Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV) (OTC Pink: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3" or the "Company") in partnership with LIF3.One, is redefining the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) and artificial intelligence (AI) computing. With the backing of LIF3.One - owner of the LIF3 ecosystem and a strategic investor in Cloud3's latest financing round - this collaboration is laying the foundation for a new decentralized economy.

Over the next 12 months, DeFi will transition from an emerging technology to a fundamental layer of financial and technological infrastructure, transforming industries from securities management to pharmaceuticals. Cloud3 Ventures is leading this evolution by developing an advanced DeFi wallet that seamlessly integrates AI, self-custody, and decentralized applications.

The ongoing financing round has drawn strategic commitments from top-tier blockchain firms, with LIF3.One playing a pivotal role in executing a long-term blueprint for a decentralized future.

David Nikzad, CEO and Executive Chairman of Cloud3 Ventures, has personally invested in this vision.

"DeFi isn't a test case anymore - it's the financial future. With LIF3 as our engine, we are integrating AI, DeFi, and real-world applications in ways that have never been done before. This is about financial sovereignty, decentralization, and creating systems that work for everyone."

The Founders Behind LIF3.One: A Legacy of Innovation

Harry Yeh: Architect of Decentralized Finance and Web3 Infrastructure

With over 25 years in technology and finance, Harry Yeh has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation. He co-founded LIF3.One, bringing deep expertise from his tenure at Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, and Visa. Yeh was a seed investor in LIF3, a curated Layer-1, permissioned blockchain and DeFi ecosystem, as well as L3 Reserve, issuer of L3USD, the first Variable Collateralized Stable Asset (VCS).

As Managing Partner of Quantum Fintech Group, Yeh has managed assets exceeding $2 billion, cementing his reputation as a Web3 pioneer. He was also a key early investor in Fantom ($FTM) and the Tomb ecosystem, demonstrating a keen ability to identify groundbreaking blockchain projects.

Jonathan Teo: A Venture Capital Visionary Bridging Web2 and Web3

Jonathan Teo has spent the past 13 years driving the adoption of blockchain technologies. His experience includes stints at Google and Benchmark Capital, one of Silicon Valley's most prestigious venture firms, known for early bets on industry-defining technology companies. Teo's expertise in venture capital and strategic investments has been instrumental in shaping the direction of LIF3.One.

David Nikzad: A Track Record of Investing in the Future

For decades, David Nikzad has backed transformative companies through Orthogonal Thinker, his investment and holding company.

Nikzad was an early investor in Betterment, the pioneering automated investment platform. He played a key role in the rise of crowdfunding and initial coin offerings (ICOs), being one of the first investors in WeFunder, which helped shape modern equity crowdfunding.

Nikzad's investments extend into health and wellness, co-founding Surya Spa, a premier Ayurvedic wellness clinic, and backing Odyssey Elixir, a leading functional mushroom beverage disrupting the wellness industry.

Beyond DeFi and AI, Orthogonal Thinker has deep investments in space technology, holding stakes in five space companies to drive the future of human expansion beyond Earth. The firm also strategically backs Gunzilla, a cutting-edge gaming studio, and leading Web3 infrastructure companies such as Oasis and Supra.

Strategic Partnerships and Institutional-Grade Backing

Cloud3 Ventures and LIF3.One are aligning with a high-caliber network of investors to drive this mission forward.

The latest financing round includes participation from influential crypto figures, including early backers of foundational blockchain projects and investors with strong ties to industry leaders like Ripple and BitPanda.

Additionally, Orthogonal Thinker is an investor in Insomnia Labs, a premier Web3 innovation studio that has worked with Coca-Cola and L'Oréal, helping bridge the gap between traditional enterprises and decentralized technologies.

LIF3 and Cloud3 Ventures: Building the Infrastructure for a Decentralized Economy

At the heart of this movement is LIF3, a next-generation blockchain ecosystem powering Cloud3 Ventures' DeFi and AI innovations.

This partnership is focused on building real-world, scalable infrastructure that ensures financial sovereignty, AI-driven solutions, and decentralized governance are seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

With a leadership team that has consistently identified and backed game-changing companies, and a coalition of world-class strategic partners, Cloud3 Ventures and LIF3.One are setting the new standard for decentralized technology.

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a Canadian company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the LIF3 ecosystem, the Company provides infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

About LIF3.One

LIF3.One is the owner of the LIF3 ecosystem, an interconnected platform for decentralized technologies, financial solutions, and AI-driven applications. As a major investor in Cloud3 Ventures, LIF3.One provides capital and infrastructure to power the next generation of DeFi, AI, and blockchain solutions.

