WKN: A0X89S | ISIN: US4967191051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.03.25
20:31 Uhr
13,710 US-Dollar
-0,440
-3,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.03.2025 21:26 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kingstone Companies, Inc.: Kingstone Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

Core DPW Growth of 31% andCombined Ratio of 80% for Full Year 2024; Raises 2025 Guidance

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2025 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The Company will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results conference call on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. With this release, the Company has provided an investor presentation that can be accessed through the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Company website (www.kingstonecompanies.com).

Key Financial and Operational Highlights

Quarters Ended

Years Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Direct premiums written1 - Core Business2

$

70,164

$

47,027

49.2

%

$

232,227

$

176,692

31.4

%

Net combined ratio

78.5

%

89.5

%

(11.0) pts

80.0

%

105.3

%

(25.3) pts

Net Income/(Loss)

$

5,439

$

2,946

84.6

%

$

18,358

$

(6,168

)

NM

Net Income/(Loss) per share - basic

$

0.44

$

0.27

63.0

%

$

1.60

$

(0.57

)

NM

Net Income/(Loss) per share - diluted

$

0.40

$

0.26

53.8

%

$

1.48

$

(0.57

)

NM

Return on equity - annualized

34.4

%

38.6

%

(4.2) pts

36.3

%

(17.5

)%

53.8 pts

Management Commentary

Meryl Golden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone, stated, "We ended the year with outstanding profitability and unprecedented growth in both the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

"Core business direct premiums written grew by 49% in the final three months due to market dislocation, leading to record annual growth of 31% for the full year. We remain committed to profitable growth by adhering to disciplined underwriting while delivering exceptional service to our producers and policyholders.

Ms. Golden continued, "From a profitability standpoint, we achieved our fifth consecutive quarter of profitability during the fourth quarter of 2024, with a combined ratio of 78.5%, an 11-percentage point improvement from the same period last year. While we experienced a moderate increase in large losses, as expected during the holiday season, our improvement was driven by lower frequency overall, no catastrophe losses, and a lower expense ratio.

"For the full year, our combined ratio improved remarkably by 25.3-percentage points to 80.0%. The loss ratio improvement was driven by lower frequency and severity, along with minimal impact from severe weather and catastrophe events. Even with bonuses to employees and profit sharing to producers due to our record profitability, we were able to lower our expense ratio by another 1.6 points to 31.3%."

Ms. Golden concluded, "Our continued success is rooted in disciplined execution, a commitment to operational excellence, and a deep understanding of market dynamics. 2024 was a pivotal year for Kingstone, with improvement in every dimension of our business, a testament to the commitment and tireless efforts of our dedicated teams.

We take great pride in the successful execution of our strategy and with favorable market conditions persisting, we are well-positioned to continue to capitalize on key opportunities. As we look ahead, we are committed to sustainable long-term profitability and value creation for our shareholders."

Guidance (see "Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements" below)

For 2025, the Company's full year expectations are calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $184 million, and are as follows:

Guidance Metrics

2025 - Current

2025 - Previous

Core Business2 direct premiums written growth

15% to 25%

15% to 25%

Combined ratio

81% to 85%

82% to 86%

Net income per share - basic

$1.90 to $2.30

$1.60 to $2.00

Net income per share - diluted

$1.75 to $2.15

$1.45 to $1.85

Return on equity

27% to 35%

24% to 32%

The following reflects the impact of dilution to total shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2024 and full year 2025 guidance:

Common Stock Metrics

Year Ended

2025E

(shares in millions)

December 31, 2024

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

11.5

13.3

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

12.4

14.2

Total shares outstanding as of end of period - basic

12.9

13.6

Total shares outstanding as of end of period - diluted

14.1

14.7

All changes to total shares outstanding - basic and diluted assumed for 2025 are primarily from the vesting of restricted shares and stock issued under our "at the market" offering.

