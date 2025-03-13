Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,909,091 flow-through units at a price of $0.055 per flow-through unit for gross proceeds of up to $600,000.

Each flow-through unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Flow-through Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of two years from the Closing Date at a price of $0.075.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development activities on the Company's projects BC, Canada.

All Flow-through Shares and Warrants comprising the Flow-through Units, will be subject to a 4-month hold period from the date of issuance, during which any resale or other transfer will be restricted in accordance with applicable securities laws.

A Finder's Fee of 5% in cash or Shares is payable to eligible finders on all or a portion of the Offering. The "Finder" will also receive "Finder's warrants" (the Finders Warrants) entitling it to purchase up to 5% of the shares issued to the purchaser introduced by the Finder under the Offering exercisable at the issue price of $0.075 for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.

The completion of the private placement remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA). Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC, Canada).

On Behalf of Board of Directors

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President and CEO

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

