumed for 2025 are primarily from the vesting of restricted shares and stock issued under our "at the market" offering.

Consolidated Financial Results

Consolidated Financial Results Quarters Ended Years Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Direct premiums written1 $ 72,533 $ 52,938 37.0 % $ 241,980 $ 200,175 20.9 % Net premiums earned $ 35,967 $ 28,683 25.4 % $ 128,498 $ 114,384 12.3 % Net investment income $ 1,906 $ 1,571 21.3 % $ 6,824 $ 6,009 13.6 % Net (loss)/gain on investments $ (905 ) $ 1,537 NM $ 415 $ 2,135 (80.6 )% Underlying loss ratio1 49.1 % 53.8 % (4.7) pts 48.2 % 65.3 % (17.1) pts Net development of prior year losses (0.4 )% 0.0 % (0.4) pts (1.4 )% 0.0 % (1.4) pts Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1 48.7 % 53.8 % (5.1) pts 46.8 % 65.3 % (18.5) pts Catastrophe loss ratio1 0.0 % 3.0 % (3.0) pts 1.9 % 7.1 % (5.2) pts Net loss ratio 48.7 % 56.8 % (8.1) pts 48.7 % 72.4 % (23.7) pts Net underwriting expense ratio 29.8 % 32.7 % (2.9) pts 31.3 % 32.9 % (1.6) pts Net combined ratio 78.5 % 89.5 % (11.0) pts 80.0 % 105.3 % (25.3) pts Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 9,303 $ 4,201 121.4 % $ 30,516 $ (1,692 ) NM Net Income/(Loss) $ 5,439 $ 2,946 84.6 % $ 18,358 $ (6,168 ) NM Net Income/(Loss) per share - basic $ 0.44 $ 0.27 63.0 % $ 1.60 $ (0.57 ) NM Net Income/(Loss) per share - diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.26 53.8 % $ 1.48 $ (0.57 ) NM Return on equity - annualized 34.4 % 38.8 % (4.4) pts 36.3 % (17.5 )% NM Other comprehensive (loss)/income $ (3,135 ) $ 4,845 NM $ 99 $ 3,684 (97.3 )% Operating net income/(loss)1 $ 6,153 $ 1,732 255.3 % $ 18,031 $ (7,855 ) NM Operating net income/(loss) per share - basic1 $ 0.49 $ 0.16 206.3 % $ 1.57 $ (0.73 ) NM Operating net income/(loss) per share - diluted1 $ 0.46 $ 0.15 206.7 % $ 1.45 $ (0.73 ) NM Operating return on equity1 9.7 % 5.7 % 4.0 pts 35.6 % (22.2 )% NM Operating return on equity1 - annualized 38.9 % 22.7 % 16.2 pts 35.6 % (22.2 )% NM Book value per share - diluted $ 4.73 $ 2.81 68.3 % Book value per share - diluted excluding AOCI $ 5.59 $ 3.80 47.1 %

NM = Not Meaningful

Core Business Results (New York Only)

The Company refers to its New York policies as its Core Business.

Core Business Results (New York Only) Quarters Ended Years Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Direct premiums written1, 3 $ 70,164 $ 47,027 49.2 % $ 232,227 $ 176,692 31.4 % Net premiums earned $ 34,700 $ 25,740 34.8 % $ 121,168 $ 99,346 22.0 % Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3 48.4 % 52.8 % (4.4) pts 45.8 % 61.4 % (15.6)pts Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3 0.0 % 1.6 % (1.6) pts 1.3 % 4.4 % (3.1)pts Net loss ratio3 48.4 % 54.4 % (6.0) pts 47.1 % 65.8 % (18.7)pts

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)

The Company has been aggressively reducing policy count in the Non-Core Business, subject to regulatory requirements.

