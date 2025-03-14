Capco collaborates with OpenAI to enhance innovation, drive efficiencies and deliver lasting benefits to financial services clients

LONDON, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capco, the global management and technology consultancy, today announced a collaboration with OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT and frontier AI models such as GPT-4o, GPT-4.5, OpenAI o1 and o3 mini, to accelerate AI's transformative impact at the world's top financial institutions.

This collaboration combines OpenAI's cutting-edge innovations with Capco's financial services domain and GenAI expertise to deliver powerful solutions that help clients achieve transformative results.

As part of its GenAI Infused strategy, Capco is leading by example in the adoption and application of GenAI tools and solutions across the financial services industry. Through this collaboration with OpenAI, Capco is further scaling the adoption of ChatGPT across its workforce and pioneering these GenAI tools to accelerate client delivery and execution at scale in real world use cases that are making a difference for our clients.

Annie-Marie Rowland, CEO of Capco, said: "GenAI has the potential to transform how we deliver consulting value for our clients and how our clients operate their businesses. ?It is rare that a technology comes along that can fundamentally augment the way we work and how our clients work at the same time. Our deep expertise in navigating the regulatory, consumer and technical complexities of the financial services industry has uniquely positioned us to safely harness GenAI and leading tools like ChatGPT Enterprise effectively. In partnership with our clients, we have already seen the power of GenAI lead to transformative results when tailored to support our clients' strategy, operating model, processes and data architectures.

"By scaling the use of ChatGPT Enterprise across our organization, we've further equipped our teams to help clients respond to market trends, and develop leading-edge services, solutions and products with unprecedented speed - all while maintaining the security and governance framework essential in a highly regulated environment."?

Nicolai Skabo, EMEA Head of Sales, OpenAI, said: "From boosting productivity to streamlining operations, to delivering new innovative solutions for clients, it's impressive to see the tangible impact AI is already having on Capco's business. And this is just the beginning, with the global roll out of ChatGPT Enterprise across the business, we expect to see even more teams benefit from this transformative technology."

About Capco

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global management and technology consultancy specializing in driving transformation in the financial services and energy industries. Capco operates at the intersection of business and technology by combining innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge to fast-track digital initiatives for banking and payments, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, and the energy sector. Capco's cutting-edge ingenuity is brought to life through its award-winning Be Yourself At Work culture, our best in class thought leadership - including our most recent Capco Institute Journal of Financial Transformation, which is focused on GenAI - and our diverse talent. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contact: anthonyc@lansons.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capco-collaborates-with-openai-to-enhance-innovation-drive-efficiencies-and-deliver-lasting-benefits-to-financial-services-clients-302401384.html