Consolidated Financial Results

Consolidated Financial Results

Quarters Ended

Years Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Direct premiums written1

$

72,533

$

52,938

37.0

%

$

241,980

$

200,175

20.9

%

Net premiums earned

$

35,967

$

28,683

25.4

%

$

128,498

$

114,384

12.3

%

Net investment income

$

1,906

$

1,571

21.3

%

$

6,824

$

6,009

13.6

%

Net (loss)/gain on investments

$

(905

)

$

1,537

NM

$

415

$

2,135

(80.6

)%

Underlying loss ratio1

49.1

%

53.8

%

(4.7) pts

48.2

%

65.3

%

(17.1) pts

Net development of prior year losses

(0.4

)%

0.0

%

(0.4) pts

(1.4

)%

0.0

%

(1.4) pts

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1

48.7

%

53.8

%

(5.1) pts

46.8

%

65.3

%

(18.5) pts

Catastrophe loss ratio1

0.0

%

3.0

%

(3.0) pts

1.9

%

7.1

%

(5.2) pts

Net loss ratio

48.7

%

56.8

%

(8.1) pts

48.7

%

72.4

%

(23.7) pts

Net underwriting expense ratio

29.8

%

32.7

%

(2.9) pts

31.3

%

32.9

%

(1.6) pts

Net combined ratio

78.5

%

89.5

%

(11.0) pts

80.0

%

105.3

%

(25.3) pts

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

9,303

$

4,201

121.4

%

$

30,516

$

(1,692

)

NM

Net Income/(Loss)

$

5,439

$

2,946

84.6

%

$

18,358

$

(6,168

)

NM

Net Income/(Loss) per share - basic

$

0.44

$

0.27

63.0

%

$

1.60

$

(0.57

)

NM

Net Income/(Loss) per share - diluted

$

0.40

$

0.26

53.8

%

$

1.48

$

(0.57

)

NM

Return on equity - annualized

34.4

%

38.8

%

(4.4) pts

36.3

%

(17.5

)%

NM

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

$

(3,135

)

$

4,845

NM

$

99

$

3,684

(97.3

)%

Operating net income/(loss)1

$

6,153

$

1,732

255.3

%

$

18,031

$

(7,855

)

NM

Operating net income/(loss) per share - basic1

$

0.49

$

0.16

206.3

%

$

1.57

$

(0.73

)

NM

Operating net income/(loss) per share - diluted1

$

0.46

$

0.15

206.7

%

$

1.45

$

(0.73

)

NM

Operating return on equity1

9.7

%

5.7

%

4.0 pts

35.6

%

(22.2

)%

NM

Operating return on equity1 - annualized

38.9

%

22.7

%

16.2 pts

35.6

%

(22.2

)%

NM

Book value per share - diluted

$

4.73

$

2.81

68.3

%

Book value per share - diluted excluding AOCI

$

5.59

$

3.80

47.1

%

NM = Not Meaningful

Core Business Results (New York Only)
The Company refers to its New York policies as its Core Business.

Core Business Results (New York Only)

Quarters Ended

Years Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Direct premiums written1, 3

$

70,164

$

47,027

49.2

%

$

232,227

$

176,692

31.4

%

Net premiums earned

$

34,700

$

25,740

34.8

%

$

121,168

$

99,346

22.0

%

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3

48.4

%

52.8

%

(4.4) pts

45.8

%

61.4

%

(15.6)pts

Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3

0.0

%

1.6

%

(1.6) pts

1.3

%

4.4

%

(3.1)pts

Net loss ratio3

48.4

%

54.4

%

(6.0) pts

47.1

%

65.8

%

(18.7)pts

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)
The Company has been aggressively reducing policy count in the Non-Core Business, subject to regulatory requirements.