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York) Quarters Ended Years Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Direct premiums written1, 3 $ 2,370 $ 5,911 (59.9 )% $ 9,754 $ 23,482 (58.5 )% Net premiums earned $ 1,268 $ 2,943 (56.9 )% $ 7,330 $ 15,038 (51.3 )% Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3 56.0 % 62.4 % (6.4) pts 64.1 % 91.4 % (27.3) pts Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3 0.0 % 15.7 % (15.7) pts 11.5 % 24.9 % (13.4) pts Net loss ratio3 56.0 % 78.2 % (22.2) pts 75.5 % 116.3 % (40.8) pts

Premium and Policy Trends

Premium and Policy Trends Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) December 31, 2024 Sequential Change September 30, 2024 Sequential Change June 30, 2024 Sequential Change March 31, 2024 Sequential Change December 31, 2023 Core Business2 Direct premiums written1, 3 $ 70,164 9.3 % $ 64,170 25.1 % $ 51,306 10.1 % $ 46,587 (0.9) % $ 47,027 Policies in force 73,857 6.5 % 69,347 3.6 % 66,934 (0.1) % 66,991 (0.9) % 67,575 Non-Core Business2 Direct premiums written1,3 $ 2,370 (3.5) % $ 2,457 12.2 % $ 2,190 (20.0) % $ 2,738 (53.7) % $ 5,911 Policies in force 3,799 (31.4) % 5,540 (24.2) % 7,306 (19.5) % 9,080 (16.1) % 10,823

1These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures". 2Kingstone refers to New York business as its "Core" business and business outside of New York as its "Non-Core" business. 3Core and Non-Core business direct premiums written, net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio are not based on GAAP. Net premiums earned is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to direct premiums written. Net loss ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio. The aggregate of Core Business and Non-Core Business direct premiums written, net loss ratios and catastrophe loss ratios is represented by direct premiums written, net loss ratios and catastrophe loss ratio, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2024 was the 12th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures Direct premiums written represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period. Net premiums written are direct premiums written less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct premiums written and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct premiums written and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results. Direct premiums written and net premiums written are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net premiums earned, and do not reflect the Company's net premiums earned. Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock- based compensation. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA. Management uses adjusted EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock-based compensation, and may vary significantly between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability. Operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share is net income (loss) and basic income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share. Management uses operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability. Operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share is net income (loss) and diluted income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share. Management uses operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability. Operating return on equity is operating income (loss) divided by average equity. Return on equity is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating return on equity. Management uses operating return on equity, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments, which may vary significantly between periods. Operating return on equity is provided as supplemental information, is not a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the Company's overall return on average common equity. Underlying loss ratio is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the GAAP net loss ratio excluding the effect of prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The underlying loss ratio should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio. Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of catastrophes on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's net loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

The table below reconciles direct premiums written to net premiums earned for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (000's except percentages) Direct Premiums Written Reconciliation: Direct premiums written $ 72,533 $ 52,938 37.0 % $ 241,980 $ 200,175 20.9 % Ceded written premiums1 (18,369 ) (15,554 ) 18.1 (87,750 ) (91,518 ) (4.1 ) Net premiums written 54,165 37,384 44.9 154,230 108,657 41.9 Change in unearned premiums (18,197 ) (8,701 ) 109.1 (25,732 ) 5,727 (549.3 ) Net premiums earned $ 35,967 $ 28,683 25.4 % $ 128,498 $ 114,384 12.3 %

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

1Net premiums written balances from prior year periods were reclassified to conform with current year presentation. The reclassification had no effect on the Company's previously reported financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (000's except percentages) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 5,439 $ 2,946 84.6 % $ 18,358 $ (6,168 ) NM % Interest expense 629 998 (37.0 ) 3,514 4,003 (12.2 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,241 952 30.4 4,930 (1,197 ) NM Depreciation and amortization 613 646 (5.1 ) 2,449 2,973 (17.6 ) EBITDA 7,922 5,542 42.9 29,251 (390 ) NM Loss on extinguishment of debt - - NM 297 - NM Net loss (gain) on investments 905 (1,537 ) NM (415 ) (2,135 ) (80.6 ) Stock-based compensation 477 196 143.4 1,383 833 66.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,303 $ 4,201 121.4 % $ 30,516 $ (1,692 ) NM %

