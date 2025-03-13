Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Dale Reimer CFO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that EnGold director Mr. David Brett has resigned from his position as a Director of the Company. The Company thanks him for the service he has provided over the years, and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, and magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit, and the G1 Copper Deposit and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world-class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