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)

Quarters Ended

Years Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Direct premiums written1, 3

$

2,370

$

5,911

(59.9

)%

$

9,754

$

23,482

(58.5

)%

Net premiums earned

$

1,268

$

2,943

(56.9

)%

$

7,330

$

15,038

(51.3

)%

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3

56.0

%

62.4

%

(6.4) pts

64.1

%

91.4

%

(27.3) pts

Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3

0.0

%

15.7

%

(15.7) pts

11.5

%

24.9

%

(13.4) pts

Net loss ratio3

56.0

%

78.2

%

(22.2) pts

75.5

%

116.3

%

(40.8) pts

Premium and Policy Trends

Premium and Policy Trends

Quarter Ended

($ in thousands)

December 31, 2024

Sequential Change

September 30, 2024

Sequential Change

June 30, 2024

Sequential Change

March 31, 2024

Sequential Change

December 31, 2023

Core Business2

Direct premiums written1, 3

$

70,164

9.3

%

$

64,170

25.1

%

$

51,306

10.1

%

$

46,587

(0.9)

%

$

47,027

Policies in force

73,857

6.5

%

69,347

3.6

%

66,934

(0.1)

%

66,991

(0.9)

%

67,575

Non-Core Business2

Direct premiums written1,3

$

2,370

(3.5)

%

$

2,457

12.2

%

$

2,190

(20.0)

%

$

2,738

(53.7)

%

$

5,911

Policies in force

3,799

(31.4)

%

5,540

(24.2)

%

7,306

(19.5)

%

9,080

(16.1)

%

10,823

1These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

2Kingstone refers to New York business as its "Core" business and business outside of New York as its "Non-Core" business.

3Core and Non-Core business direct premiums written, net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio are not based on GAAP. Net premiums earned is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to direct premiums written. Net loss ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio. The aggregate of Core Business and Non-Core Business direct premiums written, net loss ratios and catastrophe loss ratios is represented by direct premiums written, net loss ratios and catastrophe loss ratio, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

Conference Call Details
Friday, March 14, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To participate please dial:
U.S. toll free 1-877-423-9820
International 1-201-493-6749

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin. The conference call can also be accessed via webcast in the "Investor Relations/Events & Presentations" tab of the Company's website or by clicking here. The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2024 was the 12th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Investor Relations Contact:
Karin Daly
Vice President
The Equity Group Inc.
kdaly@equityny.com

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The guidance provided above is based on information available as of March 13, 2025 and management's review of the anticipated financial results for 2025. Such guidance remains subject to change based on management's ongoing review of the Company's 2025 results and is a forward-looking statement (see below). Kingstone assumes no obligation to update this guidance. The actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this press release and in Kingstone's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:

  • the risk of significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events;

  • risks related to the lack of a financial strength rating from A.M. Best;

  • risks related to limitations on the ability of our insurance subsidiary to pay dividends to us;

  • adverse capital, credit and financial market conditions;

  • risks related to volatility in net investment income;

  • the unavailability of reinsurance at current levels and prices;

  • the exposure to greater net insurance losses in the event of reduced reliance on reinsurance;

  • the credit risk of our reinsurers;

  • the inability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital needed to grow our business;

  • the effects of climate change on the frequency or severity of weather events and wildfires;

  • risks related to the limited market area of our business;

  • risks related to a concentration of business in a limited number of producers;

  • legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in insurance laws and regulations and their application by our regulators;

  • limitations with regard to our ability to pay dividends;

  • the effects of competition in our market areas;

  • our reliance on certain key personnel;

  • risks related to security breaches or other attacks involving our computer systems or those of our vendors; and

  • our reliance on information technology and information systems.

Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Direct premiums written represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period.

Net premiums written are direct premiums written less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct premiums written and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct premiums written and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results. Direct premiums written and net premiums written are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net premiums earned, and do not reflect the Company's net premiums earned.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock- based compensation. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock-based compensation, and may vary significantly between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per shareis net income (loss) and basic income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share.

Management uses operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share is net income (loss) and diluted income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share.