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share to basic operating net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Amount Basic income per common share Amount Basic income per common share Amount Basic income per common share Amount Basic loss per common share (000's except per common share amounts and percentages) Operating Net Income (Loss) and Operating Net Income (Loss) per Basic Common Share Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 5,439 $ 0.44 $ 2,946 $ 0.27 $ 18,358 $ 1.60 $ (6,168 ) $ (0.57 ) Net loss (gain) on investments 905 (1,537 ) (415 ) (2,135 ) Less tax benefit (expense) on net (gain) loss 190 (323 ) (87 ) (448 ) Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes 715 $ 0.06 (1,214 ) $ (0.11 ) (327 ) $ (0.03 ) (1,687 ) $ (0.16 ) Operating net income (loss) $ 6,153 $ 0.49 $ 1,732 $ 0.16 $ 18,031 $ 1.57 $ (7,855 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 12,482,146 10,761,763 11,478,899 10,756,487

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share to diluted operating net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Amount Diluted income per common share Amount Diluted income per common share Amount Diluted income per common share Amount Diluted loss per common share (000's except per common share amounts and percentages) Operating Net Income (Loss) and Operating Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 5,439 $ 0.40 $ 2,946 $ 0.26 $ 18,358 $ 1.48 $ (6,168 ) $ (0.57 ) Net loss (gain) on investments 905 (1,537 ) (415 ) (2,135 ) Less tax benefit (expense) on net (gain) loss 190 (323 ) (87 ) (448 ) Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes 715 $ 0.05 (1,214 ) $ (0.11 ) (327 ) $ (0.03 ) (1,687 ) $ (0.16 ) Operating net income (loss) $ 6,153 $ 0.46 $ 1,732 $ 0.15 $ 18,031 $ 1.45 $ (7,855 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 13,491,412 11,332,934 12,423,769 10,756,487

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and return on equity to operating return on equity for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (000's except percentages) Operating Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 5,439 $ 2,946 84.6 % $ 18,358 $ (6,168 ) NM Net loss (gain) on investments 905 (1,537 ) NM (415 ) (2,135 ) 80.6 % Less tax benefit (expense) on net loss (gain) 190 (323 ) NM (87 ) (448 ) 80.6 % Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes 715 (1,214 ) NM (327 ) (1,686 ) 80.6 % Operating net income (loss) $ 6,153 $ 1,732 255.3 % $ 18,031 $ (7,855 ) NM Operating Return on Equity Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 5,439 $ 2,946 84.6 % $ 18,358 $ (6,168 ) NM Average equity $ 63,189 $ 30,517 107.1 % $ 50,606 $ 35,337 43.2 % Return on equity 8.6 % 9.7 % (1.1) pts 36.3 % (17.5 )% NM Return on equity - annualized 34.4 % 38.8 % (4.4) pts 36.3 % (17.5 )% NM Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes $ 715 $ (1,214 ) NM $ (327 ) $ (1,686 ) 80.6 % Average equity $ 63,189 $ 30,517 107.1 % $ 50,606 $ 35,337 43.2 % Effect of net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes, on return on equity 1.1 % (4.0 )% NM (0.6 )% (4.8 )% 86.5 % Operating net income (loss) $ 6,153 $ 1,732 255.3 % $ 18,031 $ (7,855 ) NM Operating net income (loss) - annualized $ 24,612 $ 6,928 255.3 % $ 18,031 $ (7,855 ) NM Average equity $ 63,189 $ 30,517 107.1 % $ 50,606 $ 35,337 43.2 % Operating return on equity 9.7 % 5.7 % 4.0 pts 35.6 % (22.2 )% NM Operating return on equity - annualized 38.9 % 22.7 % 16.2 pts 35.6 % (22.2 )% NM

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the underlying loss ratio and the net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Percentage Point