Management uses operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating return on equity is operating income (loss) divided by average equity. Return on equity is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating return on equity.

Management uses operating return on equity, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments, which may vary significantly between periods. Operating return on equity is provided as supplemental information, is not a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the Company's overall return on average common equity.

Underlying loss ratiois a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the GAAP net loss ratio excluding the effect of prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The underlying loss ratio should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of catastrophes on the net loss ratio.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's net loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

The table below reconciles direct premiums written to net premiums earned for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

December 31,

December 31,

%

%

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(000's except percentages)

Direct Premiums Written Reconciliation:

Direct premiums written

$

72,533

$

52,938

37.0

%

$

241,980

$

200,175

20.9

%

Ceded written premiums1

(18,369

)

(15,554

)

18.1

(87,750

)

(91,518

)

(4.1

)

Net premiums written

54,165

37,384

44.9

154,230

108,657

41.9

Change in unearned premiums

(18,197

)

(8,701

)

109.1

(25,732

)

5,727

(549.3

)

Net premiums earned

$

35,967

$

28,683

25.4

%

$

128,498

$

114,384

12.3

%

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

1Net premiums written balances from prior year periods were reclassified to conform with current year presentation. The reclassification had no effect on the Company's previously reported financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

December 31,

December 31,

%

%

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(000's except percentages)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

5,439

$

2,946

84.6

%

$

18,358

$

(6,168

)

NM

%

Interest expense

629

998

(37.0

)

3,514

4,003

(12.2

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,241

952

30.4

4,930

(1,197

)

NM

Depreciation and amortization

613

646

(5.1

)

2,449

2,973

(17.6

)

EBITDA

7,922

5,542

42.9

29,251

(390

)

NM

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

NM

297

-

NM

Net loss (gain) on investments

905

(1,537

)

NM

(415

)

(2,135

)

(80.6

)

Stock-based compensation

477

196

143.4

1,383

833

66.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,303

$

4,201

121.4

%

$

30,516

$

(1,692

)

NM

%

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share to basic operating net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Amount

Basic income per common share

Amount

Basic income per common share

Amount

Basic income per common share

Amount

Basic loss per common share

(000's except per common share amounts
and percentages)

Operating Net Income (Loss) and Operating Net Income (Loss) per Basic
Common Share Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

5,439

$

0.44

$

2,946

$

0.27

$

18,358

$

1.60

$

(6,168

)

$

(0.57

)

Net loss (gain) on investments

905

(1,537

)

(415

)

(2,135

)

Less tax benefit (expense) on net (gain) loss

190

(323

)

(87

)

(448

)

Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes

715

$

0.06

(1,214

)

$

(0.11

)

(327

)

$

(0.03

)

(1,687

)

$

(0.16

)

Operating net income (loss)

$

6,153

$

0.49

$

1,732

$

0.16

$

18,031

$

1.57

$

(7,855

)

$

(0.73

)

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

12,482,146

10,761,763

11,478,899

10,756,487

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share to diluted operating net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Amount

Diluted income per common share

Amount

Diluted income per common share

Amount

Diluted income per common share

Amount

Diluted loss per common share

(000's except per common share amounts
and percentages)

Operating Net Income (Loss) and Operating Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

5,439

$

0.40

$

2,946

$

0.26

$

18,358

$

1.48

$

(6,168

)

$

(0.57

)

Net loss (gain) on investments

905

(1,537

)

(415

)

(2,135

)

Less tax benefit (expense) on net (gain) loss

190

(323

)

(87

)

(448

)

Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes

715

$

0.05

(1,214

)

$

(0.11

)

(327

)

$

(0.03

)

(1,687

)

$

(0.16

)

Operating net income (loss)

$

6,153

$

0.46

$

1,732

$

0.15

$

18,031

$

1.45

$

(7,855

)

$

(0.73

)

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

13,491,412

11,332,934

12,423,769

10,756,487

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and return on equity to operating return on equity for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(000's except percentages)

Operating Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

5,439

$

2,946

84.6

%

$

18,358

$

(6,168

)

NM

Net loss (gain) on investments

905

(1,537

)

NM

(415

)

(2,135

)

80.6

%

Less tax benefit (expense) on net loss (gain)

190

(323

)

NM

(87

)

(448

)

80.6

%

Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes

715

(1,214

)

NM

(327

)

(1,686

)

80.6

%

Operating net income (loss)

$

6,153

$

1,732

255.3

%

$

18,031

$

(7,855

)

NM

Operating Return on Equity Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

5,439

$

2,946

84.6

%

$

18,358

$

(6,168

)

NM

Average equity

$

63,189

$

30,517

107.1

%

$

50,606

$

35,337

43.2

%

Return on equity

8.6

%

9.7

%

(1.1) pts

36.3

%

(17.5

)%

NM

Return on equity - annualized

34.4

%

38.8

%

(4.4) pts

36.3

%

(17.5

)%

NM

Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes

$

715

$

(1,214

)

NM

$

(327

)

$

(1,686

)

80.6

%

Average equity

$

63,189

$

30,517

107.1

%

$

50,606

$

35,337

43.2

%

Effect of net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes, on return on equity

1.1

%

(4.0

)%

NM

(0.6

)%

(4.8

)%

86.5

%

Operating net income (loss)

$

6,153

$

1,732

255.3

%

$

18,031

$

(7,855

)

NM

Operating net income (loss) - annualized

$

24,612

$

6,928

255.3

%

$

18,031

$

(7,855

)

NM

Average equity

$

63,189

$

30,517

107.1

%

$

50,606

$

35,337

43.2

%

Operating return on equity

9.7

%

5.7

%

4.0 pts

35.6

%

(22.2

)%

NM

Operating return on equity - annualized

38.9

%

22.7

%

16.2 pts

35.6

%

(22.2

)%

NM

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the underlying loss ratio and the net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Percentage Point
Change

2024

2023

Percentage Point
Change

Loss Ratio Reconciliation:

Underlying Loss Ratio

49.1

%

53.8

%

(4.7

)

pts

48.2

%

65.3

%

(17.1

)

pts

Effect of prior-year reserve development

(0.4

)%

-

%

(0.4

)

pts

(1.4

)%

-

%

(1.4

)

pts
Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes

48.7

%

53.8

%

(5.1

)

pts

46.8

%

65.3

%

(18.5

)

pts
Effect of catastrophes

-

%

3.0

%

(3.0

)

pts

1.9

%

7.1

%

(5.2

)

pts

Net loss ratio

48.7

%

56.8

%

(8.1

)

pts

48.7

%

72.4

%

(23.7

)

pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

(unaudited)

Assets

Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of

$5,959,265 at December 31, 2024 and $6,106,148 at December 31, 2023)

$

7,047,342

$

7,052,541

Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of

$202,308,158 at December 31, 2024 and $164,460,942 at December 31, 2023)

186,893,438

148,920,797

Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $13,527,554 at December 31, 2024 and

$17,986,783 at December 31, 2023)

10,296,505

14,762,340

Other investments

4,380,656

3,897,150

Total investments

208,617,941

174,632,828

Cash and cash equivalents

28,669,441

8,976,998

Premiums receivable, net

21,766,988

13,604,808

Reinsurance receivables, net

69,322,436

75,593,912

Deferred policy acquisition costs

24,732,371

19,802,564

Intangible assets

500,000

500,000

Property and equipment, net

9,283,970

9,395,697

Deferred income taxes, net

5,597,920

10,551,819

Other assets

4,170,281

4,574,584

Total assets

$

372,661,348

$

317,633,210

Liabilities

Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

$

126,210,428

$

121,817,862

Unearned premiums

134,701,733

105,621,538

Advance premiums

3,503,063

3,797,590

Reinsurance balances payable

10,509,121

12,837,140

Deferred ceding commission revenue

11,541,239

9,460,865

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

8,315,893

4,350,546

Debt, net (current $6,849,257 and long-term $4,322,163 at December 31, 2024,

current $19,580,109 and long-term $5,663,421 at December 31, 2023)