Change 2024 2023 Percentage Point

Change Loss Ratio Reconciliation: Underlying Loss Ratio 49.1 % 53.8 % (4.7 ) pts 48.2 % 65.3 % (17.1 ) pts Effect of prior-year reserve development (0.4 )% - % (0.4 ) pts (1.4 )% - % (1.4 ) pts Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes 48.7 % 53.8 % (5.1 ) pts 46.8 % 65.3 % (18.5 ) pts Effect of catastrophes - % 3.0 % (3.0 ) pts 1.9 % 7.1 % (5.2 ) pts Net loss ratio 48.7 % 56.8 % (8.1 ) pts 48.7 % 72.4 % (23.7 ) pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $5,959,265 at December 31, 2024 and $6,106,148 at December 31, 2023) $ 7,047,342 $ 7,052,541 Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $202,308,158 at December 31, 2024 and $164,460,942 at December 31, 2023) 186,893,438 148,920,797 Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $13,527,554 at December 31, 2024 and $17,986,783 at December 31, 2023) 10,296,505 14,762,340 Other investments 4,380,656 3,897,150 Total investments 208,617,941 174,632,828 Cash and cash equivalents 28,669,441 8,976,998 Premiums receivable, net 21,766,988 13,604,808 Reinsurance receivables, net 69,322,436 75,593,912 Deferred policy acquisition costs 24,732,371 19,802,564 Intangible assets 500,000 500,000 Property and equipment, net 9,283,970 9,395,697 Deferred income taxes, net 5,597,920 10,551,819 Other assets 4,170,281 4,574,584 Total assets $ 372,661,348 $ 317,633,210 Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 126,210,428 $ 121,817,862 Unearned premiums 134,701,733 105,621,538 Advance premiums 3,503,063 3,797,590 Reinsurance balances payable 10,509,121 12,837,140 Deferred ceding commission revenue 11,541,239 9,460,865 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,315,893 4,350,546 Debt, net (current $6,849,257 and long-term $4,322,163 at December 31, 2024, current $19,580,109 and long-term $5,663,421 at December 31, 2023) 11,171,420 25,243,530 Total liabilities 305,952,897 283,129,071 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares - - Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 14,448,205 shares at December 31, 2024 and 12,248,313 shares at December 31, 2023; outstanding 12,924,080 shares at December 31, 2024 and 10,776,907 shares at December 31, 2023 144,482 122,483 Capital in excess of par 89,063,326 75,338,010 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,175,476 ) (12,274,563 ) Accumulated deficit (4,755,874 ) (23,114,310 ) 72,276,458 40,071,620 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,524,125 shares at December 31, 2024 and 1,471,406 at December 31, 2023 (5,568,007 ) (5,567,481 ) Total stockholders' equity 66,708,451 34,504,139 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 372,661,348 $ 317,633,210

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 35,967,212 $ 28,682,796 $ 128,497,920 $ 114,384,263 Ceding commission revenue 4,967,198 4,659,550 18,837,946 21,053,494 Net investment income 1,906,461 1,571,474 6,823,590 6,008,682 Net (losses) gains on investments (904,756 ) 1,536,911 414,551 2,134,554 Other income 166,968 155,561 568,096 609,721 Total revenues 42,103,083 36,606,292 155,142,103 144,190,714 Expenses Loss and loss adjustment expenses 17,509,224 16,296,645 62,634,716 82,849,210 Commission expense 8,840,787 8,143,255 33,929,333 33,364,629 Other underwriting expenses 7,017,007 6,036,080 25,692,727 25,909,962 Other operating expenses 813,963 588,462 3,634,583 2,456,473 Depreciation and amortization 613,429 645,749 2,448,932 2,973,440 Interest expense 629,474 997,967 3,513,655 4,002,531 Total expenses 35,423,884 32,708,158 131,853,946 151,556,245 Income (loss) from operations before taxes 6,679,199 3,898,134 23,288,157 (7,365,531 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,240,524 952,182 4,929,721 (1,197,185 ) Net income (loss) 5,438,675 2,945,952 18,358,436 (6,168,346 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Gross (increase) decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale-securities (3,971,325 ) 6,131,195 111,446 4,644,308 Reclassification adjustment for net realized losses included in net income (loss) 2,511 1,610 13,979 18,811 Net (increase) decrease in unrealized losses, on available-for-sale-securities (3,968,814 ) 6,132,805 125,425 4,663,119 Income tax benefit (expense) related to items of other comprehensive (loss) income 833,451 (1,287,889 ) (26,338 ) (979,254 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (3,135,363 ) 4,844,916 99,087 3,683,865 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,303,312 $ 7,790,868 $ 18,457,523 $ (2,484,481 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.27 $ 1.60 $ (0.57 ) Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.26 $ 1.48 $ (0.57 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 12,482,146 10,761,763 11,478,899 10,756,487 Diluted 13,491,412 11,332,934 12,423,769 10,756,487