11,171,420

25,243,530

Total liabilities

305,952,897

283,129,071

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares

-

-

Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 14,448,205

shares at December 31, 2024 and 12,248,313 shares at December 31, 2023;

outstanding 12,924,080 shares at December 31, 2024 and 10,776,907 shares at December 31, 2023

144,482

122,483

Capital in excess of par

89,063,326

75,338,010

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,175,476

)

(12,274,563

)

Accumulated deficit

(4,755,874

)

(23,114,310

)

72,276,458

40,071,620

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,524,125 shares at December 31, 2024

and 1,471,406 at December 31, 2023

(5,568,007

)

(5,567,481

)

Total stockholders' equity

66,708,451

34,504,139

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

372,661,348

$

317,633,210

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues

Net premiums earned

$

35,967,212

$

28,682,796

$

128,497,920

$

114,384,263

Ceding commission revenue

4,967,198

4,659,550

18,837,946

21,053,494

Net investment income

1,906,461

1,571,474

6,823,590

6,008,682

Net (losses) gains on investments

(904,756

)

1,536,911

414,551

2,134,554

Other income

166,968

155,561

568,096

609,721

Total revenues

42,103,083

36,606,292

155,142,103

144,190,714

Expenses

Loss and loss adjustment expenses

17,509,224

16,296,645

62,634,716

82,849,210

Commission expense

8,840,787

8,143,255

33,929,333

33,364,629

Other underwriting expenses

7,017,007

6,036,080

25,692,727

25,909,962

Other operating expenses

813,963

588,462

3,634,583

2,456,473

Depreciation and amortization

613,429

645,749

2,448,932

2,973,440

Interest expense

629,474

997,967

3,513,655

4,002,531

Total expenses

35,423,884

32,708,158

131,853,946

151,556,245

Income (loss) from operations before taxes

6,679,199

3,898,134

23,288,157

(7,365,531

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,240,524

952,182

4,929,721

(1,197,185

)

Net income (loss)

5,438,675

2,945,952

18,358,436

(6,168,346

)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

Gross (increase) decrease in unrealized losses

on available-for-sale-securities

(3,971,325

)

6,131,195

111,446

4,644,308

Reclassification adjustment for net realized

losses included in net income (loss)

2,511

1,610

13,979

18,811

Net (increase) decrease in unrealized losses,

on available-for-sale-securities

(3,968,814

)

6,132,805

125,425

4,663,119

Income tax benefit (expense) related to items

of other comprehensive (loss) income

833,451

(1,287,889

)

(26,338

)

(979,254

)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(3,135,363

)

4,844,916

99,087

3,683,865

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

2,303,312

$

7,790,868

$

18,457,523

$

(2,484,481

)

Earnings (loss) per common share:

Basic

$

0.44

$

0.27

$

1.60

$

(0.57

)

Diluted

$

0.40

$

0.26

$

1.48

$

(0.57

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

12,482,146

10,761,763

11,478,899

10,756,487

Diluted

13,491,412

11,332,934

12,423,769

10,756,487

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Accumulated

Capital

Other

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

in Excess

Comprehensive

Accumulated

Treasury Stock

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

of Par

Loss

Deficit

Shares

Amount

Total

Balance, October 1, 2023

-

$

-

12,227,562

$

122,275

$

75,153,808

$

(17,119,479

)

$

(26,060,262

)

1,471,406

$

(5,567,481

)

$

26,528,861

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

196,419

-

-

-

-

196,419

Vesting of restricted stock awards

-

-

25,888

259

(259

)

-

-

-

-

-

Shares deducted from restricted stock

awards for payment of withholding taxes

-

-

(5,137

)