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 Accumulated Capital Other Preferred Stock Common Stock in Excess Comprehensive Accumulated Treasury Stock Shares Amount Shares Amount of Par Loss Deficit Shares Amount Total Balance, October 1, 2023 - $ - 12,227,562 $ 122,275 $ 75,153,808 $ (17,119,479 ) $ (26,060,262 ) 1,471,406 $ (5,567,481 ) $ 26,528,861 Stock-based compensation - - - - 196,419 - - - - 196,419 Vesting of restricted stock awards - - 25,888 259 (259 ) - - - - - Shares deducted from restricted stock awards for payment of withholding taxes - - (5,137 ) (51 ) (11,958 ) - - - - (12,009 ) Net income - - - - - - 2,945,952 - - 2,945,952 Decrease in unrealized losses on available- for-sale securities, net of tax - - - - - 4,844,916 - - - 4,844,916 Balance, December 31, 2023 - $ - 12,248,313 $ 122,483 $ 75,338,010 $ (12,274,563 ) $ (23,114,310 ) 1,471,406 $ (5,567,481 ) $ 34,504,139

Accumulated Capital Other Preferred Stock Common Stock in Excess Comprehensive Accumulated Treasury Stock Shares Amount Shares Amount of Par Loss Deficit Shares Amount Total Balance, October 1, 2024 - $ - 13,818,950 $ 138,190 $ 84,334,037 $ (9,040,113 ) $ (10,194,549 ) 1,506,654 $ (5,567,833 ) $ 59,669,732 Stock-based compensation - - - - 476,537 - - - - 476,537 Vesting of restricted stock awards - - 72,361 724 (724 ) - - - - - Shares deducted from restricted stock awards for payment of withholding taxes - - (22,577 ) (225 ) (349,325 ) - - - - (349,550 ) Exercise of stock options - - 34,038 341 63,544 - - 17,471 (174 ) 63,711 Exercise of warrants - - 243,856 2,439 (2,439 ) - - - - - Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs of $67,109 - - 301,577 3,013 4,541,696 - - - - 4,544,709 Net income - - - - - - 5,438,675 - - 5,438,675 Increase in unrealized losses on available- for-sale securities, net of tax - - - - - (3,135,363 ) - - - (3,135,363 ) Balance, December 31, 2024 - $ - 14,448,205 $ 144,482 $ 89,063,326 $ (12,175,476 ) $ (4,755,874 ) 1,524,125 $ (5,568,007 ) $ 66,708,451

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited) Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 Accumulated Capital Other Preferred Stock Common Stock in Excess Comprehensive Accumulated Treasury Stock Shares Amount Shares Amount of Par Loss Deficit Shares Amount Total Balance, January 1, 2023 - $ - 12,171,512 $ 121,715 $ 74,519,590 $ (15,958,428 ) $ (16,945,964 ) 1,471,406 $ (5,567,481 ) $ 36,169,432 Stock-based compensation - - - - 832,597 - - - - 832,597 Vesting of restricted stock awards - - 82,865 828 (828 ) - - - - - Shares deducted from restricted stock awards for payment of withholding taxes - - (6,064 ) (60 ) (13,349 ) - - - - (13,409 ) Net income - - - - - - (6,168,346 ) - - (6,168,346 ) Decrease in unrealized losses on available- for-sale securities, net of tax - - - - - 3,683,865 - - - 3,683,865 Balance, December 31, 2023 - - 12,248,313 122,483 75,338,010 (12,274,563 ) (23,114,310 ) 1,471,406 (5,567,481 ) 34,504,139 Stock-based compensation - - - - 1,382,912 - - - - 1,382,912 Vesting of restricted stock awards - - 518,405 5,184 (5,184 ) - - - - - Exercise of stock options - - 71,997 721 63,516 - - 52,719 (526 ) 63,711 Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs of $427,779 - - 1,437,287 14,370 13,596,437 - - - - 13,610,807 Exercise of warrants - - 304,413 3,045 (3,045 ) - - - - - Shares deducted from restricted stock awards for payment of withholding taxes - - (132,210 ) (1,321 ) (1,309,320 ) - - - - (1,310,641 ) Net income - - - - - - 18,358,436 - - 18,358,436 Decrease in unrealized losses on available- for-sale securities, net of tax - - - - - 99,087 - - - 99,087 Balance, December 31, 2024 - $ - 14,448,205 $ 144,482 $ 89,063,326 $ (12,175,476 ) $ (4,755,874 ) 1,524,125 $ (5,568,007 ) $ 66,708,451