(51

)

(11,958

)

-

-

-

-

(12,009

)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,945,952

-

-

2,945,952

Decrease in unrealized losses on available-

for-sale securities, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

4,844,916

-

-

-

4,844,916

Balance, December 31, 2023

-

$

-

12,248,313

$

122,483

$

75,338,010

$

(12,274,563

)

$

(23,114,310

)

1,471,406

$

(5,567,481

)

$

34,504,139

Accumulated

Capital

Other

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

in Excess

Comprehensive

Accumulated

Treasury Stock

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

of Par

Loss

Deficit

Shares

Amount

Total

Balance, October 1, 2024

-

$

-

13,818,950

$

138,190

$

84,334,037

$

(9,040,113

)

$

(10,194,549

)

1,506,654

$

(5,567,833

)

$

59,669,732

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

476,537

-

-

-

-

476,537

Vesting of restricted stock awards

-

-

72,361

724

(724

)

-

-

-

-

-

Shares deducted from restricted stock

awards for payment of withholding taxes

-

-

(22,577

)

(225

)

(349,325

)

-

-

-

-

(349,550

)

Exercise of stock options

-

-

34,038

341

63,544

-

-

17,471

(174

)

63,711

Exercise of warrants

-

-

243,856

2,439

(2,439

)

-

-

-

-

-

Issuance of common stock, net of

offering costs of $67,109

-

-

301,577

3,013

4,541,696

-

-

-

-

4,544,709

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,438,675

-

-

5,438,675

Increase in unrealized losses on available-

for-sale securities, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(3,135,363

)

-

-

-

(3,135,363

)

Balance, December 31, 2024

-

$

-

14,448,205

$

144,482

$

89,063,326

$

(12,175,476

)

$

(4,755,874

)

1,524,125

$

(5,568,007

)

$

66,708,451

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Accumulated

Capital

Other

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

in Excess

Comprehensive

Accumulated

Treasury Stock

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

of Par

Loss

Deficit

Shares

Amount

Total

Balance, January 1, 2023

-

$

-

12,171,512

$

121,715

$

74,519,590

$

(15,958,428

)

$

(16,945,964

)

1,471,406

$

(5,567,481

)

$

36,169,432

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

832,597

-

-

-

-

832,597

Vesting of restricted stock awards

-

-

82,865

828

(828

)

-

-

-

-

-

Shares deducted from restricted stock

awards for payment of withholding taxes

-

-

(6,064

)

(60

)

(13,349

)

-

-

-

-

(13,409

)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,168,346

)

-

-

(6,168,346

)

Decrease in unrealized losses on available-

for-sale securities, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

3,683,865

-

-

-

3,683,865

Balance, December 31, 2023

-

-

12,248,313

122,483

75,338,010

(12,274,563

)

(23,114,310

)

1,471,406

(5,567,481

)

34,504,139

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

1,382,912

-

-

-

-

1,382,912

Vesting of restricted stock awards

-

-

518,405

5,184

(5,184

)

-

-

-

-

-

Exercise of stock options

-

-

71,997

721

63,516

-

-

52,719

(526

)

63,711

Issuance of common stock, net of

offering costs of $427,779

-

-

1,437,287

14,370

13,596,437

-

-

-

-

13,610,807

Exercise of warrants

-

-

304,413

3,045

(3,045

)

-

-

-

-

-

Shares deducted from restricted stock

awards for payment of withholding taxes

-

-

(132,210

)

(1,321

)

(1,309,320

)

-

-

-

-

(1,310,641

)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

18,358,436

-

-

18,358,436

Decrease in unrealized losses on available-

for-sale securities, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

99,087

-

-

-

99,087

Balance, December 31, 2024

-

$

-

14,448,205

$

144,482

$

89,063,326

$

(12,175,476

)

$

(4,755,874

)

1,524,125

$

(5,568,007

)

$

66,708,451

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
